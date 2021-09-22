NFL Week 3 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings placed second in accuracy among 149 experts in 2020 and third among 129 experts in 2019. Through two weeks of the 2021 season, I rank 16th out of 192.

Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.

Last Updated: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22

Key

GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools

BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools

DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury

LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury

D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury

Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury

FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues



This is a good week to stream a quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater and Daniel Jones are both widely available and have ranked among the top-12 fantasy quarterbacks so far this season. It could be worth adding them just to make sure another fantasy manager can’t do it.

Other quarterbacks who typically make the top-12, like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, have some of the toughest matchups of the week. They don’t have the same rushing floors as other top-12 quarterbacks, which makes them riskier. You could also bench someone off to a slow start, like Ryan Tannehill.