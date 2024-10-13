NFL Week 6 DFS Breakdown: A game-by-game look at the weekend DFS slate

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes
Welcome to the MagicSportsBreakdown!
For those who have followed my work at previous outlets, thank you for your continued support. For PFF readers who may not know me — which is likely most of you — it’s great to be here. As a PFF subscriber myself, writing here is an honor and a privilege.
This breakdown can be used for cash games, single-entry, three-max and high-dollar GPPs. For max-entering GPPs, use the recommended players to build your player pool (players are listed in order based on exposure). All pace and pass rates refer to “neutral situations” (+/-8 points) unless otherwise noted.
How do I best use the Sunday A.M. Update?
The “Sunday A.M. Update” offers a game-by-game analysis of the DraftKings main slate, focusing on key injuries, advanced stats, trends and expected pace and playcalling.
I also provide my “optimal lineups” for DraftKings (“DK”). These lineups (“LUs”) consist of 7-of-9 players to comply with DraftKings regulations of not giving out complete teams. One is designed for GPPs, and one is for Cash Games.
In addition to the optimal lineups, I also share my personal “core” player pool (usually 16-20 players) that I’m rolling out in three-max (contests that allow three lineups per user) and other multi-entry GPPs (contests that allow as many as 150 lineups per user).
Click here to jump to a game:
HOU@NE | PIT@LV | CLE@PHI | TB@NO | ARI@GB
WAS@BAL | LAC@DEN | DET@DAL | ATL@CAR
Game breakdowns
Houston Texans @ New England Patriots
- HOU -7, O/U 38
- Implied team totals: HOU (22.5), NE (15.5)
Pace, Playcalling, Stats & Trends
• Nico Collins is out, while Joe Mixon is set to return for Houston.
• Rhamondre Stevenson is out, and Antonio Gibson will start at running back for New England.
• Drake Maye will make his debut at quarterback for the Patriots.
• Ja'Lynn Polk has played 87% and 100% of offensive snaps over his last two games. Despite securing only 4-of-13 targets, he should benefit from Maye under center. Polk also narrowly missed a touchdown catch last week, with his heel out of bounds.
• With Collins exiting early, Dalton Schultz saw a season-high six targets. New England has allowed 71.6 yards per game to tight ends over its last three games.
• C.J. Stroud, ranked eighth in EPA per pass, posted his second consecutive 300-plus yard passing game despite Collins going down in the first quarter.
• New England ranks 27th in EPA allowed per pass on defense.
