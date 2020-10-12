Fantasy Football Week 5 Injury Recap: Dak Prescott, Dalvin Cook, Diontae Johnson and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will review the positional players’ injuries from Thursday's and Sunday’s games. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, PFF Week 5 Consensus Rank: RB36 — Chest injury

Vaughn suffered a chest injury in the second quarter and did not return. I do not believe the injury is serious.

Chicago Bears: N/A

Sunday, Oct. 11

Jacksonville Jaguars:

WR D.J. Chark Jr., PFF Week 5 Consensus Rank: WR13 — Ankle injury

Chark injured his ankle early in the game and did not return. The severity will be determined upon further evaluation.

TE Tyler Eifert, PFF Week 5 Consensus Rank: TE24 — Neck injury

Eifert injured his neck in his third quarter and did not return. The severity is unknown until further evaluation.

Houston Texans: N/A

Cincinnati Bengals:

WR A.J. Green, PFF Week 5 Consensus Rank: WR44 — Hamstring injury

Green injured his hamstring during the third quarter. The severity of his injury is unclear, though. A Grade 1 strain typically requires one to two weeks to recover, and a Grade 2 strain takes three to six weeks to recover.

Baltimore Ravens: N/A

Carolina Panthers: N/A

Atlanta Falcons: N/A

Las Vegas Raiders: N/A

Kansas City Chiefs:

WR Sammy Watkins, PFF Consensus Week 5 Rank: WR43 — Hamstring injury

Watkins injured his hamstring during the second quarter, and the severity is unclear. A Grade 1 strain typically requires one to two weeks to recover, and a Grade 2 strain takes three to six weeks to recover.

Arizona Cardinals: N/A

New York Jets:

WR Chris Hogan, PFF Consensus Week 5 Rank: WR88 — Knee injury

Hogan was carted off with a knee injury, but the type and severity of the injury are unclear. He will undergo further evaluation Monday.

Philadelphia Eagles: N/A

Pittsburgh Steelers:

WR Diontae Johnson, PFF Consensus Week 5 Rank: WR26 — Back injury

Johnson injured his lower back in the first quarter. I do not believe the injury is serious and I expect Johnson to be ready in Week 6.

Los Angeles Rams: N/A

Washington Football Team:

QB Kyle Allen, PFF Consensus Week 5 Rank: QB27 — Head/Arm injury

Allen exited the game after taking a big hit to the head in the second quarter. He did not come back into the game due to an arm injury. It is unclear what he actually injured. More clarity on the situation will come Monday.

Miami Dolphins: N/A

San Francisco 49ers:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, PFF Consensus Week 5 Rank: QB18 — Ankle injury

Garoppolo did not look fully healthy from his high ankle sprain. He was benched at halftime after a poor first-half performance. He should rest another week or two until he is 100% healthy.

New York Giants: N/A

Dallas Cowboys:

QB Dak Prescott, PFF Consensus Week 5 Rank: QB4 — Ankle injury

Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during the third quarter. A compound fracture means that the bone has gone through the skin. It is unclear if he suffered multiple fractures or ligament damage, which would create an instability.

He underwent surgery immediately because the risk of infection is high. Typically, patients are immobilized from four to eight weeks and start weight-bearing exercises and physical therapy at six to eight weeks.

Indianapolis Colts: N/A

Cleveland Browns:

QB Baker Mayfield, PFF Consensus Week 5 Rank: QB23 — Rib injury

Mayfield injured his ribs in the fourth quarter. He will undergo further evaluation to determine the severity of the injury.

Minnesota Vikings:

RB Dalvin Cook, PFF Consensus Week 5 Rank: RB4 — Groin injury

Cook suffered a groin injury in the third quarter. The severity of his injury his unclear. A Grade 1 strain typically takes one to two weeks to recover, and a Grade 2 strain typically takes three to six weeks to recover.

Seattle Seahawks: N/A