Fantasy Football Week 4 injury report: Updates on George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Michael Thomas and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WFT

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Christian Kirk WR 54.7 WR88 Groin Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR 89.4 WR1 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Kirk has been dealing with tightness in his groin since his Week 2 game against Washington. He missed the game in Week 3 but was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. I believe Kirk suffered a Grade 1 groin strain, which typically takes one to two weeks to recover. This will be the second week of his injury, so he has a good shot at playing this week.

Hopkins popped up on the injury report and did not practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. The concern is not high, but his activity in practice needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Julio Jones WR 71.4 WR79 Hamstring Questionable Russell Gage WR 81.5 WR32 Head Questionable

Mario’s take: Jones reinjured his hamstring during the game in Week 2 and consequently missed the game in Week 3. The typical return-to-play timeline for a Grade 1 hamstring strain is two to three weeks. This will be the second week of his injury. Jones is known for playing through injuries; therefore, I am optimistic he can be ready for Week 4.

Gage suffered a concussion during the game in Week 3. He is in the concussion protocol, and typically players miss at least one week. I don’t expect him to play in Week 4, but he will have to be monitored as the week progresses.

N/A

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dawson Knox TE 64.1 N/A Concussion Questionable John Brown WR 66.0 WR68 Calf Questionable Zack Moss RB 63.4 RB78 Toe Questionable

Mario’s take: Knox suffered a concussion in Week 2 and missed the game in Week 3. Knox was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, so I expect him to be ready for Week 4.

Moss injured his toe last week in practice and missed the game in Week 3. I believe he suffered a Grade 2 injury, which has a typical return-to-play timeline of one to two weeks. Moss was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. He is trending up and has a shot at playing in Week 4.

Last week, Brown missed the majority of the second half with a calf injury. This injury must be given time to heal, as you do not want to stress a calf injury and risk an Achilles tear. Brown did not practice on Wednesday, and I would be surprised if he plays in Week 4.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB 76.6 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: McCaffrey sustained a high ankle sprain during a TD run in the fourth quarter of his Week 2 game against the Buccaneers. He was placed on IR Wednesday and will miss at least three weeks. McCaffrey's return-to-play timetable is around four to six weeks.

N/A

N/A

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Kareem Hunt RB 71.1 RB21 Groin Questionable

Mario’s take: Hunt was held out of practice on Wednesday with a groin injury. It is believed that his injury is minor; he is considered day-to-day. I expect Hunt to be ready for Week 4.

N/A

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Courtland Sutton WR 72.9 N/A Knee IR Drew Lock QB 42.7 N/A Shoulder Out Phillip Lindsay RB 72.9 RB77 Toe Questionable

Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping and was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Lock suffered a severe rotator cuff strain on a sack in the first quarter of Week 2. He will have a shot at returning in Week 5.

Lindsay exited the second quarter in Week 1 due to a turf toe injury and consequently missed Week 2 and Week 3. The typical return-to-play timeline for a Grade 2 injury is one to two weeks. Lindsay is viewed as a game-time decision.

N/A

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Davante Adams WR 80.4 WR60 Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Adams injured his hamstring in Week 2 and missed Week 3. Typically, a Grade 1 hamstring strain has a return-to-play timeline of two to three weeks. The fact he was a game-time decision last week and doesn’t play until MNF makes me optimistic about his chance of playing in Week 4.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Duke Johnson Jr. RB 57.9 RB68 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Johnson sprained his ankle in Week 1. He practiced in a limited fashion the last two weeks but was unable to play in either game. Johnson was limited in practice on Wednesday, and I am optimistic he will play in Week 4.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Michael Pittman Jr. WR 61.3 N/A Calf Out Parris Campbell WR 72.8 N/A Knee IR Nyheim Hines RB 57.4 RB38 Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Pittman had surgery to repair compartment leg syndrome in his calf. The typical return-to-play timeline is six weeks. I expect him to return in Week 8.

Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I expect him to be back in four to six weeks.

