NFL Week 3 Injury Report: Key fantasy and DFS takeaways

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation

(-): Not listed

OUT: Player will not play

D: Player is unlikely to play

Q: Player is not certain to play

Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Alvin Kamara NO RB Rib LP LP (-) Unspecified Tre'Quan Smith NO WR Shoulder LP LP (-) Unspecified Taysom Hill NO TE Rib LP LP (-) Unspecified Jameis Winston NO QB Back/Ankle LP LP (-) Unspecified Adam Prentice NO FB Shoulder LP LP (-) Unspecified Deonte Harty NO WR Foot LP LP (-) Unspecified Christian McCaffrey CAR RB NIR/Ankle DNP LP (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Saints running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Taysom Hill were limited practice participants with rib injuries. I expect both to be ready to play in Week 3.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was a late addition to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. This was due to stiffness from an ankle injury in Week 2. Fantasy football managers can relax; he will be ready to go for Week 3.

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Ryan Griffin CHI TE Achilles DNP DNP (-) Unspecified Velus Jones Jr. CHI WR Hamstring DNP LP (-) Unspecified Brevin Jordan HOU TE Ankle DNP DNP (-) Unspecified Davis Mills HOU QB Right Thumb FP FP (-) Unspecified Pharaoh Brown HOU TE Shoulder (-) DNP (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: N/A

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Harrison Butker KC K Left Ankle DNP DNP (-) Unspecified Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC WR Hip FP FP (-) Unspecified JuJu Smith-Schuster KC WR Shoulder FP FP (-) Unspecified Justin Watson KC WR Chest FP FP (-) Unspecified Mecole Hardman KC WR Heel LP LP (-) Unspecified

Full Colts injury report coming soon…

Injury Analysis: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is battling an ankle injury for the second straight week. I do not believe he will be ready to go for Week 3.

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce has returned to practice as a full participant after missing Week 2 due to a concussion. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been limited in practice since missing Week 2 with a quad injury. I believe he will be ready to go for Week 3, but he may not have his normal explosion quite yet.

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Gabe Davis BUF WR Ankle LP LP (-) Unspecified Dawson Knox BUF TE Foot DNP LP (-) Unspecified Reggie Gilliam BUF FB Elbow (-) FP (-) Unspecified Cethan Carter MIA TE TBD DNP DNP (-) Unspecified Hunter Long MIA TE Ankle DNP DNP (-) Unspecified Cedrick Wilson MIA WR Ribs / Toe LP LP (-) Unspecified Tanner Conner MIA TE Knee FP FP (-) Unspecified Alec Ingold MIA FB Shoulder FP FP (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis was limited at practice after missing Week 2 with an ankle injury. A recent video of him indicated he was not getting in and out of his cuts effectively. If he plays in Week 3, I do not believe he will be 100%.

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status J.K. Dobbins BAL RB Knee FP FP (-) Unspecified Devin Duvernay BAL WR Concussion DNP LP (-) Unspecified Lamar Jackson BAL QB Right Elbow LP FP (-) Unspecified Isaiah Likely BAL TE Groin LP LP (-) Unspecified James Proche BAL WR Groin LP LP (-) Unspecified Jakobi Meyers NE WR Knee DNP DNP (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen at the beginning of the week with an arm sleeve and did not throw. I believe this to be minor and he will play in Week 3. Running back J.K. Dobbins has been a full participant this week in practice. I am optimistic he returns in Week 3 for the first time since his multi-ligament injury.

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been a DNP all week with a knee injury. I am pessimistic about him playing in Week 3.

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Drew Sample CIN TE Knee DNP DNP (-) Unspecified Hayden Hurst CIN TE Groin LP FP (-) Unspecified Devin Asiasi CIN TE Quad FP FP (-) Unspecified C.J. Uzomah NYJ TE Hamstring LP LP (-) Unspecified Zach Wilson NYJ QB Knee LP LP (-) Unspecified Corey Davis NYJ WR Knee (-) LP (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Bengals tight end Drew Sample suffered a knee injury in Week 2 that caused him to undergo surgery. He will miss several months.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis was a late addition to the injury report on Thursday with a knee injury. This is never a good sign, and Friday’s practice will be important for his availability. Tight end C.J. Uzomah missed Week 2 with a hamstring strain. He has logged multiple limited practices in a row without a setback. If he can make it through practice Friday, he has a chance to return in Week 3. Quarterback Zach Wilson is making progress from his knee surgery, and I believe he is a week or two away from returning.

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Brandon Bolden LVR RB Hamstring LP LP (-) Unspecified Hunter Renfrow LVR WR Concussion DNP DNP (-) Unspecified Jakob Johnson LVR RB Hamstring (-) LP (-) Unspecified Josh Jacobs LVR RB Illness (-) DNP (-) Unspecified Treylon Burks TEN WR Ankle LP FP (-) Unspecified Dontrell Hilliard TEN RB Hamstring LP LP (-) Unspecified Kyle Philips TEN WR Shoulder LP LP (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered a concussion at the end of the game in Week 2. He has not been progressing through the five-step protocol fast enough for me to believe he will be ready to play in Week 3. Running back Brandon Bolden missed Week 2 due to a hamstring strain and has been limited this week. He is trending in the right direction and has a shot at playing in Week 3 if he suffers no setbacks.

