NFL Week 8 Fantasy Football Recap: Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins

His role in the offense was basically the same as it had been all season. He played on clear passing downs and a slight majority of early downs, but not much in short-yardage situations.

He wasn’t very effective rushing the ball, tallying six yards on five carries.

He caught five passes for 27 yards and a touchdown, which saved his fantasy value.

The game script was one where the Lions could have run more if they wanted to.

We can expect more carries from Swift as he gets healthier, but

Jamaal Williams

could very well continue to lead the team in carries and score most of the rushing touchdowns.