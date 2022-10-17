NFL Week 6 Injury Recap & Analysis: Carson Wentz's finger injury, J.K. Dobbins' knee and more

• QB Carson Wentz‘s finger injury: The Washington Commanders quarterback fractured his finger Thursday night and may miss multiple weeks.

• RB J.K. Dobbins sits out second half: The Baltimore Ravens running back dealt with issues stemming from his knee injury suffered last season and could miss time depending on how the knee reacts this week.

• WR Marquise Brown suffers late injury: The Arizona Cardinals wideout suffered a potential mid-foot sprain.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 mins

Click to jump to a game:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected]

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger Thursday night but was able to finish the game. He will undergo further testing to see if surgery is necessary. I expect Wentz to miss multiple weeks, with a return-to-play timeline typically around four to six weeks.

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

N/A

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne injured his toe in the first quarter and did not return. I am concerned he is suffering from turf toe. The average return-to-play timeline is 28 days. I expect Bourne to miss several weeks.

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. I am concerned he suffered a high-ankle sprain. The typical return-to-play timeline is four to six weeks.

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee suffered a head injury in the second quarter. He will be placed in the five-step concussion protocol, and I do not expect him to be cleared in time for Week 7. Running back Deon Jackson was having a breakout game before suffering a quad injury. A Grade 1 strain return-to-play timeline is typically one to three weeks.

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson suffered a thumb injury early in his first career start. It is unclear if he suffered a fracture. He will undergo further testing Monday.

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

Saints tight end Adam Trautman suffered a foot injury that forced him out of the game in the second half. It looked like he was rolled up on during the play prior to going down while in motion. I believe it is not a significant injury and that he has a shot to play next week.

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was held out of the second half due to his surgically repaired knee giving him issues. This is concerning, and depending on how his knee reacts Monday, I wouldn’t be surprised if he missed some time.

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate suffered a scary injury in the third quarter. He was taken off the field on a stretcher with head/neck injuries. He does have movement in his extremities. I believe he will be placed in the concussion protocol and likely miss some time.

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett appeared to have suffered a concussion in the third quarter. He will enter the five-step protocol and could potentially miss Week 7.

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

N/A

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown suffered an injury late in the game. I am concerned it's a mid-foot sprain and that he possibly reinjured his previous Lisfranc injury. I believe he will miss multiple weeks.

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

N/A

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7

N/A

Click here to see waiver targets for Week 7