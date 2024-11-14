Fantasy Football Week 11: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns vs. CB Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints: Tillman’s coverage ability should handily best Taylor’s limited skill lset.

• WR Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams vs. CB Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots: Robinson remains a touchdown-dependent player.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterparts in Week 11.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

As detailed in “QB/DEF streamers for Week 11,” Cleveland’s passing game should routinely rack up explosive gains against New Orleans, whose secondary is woefully short-staffed, as also discussed in “Fantasy Football Week 10: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid.” Tillman’s 63.5 PFF overall grade ranks 55th among 74 wide receivers with at least 300 offensive snaps.