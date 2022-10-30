NFL Week 8 Fantasy Football Recap: Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins

• Tyreek Hill: 12 receptions, 188 yards
• Jaylen Waddle: 8 receptions, 106 yards, 2 touchdowns
PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.
D’Andre Swift’s return: Swift returned to the Lions’ lineup after last playing in Week 3.
- His role in the offense was basically the same as it had been all season. He played on clear passing downs and a slight majority of early downs, but not much in short-yardage situations.
- He wasn’t very effective rushing the ball, tallying six yards on five carries.
- He caught five passes for 27 yards and a touchdown, which saved his fantasy value.
- The game script was one where the Lions could have run more if they wanted to.
- We can expect more carries from Swift as he gets healthier, but Jamaal Williams could very well continue to lead the team in carries and score most of the rushing touchdowns.
Amon-Ra St. Brown’s return: St. Brown missed most of last week after being in the concussion protocol, but he was back to his normal role this week.
- He also missed playing time earlier in the month with an ankle injury, but he wasn’t on the injury report with any ankle issues.
- His playing time was back to normal, and he doubled anyone else on the team in targets.
- He can comfortably be put back into fantasy starting lineups for any fantasy managers who were hesitant to start him this week.
Buy low on Raheem Mostert: Mostert remains the Dolphins' clear lead rusher, recording 14 carries for 64 yards, but he failed to score a touchdown.
- His role in the offense has remained relatively consistent over the past five weeks, leading Miami in every situation.
- The Dolphins were playing from behind for the first three quarters, which left them passing the ball a lot more than running.
- The Dolphins have had the third-most-difficult schedule to date, but they will have an easier-than-average slate for the rest of the season.
- Miami has the fifth-easiest remaining schedule for running backs.
- We can expect plenty of rushing from the Dolphins over the rest of the season — and, ideally, more touchdowns from Mostert.
Sell high on Mike Gesicki: He scored a touchdown in the Dolphins’ victory but was rarely targeted.
- His playing time increased in recent weeks, but that was largely due to the health of Durham Smythe. Smythe was closer to 100% against the Lions, so he returned to his usual role.
- Gesicki was targeted on only one in every nine pass plays for Miami.
- The Dolphins’ schedule gets easier the rest of the season, which will mean more run blocking by the tight ends and less receiving.
- There is a chance Gesicki gets traded before the trade deadline, so wait to send trade offers until that point. His fantasy value could skyrocket if he lands in a good offense without a good tight end.
