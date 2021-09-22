Fantasy News & Analysis

NFL Week 3 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls down a long reception against Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Nfl Detroit Lions At Green Bay Packers

By Nathan Jahnke
Sep 22, 2021

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings placed second in accuracy among 149 experts in 2020 and third among 129 experts in 2019. Through two weeks of the 2021 season, I rank 16th out of 192.

Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.

Last Updated: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22

Key

  • GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury
  • Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury
  • FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues
Quarterbacks

Rank Name Team Opp Notes
1 Kyler Murray ARZ @JAX GM
2 Patrick Mahomes KC LAC GM
3 Lamar Jackson BLT @DET GM
4 Russell Wilson SEA @MIN BM
5 Josh Allen BUF WAS
6 Jalen Hurts PHI @DAL
7 Dak Prescott DAL PHI
8 Tom Brady TB @LA BM
9 Justin Herbert LAC @KC
10 Aaron Rodgers GB @SF BM
11 Matthew Stafford LA TB BM
12 Teddy Bridgewater DEN NYJ FA
13 Daniel Jones NYG ATL FA
14 Kirk Cousins MIN SEA
15 Ryan Tannehill TEN IND
16 Derek Carr LV MIA GM
17 Sam Darnold CAR @HST GM, FA
18 Baker Mayfield CLV CHI GM
19 Joe Burrow CIN @PIT
20 Ben Roethlisberger PIT CIN
21 Matt Ryan ATL @NYG
22 Justin Fields CHI @CLV
23 Trevor Lawrence JAX ARZ
24 Jameis Winston NO @NE
25 Jimmy Garoppolo SF GB FA
26 Taylor Heinicke WAS @BUF FA
27 Jared Goff DET BLT FA
28 Mac Jones NE NO BM
29 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @LV
30 Carson Wentz IND @TEN FA
31 Davis Mills HST CAR FA
32 Zach Wilson NYJ @DEN BM, FA
33 Jacoby Brissett MIA @LV FA
34 Andy Dalton CHI @CLV FA
35 Trey Lance SF GB

This is a good week to stream a quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater and Daniel Jones are both widely available and have ranked among the top-12 fantasy quarterbacks so far this season. It could be worth adding them just to make sure another fantasy manager can’t do it.

Other quarterbacks who typically make the top-12, like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, have some of the toughest matchups of the week. They don’t have the same rushing floors as other top-12 quarterbacks, which makes them riskier. You could also bench someone off to a slow start, like Ryan Tannehill.

Running Backs

