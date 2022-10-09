NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football Recap: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

• Breece Hall: 18 carries, 97 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 100 receiving yards

• Raheem Mostert: 18 carries, 113 yards, 1 touchdown

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

Click to jump to a recap:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

Monitor the Teddy Bridgewater injury: Bridgewater left the game after one snap and is in concussion protocol.

He stayed out of the game due to the new concussion protocols. On the bright side, he did pass the tests administered by doctors . This likely hurt the performance of the other Miami skill players. Skylar Thompson can be left on the waiver wire even if he has to start next week. If a veteran is starting, they can be a borderline fantasy starter both next week and going forward.



Monitor the health of Tyreek Hill: Hill didn’t play in the last nine minutes of the game after getting stepped on.

He was questionable coming into the game with a quad injury. He was spotted in a walking boot after the game but said he is feeling fine . Trent Sherfield was his primary replacement and has been seeing significant playing time all season. He could be the Dolphins wide receiver to add if either Hill or Jaylen Waddle ever misses a game this season.



Start Raheem Mostert: Mostert remains Miami’s clear top running back and should be in starting lineups.

He either led or dominated offensive snaps for the Dolphins in each situation. He tied his career high of 46 offensive snaps, a mark he hit for the first time last week. Chase Edmonds was basically benched after two drops in the first half. Edmonds played 25% of snaps in the first half but saw just one snap in the second half. Myles Gaskin didn’t play at all on offense in the first half but was the other back in the second half. Edmonds could very well regain his backup role, but it’s unlikely he sees as much playing time, as some would expect, without an injury. Edmonds can be dropped in leagues with deeper benches, but he remains the handcuff in Miami.



Sell high on Michael Carter: The Jets running back scored two touchdowns but continues to lose playing time to Breece Hall.

His playing time declined for the third straight week with Hall taking over more of the backfield. Carter scored twice from the one-yard line, but Hall was also in on both of those plays. Hall has been on the field more than Carter when the Jets are within five yards of scoring. Chances are Hall will see a higher percentage of snaps as the season progresses. Carter is still a handcuff, but this will be the point of the season where his value is the highest, barring a Hall injury.



Drop Tyler Conklin: Conklin led all tight ends in offensive snaps through four weeks, but his ineffective play led to a decrease in playing time.

C.J. Uzomah ’s playing time has increased in every game he’s played after missing a lot of the summer with an injury. The Jets used a lot of two-tight end sets. Uzomah tended to play more on third downs, while Conklin played more on early downs. If anything, this is a situation that favors Uzomah going forward. Uzomah caught both of his targets for 12 yards, while Conklin was held without a catch. It’s unlikely either player will be a fantasy starter the rest of the season due to the quality of players they have at wide receiver and running back and the split in snaps.



Table Notes