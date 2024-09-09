Fantasy football waiver wire targets: NFL Week 2

• Isaiah Likely dominates Week 1: The Ravens tight end scored 26.1 PPR points in Week 1. Only four other tight ends scored double-digit points in the season opener.

• Multiple leading rushers available: Running backs who led their team in rushing yards could be available on the waiver wire.

With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season nearly complete, here are the key players to target on the fantasy football waiver wire. Here, we'll cover options for smaller and deeper leagues and also highlight the players to avoid.

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (Rostered in 35.9% of leagues on ESPN)

Stafford completed 34 of his 49 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' Sunday night loss to the Detroit Lions. Stafford finished last season as QB15, ranking 11th in passing yards due to the Rams' high-volume passing attack. He finished second among quarterbacks in passing yards in Week 1, though many fantasy managers would have been hoping for one or two more passing touchdowns.

He remains a fantasy starter in the right matchup, but his upside is limited due to his lack of rushing.

Mayfield was the top fantasy quarterback in Week 1, throwing a league-high four touchdowns while completing 24 passes for 289 yards. He accomplished this with one of the lowest average target depths in the league (5.1 yards), allowing his receivers to gain chunk yardage after the catch.

Mayfield finished as QB9 last season but was drafted lower in fantasy leagues this year despite minimal changes to the Bucs offense. This drop was mainly due to other quarterbacks averaging more fantasy points per game.

After one game, it appears Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense are even better this season, so Mayfield can be a fantasy starter in the right matchups.

Darnold impressed in Week 1, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt in a dominant win. While his total yardage was lower than other quarterbacks due to the Vikings' limited need to pass, he's still poised to finish the week as one of the highest-graded passers. He was the top fantasy sleeper because of the Vikings' receiving weapons mixed with a coach who loves to pass the football.

The Vikings faced the New York Giants this week, but in upcoming games, Darnold will likely need to air it out more, resulting in increased passing volume.

Carr finished last season on a hot streak, averaging 18.5 fantasy points per game in the final third of the year due to favorable matchups. He carried that momentum into Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, where the Saints cruised to a 47-10 victory.

Despite attempting just 23 passes, Carr averaged 8.7 yards per attempt. With one of the league’s easiest remaining schedules, Carr is positioned for more high-production matchups and could continue his recent fantasy success.

Fields stepped in for an injured Russell Wilson and delivered a solid performance. He rushed 14 times for 57 yards, ranking third among quarterbacks in both categories this week. As a passer, he was more efficient than during much of his time with the Chicago Bears, though his limited passing volume kept his box score stats modest.

His lack of touchdowns meant he scored fewer fantasy points than other quarterbacks, but a single score would have placed him among the top 12 fantasy QBs for the week.

There's a good chance Wilson returns next week, which would diminish Fields' fantasy value. However, the Steelers might opt to stick with Fields, given the momentum of their win where six of 10 drives resulted in points. If Fields continues as the starter, he could be a borderline weekly fantasy option.

Running Back

The Broncos' backfield dynamic turned out differently than expected, as McLaughlin emerged as the primary early-down back while Javonte Williams took on a larger role in passing situations.