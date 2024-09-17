NFL Week 2 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Falcons-Eagles Monday Night Football

• DeVonta Smith leads the Philadelphia Eagles without A.J. Brown: Smith gained nearly half of the Eagles’ receiving yards in this game as the clear lead option in the passing game.

• Tyler Allgeier’s playing time increased: The split between the two Atlanta Falcons’ running backs was very similar to last season.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

DeVonta Smith : 7 receptions, 76 yards, 1 touchdown

Darnell Mooney : 3 receptions, 88 yards, 1 touchdown

Eagles adjust without A.J. Brown: Brown showed up on the injury report Friday as limited because of his hamstring. He didn’t practice Saturday and was ultimately ruled out.

ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported on Monday Night Football that Brown is expected to miss a couple of weeks. This elevated Jahan Dotson from the third receiver to second on the depth chart, and he saw a starter’s workload in terms of routes run but was not a priority in the passing game. He’s fine to consider off the waiver wire in deeper leagues because most full-time starters are worth rostering in deep leagues, but he doesn’t appear to have chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts yet.

Sixth-round rookie Johnny Wilson seemed like he would be the next man up in three-receiver sets, but he showed up on the injury report Saturday due to his hamstring, which likely limited his playing time. Instead, it was Britain Covey as the primary third wide receiver, with Parris Campbell coming off the practice squad to also see significant playing time. Going forward, we can expect this third spot to remain a rotation, potentially an even three-player split.

Tyler Allgeier sees more playing time: Allgeier cut into Bijan Robinson’s playing time, but that didn’t stop Robinson from being productive.

In Week 1, Robinson played 50 offensive snaps to Allgeier’s 10. That included four plays where both running backs were on the field. This week, Allgeier saw more snaps and more touches. There wasn’t any specific situation Allgeier was in for. It mostly happened after Robinson played several snaps in a row and got a few touches. This split looked similar to last season.

Thanks to Robinson’s efficiency, his stat line was still better than most weeks. His 6.9 yards per carry was his second-best average in his career, leading to the third-best rushing yardage total of his career. He is still a must-start, even with fewer snaps. Like most running backs, his fantasy production will largely depend on his team winning and winning the time of possession battle, allowing Robinson to get closer to 20 touches.

Miscellaneous Notes

• Falcons sixth-round rookie running back Jase McClellan was inactive for a second straight week. He was a limited participant in practice with a knee injury, but he likely would have been inactive regardless of the injury.

• The only snaps when running back Avery Williams and tight end Ross Dwelley were on the field and Drake London was off the field were the two kneel-downs to end the game. Outside of those plays, the Falcons stayed in 11 personnel with London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud III the entire night.

• Tight end E.J. Jenkins joined Parris Campbell as a practice squad call-up to serve as the third tight end. Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. would be the Eagles' third tight end, but he’s currently on injured reserve, and they’ve kept only two tight ends on the active roster.

• Eagles rookie running back Will Shipley took four offensive snaps last week, all close to the line of scrimmage rather than in the backfield. This week, he didn’t see any playing time on offense.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.