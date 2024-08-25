Preseason Week 3 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• Tony Pollard leads the Tennessee Titans running backs: Pollard played the entire first drive but Tyjae Spears received plenty of snaps with the starters.

• Juwan Johnson returns to action: The New Orleans Saints tight end recently returned to practice and played a few snaps despite the rest of their starters sitting.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

Tony Pollard starts for the Titans: Pollard played every snap on the Titans' first drive.

Tyjae Spears entered the game for the second drive. Pollard returned for a fourth-and-1 passing play out of an unbalanced formation. Spears also played the first three plays with the backups before exiting the game.

All this means is Pollard is the starter, but this could remain a 50/50 split, or something close to that. In the first preseason game, Pollard played eight snaps with the starters to Spears' six. In that game, the two rotated more often. It’s possible the Titans just wanted to give them a chance to play a longer stretch in this game. Most teams play one running back for one drive and then put in another running back for another drive, regardless of what the rotation will be like in the season.

Pollard should be ranked ahead of Spears in most fantasy rankings, but this game shouldn’t move either player up or down.

Juwan Johnson starts for the Saints: Johnson returned from injury and showed he’s ready to play in Week 1.

Johnson had foot surgery in June, which put his ability to play at the start of the season in doubt, but he recently returned to practice. The Saints generally rested their starters for this game, but Johnson was likely an exception to give him some playing time before the regular season began. This probably doesn’t mean Johnson is now a backup to Foster Moreau, but weirder things have happened.

Johnson played nine-of-11 snaps on the first two drives and then left before the rest of the offensive players in the game. It’s unclear how the new coaching staff will distribute snaps between him and Moreau, but in two of the last three seasons, Kubiak’s offense has featured a top-six fantasy tight end in fantasy points per game. If you’re looking for a backup fantasy tight end, Johnson is someone worth considering.

Miscellaneous Notes

