NFL Week 3 Injury Report: Key fantasy and DFS takeaways

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|TE
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|QB
|Back/Ankle
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Adam Prentice
|NO
|FB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Deonte Harty
|NO
|WR
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|NIR/Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
Injury Analysis: Saints running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Taysom Hill were limited practice participants with rib injuries. I expect both to be ready to play in Week 3.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was a late addition to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. This was due to stiffness from an ankle injury in Week 2. Fantasy football managers can relax; he will be ready to go for Week 3.
HOUSTON TEXANS @ CHICAGO BEARS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|Ryan Griffin
|CHI
|TE
|Achilles
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Velus Jones Jr.
|CHI
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Davis Mills
|HOU
|QB
|Right Thumb
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|TE
|Shoulder
|(-)
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|Left Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|KC
|WR
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Justin Watson
|KC
|WR
|Chest
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|Heel
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
Injury Analysis: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is battling an ankle injury for the second straight week. I do not believe he will be ready to go for Week 3.
Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce has returned to practice as a full participant after missing Week 2 due to a concussion. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been limited in practice since missing Week 2 with a quad injury. I believe he will be ready to go for Week 3, but he may not have his normal explosion quite yet.
BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|Gabe Davis
|BUF
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|Foot
|DNP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Reggie Gilliam
|BUF
|FB
|Elbow
|(-)
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Cethan Carter
|MIA
|TE
|TBD
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Cedrick Wilson
|MIA
|WR
|Ribs / Toe
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Tanner Conner
|MIA
|TE
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Alec Ingold
|MIA
|FB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
Injury Analysis: Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis was limited at practice after missing Week 2 with an ankle injury. A recent video of him indicated he was not getting in and out of his cuts effectively. If he plays in Week 3, I do not believe he will be 100%.
BALTIMORE RAVENS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|Right Elbow
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|TE
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|James Proche
|BAL
|WR
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
Injury Analysis: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen at the beginning of the week with an arm sleeve and did not throw. I believe this to be minor and he will play in Week 3. Running back J.K. Dobbins has been a full participant this week in practice. I am optimistic he returns in Week 3 for the first time since his multi-ligament injury.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been a DNP all week with a knee injury. I am pessimistic about him playing in Week 3.
CINCINNATI BENGALS @ NEW YORK JETS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Hayden Hurst
|CIN
|TE
|Groin
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Devin Asiasi
|CIN
|TE
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|C.J. Uzomah
|NYJ
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|QB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|WR
|Knee
|(-)
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
Injury Analysis: Bengals tight end Drew Sample suffered a knee injury in Week 2 that caused him to undergo surgery. He will miss several months.
Jets wide receiver Corey Davis was a late addition to the injury report on Thursday with a knee injury. This is never a good sign, and Friday’s practice will be important for his availability. Tight end C.J. Uzomah missed Week 2 with a hamstring strain. He has logged multiple limited practices in a row without a setback. If he can make it through practice Friday, he has a chance to return in Week 3. Quarterback Zach Wilson is making progress from his knee surgery, and I believe he is a week or two away from returning.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ TENNESSEE TITANS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|Brandon Bolden
|LVR
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Hunter Renfrow
|LVR
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Jakob Johnson
|LVR
|RB
|Hamstring
|(-)
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Josh Jacobs
|LVR
|RB
|Illness
|(-)
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Dontrell Hilliard
|TEN
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Kyle Philips
|TEN
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
Injury Analysis: Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered a concussion at the end of the game in Week 2. He has not been progressing through the five-step protocol fast enough for me to believe he will be ready to play in Week 3. Running back Brandon Bolden missed Week 2 due to a hamstring strain and has been limited this week. He is trending in the right direction and has a shot at playing in Week 3 if he suffers no setbacks.
Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was limited at practice with an ankle injury on Wednesday but was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. He will be ready to go for Week 3. Running back Dontrell Hilliard has been limited at practice with a hamstring strain, but I believe he will be ready to go in Week 3. Wide receiver Kyle Philips has been limited in practice with a shoulder injury but will be ready to go for Week 3.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|Rest
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Donald Parham
|LAC
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
Injury Analysis: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in Week 2. He is currently day-to-day and has a chance to play in Week 3. I believe he will play and will likely require an injection. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been limited at practice after missing Week 2 with a hamstring strain. If he suffers no setbacks Friday, then I believe he will return to action in Week 3.
LOS ANGELES RAMS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
Injury Analysis: Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has missed the past two weeks with a knee injury. I believe he will miss Week 3, as well.
Cardinals running back James Conner suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. He did not practice Wednesday but was limited on Thursday. I do not believe Connor’s injury to be serious, and he should be ready for Week 3.
ATLANTA FALCONS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
GREEN BAY PACKERS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|TE
|Groin
|LP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Sammy Watkins
|GB
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|(-)
|Russell Gage
|TB
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|(-)
|Julio Jones
|TB
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|(-)
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|WR
|Calf
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|(-)
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|Personal
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|(-)
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|(-)
Injury Analysis: Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has not practiced all week with an illness. If he cannot get a session in on Friday, his availability for Sunday does not look good. Wide receiver Allen Lazard was limited with an ankle injury Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. I believe this is a rest day for Lazard and he should be good to go for Week 3. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson are both dealing with hamstring injuries. They were limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. It is unclear if this was a rest day or a status downgrade. Friday’s participation is important for their availability in Week 3.
Running back Leonard Fournette has been limited this week with a hamstring injury. It seemed as if he aggravated it during Week 2, but I do think he will be ready to go for Week 3. Wide receiver Russell Gage has been limited this week with a hamstring injury, but I believe he will be ready for Week 3. Wide receiver Chris Godwin has not practiced all week with a hamstring strain. I believe he is another week or two away from returning. Wide receiver Julio Jones has not practiced all week with a knee injury. I am pessimistic about him playing in Week 3.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Game Status
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|SF
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Tyler Kroft
|SF
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|Rib, Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|(-)
|K.J. Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|Knee, Hip
|LP
|LP
|(-)
|(-)
|Tyrie Cleveland
|DEN
|WR
|Hamstring
|(-)
|LP
|(-)
|(-)
Injury Analysis: 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2. The average return-to-play is four to six weeks. Tight end George Kittle has been battling a groin injury since before Week 1. I believe he will make his first appearance of the season this week.
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in Week 2, but it has been termed a rib injury. He has not practiced this week, and I do not expect him to play in Week 3. Wide receiver K.J. Hamler has been limited with knee/hip issues stemming from his injuries from last year after missing Week 2. I believe he is trending in the right direction to play in Week 3.
Monday, Sept. 23
NEW YORK GIANTS @ DALLAS COWBOYS
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Injury
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Game Status
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|NYG
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|(-)
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|(-)
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|(-)
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|Right Thumb
|DNP
|(-)
|(-)
|Unspecified
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|(-)
|(-)
|Unspecified
Injury Analysis: Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson did not practice Thursday but will have an extra day to recover for Monday Night Football. With that said I do not believe he will play in Week 3. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been limited with a hamstring injury. I do believe he will be healthy enough to play in Week 3.
Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has been a full participant this week. I am optimistic he makes his season debut in Week 3. Quarterback Dak Prescott is progressing but is likely still about a month away from returning.