Hines was limited at practice with a shoulder injury. It is believed that his injury is minor and that he will play in Week 4.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status D.J. Chark Jr. WR 73.4 WR80 Chest/Back Questionable

Mario’s take: Chark missed TNF in Week 3. He was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to be ready for Week 4.

N/A

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Bryan Edwards WR 70.6 N/A Ankle Doubtful Henry Ruggs III WR 57.2 WR81 Hamstring Doubtful

Mario’s take: Edwards suffered a high ankle sprain in the third quarter but did return to the game. He was spotted in a walking boot on Monday and did not practice on Wednesday. He will not play in Week 4 and will be considered week-to-week.

Ruggs missed the game in Week 3 and did not practice on Wednesday. I do not believe Ruggs will play in Week 4.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Mike Williams WR 62.6 WR63 Hamstring Questionable Tyrod Taylor QB 60.7 N/A Chest Doubtful

Mario’s take: Williams sat out of Wednesday's practice. The severity of the hamstring injury is unclear, so he needs to monitored as the week progresses.

Taylor was shockingly pulled right before kickoff in Week 2 due to complications from a rib injury. He was given an intercostal nerve block by the team doctor pregame to help relieve pain, and the injection reportedly caused a complication known as pneumothorax — an air leak between the lung and chest wall. Essentially, a small hole can form if the needle goes too deep, thus causing an air leak. Pain is the most determining factor as to when the player can return to play. The general timeline for a small pneumothorax is a minimum of two weeks. Taylor did not practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to sit out one more week.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Cam Akers RB 59.2 RB74 Ribs Questionable Josh Reynolds WR 68.4 WR94 Illness Questionable

Mario’s take: Akers separated some rib cartilage in Week 2. He missed the game in Week 3. Akers did not practice on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day.

Reynolds missed practice due to illness.

N/A

N/A

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Damien Harris RB N/A N/A Finger Questionable Julian Edelman WR 76.5 WR18 Knee Questionable Sony Michel RB 72.3 RB40 Quad Questionable

Mario’s take: Harris has been activated off the IR, and I expect him to play in Week 4.

Edelman and Michel were limited participants in Wednesday's practice, but I expect both will be good to go against Kansas City in Week 4.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Michael Thomas WR 57.4 WR78 Ankle Questionable Jared Cook TE 58.5 TE13 Groin Questionable

Mario’s take: Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in the game in Week 1. He did not play in Week 2 or Week 3. The average return-to-play timeline for a Grade 2 high ankle sprain is 12.6 days. Thomas practiced Wednesday in a limited fashion, but I expect him to have a real shot at playing in Week 4.

Cook pulled up in the third quarter in Week 3. He did not practice on Wednesday, and there is some doubt about his availability for Week 4.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee IR Sterling Shepard WR 68.5 N/A Toe IR

Mario’s take: Barkley sprained his MCL, tore his ACL and meniscus in the second quarter of Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Shepard has been put on IR for a toe injury. He will miss at least the next two games.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Breshad Perriman WR 56.3 N/A Ankle Out Jamison Crowder WR 69.8 WR65 Hamstring Questionable Chris Hogan WR 57.0 WR82 Ribs/Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Perriman injured his ankle in Week 2. He did not play in Week 3 and is out for the TNF in Week 4.

Crowder injured his hamstring during a TD in Week 1 and missed the games in Week 2 and Week 3. He was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday, though, so I expect him to play on TNF.

Hogan was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday. I expect him to be ready for TNF.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Alshon Jeffery WR N/A N/A Foot Questionable Dallas Goedert TE 69.8 N/A Ankle IR DeSean Jackson WR 62.4 WR59 Hamstring Questionable Jalen Reagor WR 54.4 N/A Hand Out JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR 46.5 N/A Calf Questionable

Mario’s take: Goedert fractured his ankle in Week 3. Typically, bone takes six weeks to heal. Goedert will be out for the next six to eight weeks.

Jeffery is recovering from a Lisfranc injury and was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. The Eagles are easing him back. Jeffery has a chance to play in Week 4, but I believe Week 5 is more realistic.

