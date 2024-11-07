Fantasy Football Week 10: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons vs. CB Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints: Mooney should have a fruitful day against New Orleans’ depleted cornerback corps.

• WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. CB Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills: Pittman has both scheme and personnel working against him this week.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterparts in Week 10.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

Mooney has a matchup to target against Saints slot cornerback Alontae Taylor, who currently mans the defensive-right cornerback spot amid myriad positional absences.