Fantasy Football: Veterans on the hot seat who could be replaced

Jaylen Warren isn't the certain leader in Pittsburgh's backfield: Warren has yet to earn the starting role despite performing at a team-best level for three years.

The Bears may look for D'Andre Swift‘s replacement in the draft: Swift fell short of expectations after signing a lucrative three-year contract last offseason.

Highly talented NFL rookies frequently unseat veterans whose talent has recently shown signs of decline. Correctly identifying the veteran players who stand to lose their depth chart position gives spring drafters and dynasty managers an edge for the upcoming season and beyond. The article below breaks down three NFL veterans who are on the hot seat and could be replaced in by a rookie prospect from the 2025 NFL draft.

Warren is precariously placed atop his team’s depth chart, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has refused to feature him as the team’s starter in his three NFL seasons, despite Warren’s team-best productivity, suggesting the talented dual-threat player is not viewed as a three-down player. Warren’s 64.3 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 50th among 70 running backs with at least 175 offensive snaps.