Jackson injured his hamstring in the second quarter of Week 3. He has a significant injury history at this point, and this is a concerning injury for a speedster WR. Jackson did not practice on Wednesday, and due to his history, I have my doubts about him playing in Week 4.

Reagor tore the UCL in his thumb during the game in Week 2. This is the same injury that caused Drew Brees to miss five games last year. Reagor has been put on IR and will miss at least three weeks. I would expect Reagor to miss three to five weeks in total.

Arcega-Whiteside suffered a calf injury during warm-ups in Week 3. He did not practice on Wednesday, and his Week 4 availability is in jeopardy.

Sanders was a limited participant Wednesday with a glute injury. I believe that it is a minor injury and that he will be ready for Week 4.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Diontae Johnson WR 74.0 WR61 Head Questionable

Mario’s take: Johnson suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Week 3. I believe he will be placed in the concussion protocol; he will have to pass the five-step process in order to play in Week 4.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status George Kittle TE 61.7 TE26 Knee Questionable Jimmy Garoppolo QB 69.0 QB33 Ankle Questionable Jordan Reed TE 86.9 N/A Knee IR Raheem Mostert RB 78.4 N/A Knee Questionable Tevin Coleman RB 65.8 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Kittle suffered a bone bruise in Week 1 and did not play in Week 2 or Week 3. The typical return-to-play timeline is a couple of days to multiple weeks. I believe he will return to action in Week 4.

Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 and missed the game in Week 3. The return-to-play timeline is typically three days to three-plus weeks. Garoppolo did not practice on Wednesday, but the team is optimistic he could play in Week 4. I ultimately believe he will rest another week.

Mostert suffered a mild MCL sprain in Week 2. He did not practice last week, and I believe he will be out for two to three weeks with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. Mostert did not practice on Wednesday; I believe he will be out for Week 4.

Coleman suffered a knee sprain in Week 2. He did not play in Week 3. He was placed on IR and will missed at least three weeks.

Reed left the first quarter with an ankle injury but returned in the second quarter. Later in the game he was seen getting his knee checked out and shortly after he was ruled out. Reed was placed on IR and will miss the next six to eight weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Chris Carson RB 70.8 RB55 Knee Questionable Carlos Hyde RB 59.9 RB31 Shoulder Questionable Phillip Dorsett II WR N/A N/A Foot IR Will Dissly TE 64.3 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Carson suffered a knee sprain in the fourth quarter when Trysten Hill delivered a gator roll. Carson has a Grade 1 knee sprain with an expected timeline of one to two weeks. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and has a shot at playing this week.

Hyde was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but he should be ready to go for Week 4.

Dorsett was put on IR on Monday and will miss at least the next three weeks with a foot injury.

Dissly was a limited participant in practice due to his previous Achilles injury. He will be ready for Week 4.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Chris Godwin WR 70.5 N/A Hamstring Questionable Leonard Fournette RB 68.1 RB29 Ankle Questionable Scotty Miller WR 66.8 WR49 Hip/Groin Questionable

Mario’s take: Godwin was diagnosed with a moderate hamstring strain. He did not practice Wednesday and will likely miss the next two to four weeks.

Fournette did not practice on Wednesday. The severity of the injury is unknown, and he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Miller is dealing with hip and groin injuries. He did not practice Wednesday, and he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status A.J. Brown WR 63.2 N/A Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Brown suffered a bone bruise in Week 1. He did not play in Week 2 or Week 3. The typical return-to-play timeline is a couple of days to multiple weeks. Brown needs to get some reps in practice to have a shot of playing in Week 4.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dontrelle Inman WR 65.1 WR76 Wrist Questionable Steven Sims WR 62.9 N/A Toe Questionable

Mario’s take: Inman injured his wrist late in the fourth quarter of last week's game and did not practice on Wednesday. The severity is unknown; he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Sims did not practice on Wednesday. He reportedly has a toe issue, which is worrisome for a speedster WR. He will need to log some practices for me to be optimistic about him playing in Week 4.

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL level. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.