NFL Week 4 DFS Breakdown: A game-by-game look at the weekend DFS slate

2Y63KCC Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Kevin Adams

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

Welcome to the MagicSportsBreakdown!

For those who have followed my work at previous outlets, thank you for your continued support. For PFF readers who may not know me — which is likely most of you —  it’s great to be here. As a PFF subscriber myself, writing here is an honor and a privilege.

This breakdown can be used for cash games, single-entry, three-max and high-dollar GPPs. For max-entering GPPs, use the recommended players to build your player pool (players are listed in order based on exposure). All pace & pass rates refer to “neutral situations” (+/- 8 points) unless otherwise noted.

How do I best use the Sunday AM Update?

The “Sunday AM Update” offers a game-by-game analysis of the DraftKings main slate, focusing on key injuries, advanced stats, trends and expected pace and playcalling.

I also provide my “optimal lineups” for DraftKings (“DK”). These lineups (“LUs”) consist of 7-of-9 players to comply with DraftKings regulations of not giving out complete teams. One is designed for GPPs, and one is for Cash Games.

In addition to the optimal lineups, I also share my personal “core” player pool (usually 16-20 players) that I’m rolling out in three-max (contests that allow three lineups per user) and other multi-entry GPPs (contests that allow as many as 150 lineups per user).