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was limited at practice with an ankle injury on Wednesday but was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. He will be ready to go for Week 3. Running back Dontrell Hilliard has been limited at practice with a hamstring strain, but I believe he will be ready to go in Week 3. Wide receiver Kyle Philips has been limited in practice with a shoulder injury but will be ready to go for Week 3.

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status A.J. Brown PHI WR Rest LP (-) Unspecified Quez Watkins PHI WR Illness DNP LP (-) Unspecified

Full Commanders injury report coming soon…

Injury Analysis: N/A

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Keenan Allen LAC WR Hamstring LP LP (-) Unspecified Justin Herbert LAC QB Ribs LP LP (-) Unspecified Donald Parham LAC TE Hamstring LP LP (-) Unspecified

Full Jaguars injury report coming soon…

Injury Analysis: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in Week 2. He is currently day-to-day and has a chance to play in Week 3. I believe he will play and will likely require an injection. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been limited at practice after missing Week 2 with a hamstring strain. If he suffers no setbacks Friday, then I believe he will return to action in Week 3.

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Van Jefferson LAR WR Knee DNP DNP (-) Unspecified

Full Cardinals injury report coming soon…

Injury Analysis: Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has missed the past two weeks with a knee injury. I believe he will miss Week 3, as well.

Cardinals running back James Conner suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. He did not practice Wednesday but was limited on Thursday. I do not believe Connor’s injury to be serious, and he should be ready for Week 3.

Full Falcons and Seahawks injury reports coming soon…

Injury Analysis: N/A

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Randall Cobb GB WR Illness DNP DNP (-) Unspecified Allen Lazard GB WR Ankle LP DNP (-) Unspecified Marcedes Lewis GB TE Groin LP DNP (-) Unspecified Sammy Watkins GB WR Hamstring LP DNP (-) Unspecified Christian Watson GB WR Hamstring LP DNP (-) Unspecified Leonard Fournette TB RB Hamstring LP LP (-) (-) Russell Gage TB WR Hamstring LP LP (-) (-) Julio Jones TB WR Knee DNP DNP (-) (-) Scotty Miller TB WR Calf LP FP (-) (-) Cade Otton TB TE Personal DNP DNP (-) (-) Breshad Perriman TB WR Knee LP LP (-) (-)

Injury Analysis: Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has not practiced all week with an illness. If he cannot get a session in on Friday, his availability for Sunday does not look good. Wide receiver Allen Lazard was limited with an ankle injury Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. I believe this is a rest day for Lazard and he should be good to go for Week 3. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson are both dealing with hamstring injuries. They were limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. It is unclear if this was a rest day or a status downgrade. Friday’s participation is important for their availability in Week 3.

Running back Leonard Fournette has been limited this week with a hamstring injury. It seemed as if he aggravated it during Week 2, but I do think he will be ready to go for Week 3. Wide receiver Russell Gage has been limited this week with a hamstring injury, but I believe he will be ready for Week 3. Wide receiver Chris Godwin has not practiced all week with a hamstring strain. I believe he is another week or two away from returning. Wide receiver Julio Jones has not practiced all week with a knee injury. I am pessimistic about him playing in Week 3.

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Tyrion Davis-Price SF RB Ankle DNP DNP (-) Unspecified Tyler Kroft SF TE Knee DNP DNP (-) Unspecified George Kittle SF TE Groin LP LP (-) Unspecified Jerry Jeudy DEN WR Rib, Shoulder DNP DNP (-) (-) K.J. Hamler DEN WR Knee, Hip LP LP (-) (-) Tyrie Cleveland DEN WR Hamstring (-) LP (-) (-)

Injury Analysis: 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2. The average return-to-play is four to six weeks. Tight end George Kittle has been battling a groin injury since before Week 1. I believe he will make his first appearance of the season this week.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in Week 2, but it has been termed a rib injury. He has not practiced this week, and I do not expect him to play in Week 3. Wide receiver K.J. Hamler has been limited with knee/hip issues stemming from his injuries from last year after missing Week 2. I believe he is trending in the right direction to play in Week 3.

Monday, Sept. 23

Player Team Position Injury Thu Fri Sat Game Status Wan'Dale Robinson NYG WR Knee DNP (-) (-) Unspecified Kadarius Toney NYG WR Hamstring LP (-) (-) Unspecified Michael Gallup DAL WR Knee FP (-) (-) Unspecified Dak Prescott DAL QB Right Thumb DNP (-) (-) Unspecified Dalton Schultz DAL TE Knee DNP (-) (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson did not practice Thursday but will have an extra day to recover for Monday Night Football. With that said I do not believe he will play in Week 3. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been limited with a hamstring injury. I do believe he will be healthy enough to play in Week 3.

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has been a full participant this week. I am optimistic he makes his season debut in Week 3. Quarterback Dak Prescott is progressing but is likely still about a month away from returning.