NFL Week 3 Injury Report: Key fantasy and DFS takeaways

Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs with the. Ball as Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) defends during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Sep 23, 2022

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Alvin Kamara NO RB Rib LP LP (-) Unspecified
Tre'Quan Smith NO WR Shoulder LP LP (-) Unspecified
Taysom Hill NO TE Rib LP LP (-) Unspecified
Jameis Winston NO QB Back/Ankle LP LP (-) Unspecified
Adam Prentice NO FB Shoulder LP LP (-) Unspecified
Deonte Harty NO WR Foot LP LP (-) Unspecified
Christian McCaffrey CAR RB NIR/Ankle DNP LP (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Saints running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Taysom Hill were limited practice participants with rib injuries. I expect both to be ready to play in Week 3. 

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was a late addition to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. This was due to stiffness from an ankle injury in Week 2. Fantasy football managers can relax; he will be ready to go for Week 3.

HOUSTON TEXANS @ CHICAGO BEARS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Ryan Griffin CHI TE Achilles DNP DNP  (-) Unspecified
Velus Jones Jr. CHI WR Hamstring DNP LP  (-) Unspecified
Brevin Jordan HOU TE Ankle DNP DNP  (-) Unspecified
Davis Mills HOU QB Right Thumb FP FP  (-) Unspecified
Pharaoh Brown HOU TE Shoulder (-) DNP  (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: N/A

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Harrison Butker KC K Left Ankle DNP DNP (-) Unspecified
Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC WR Hip FP FP (-) Unspecified
JuJu Smith-Schuster KC WR Shoulder FP FP (-) Unspecified
Justin Watson KC WR Chest FP FP (-) Unspecified
Mecole Hardman KC WR Heel LP LP (-) Unspecified

Full Colts injury report coming soon…

Injury Analysis: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is battling an ankle injury for the second straight week. I do not believe he will be ready to go for Week 3. 

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce has returned to practice as a full participant after missing Week 2 due to a concussion. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been limited in practice since missing Week 2 with a quad injury. I believe he will be ready to go for Week 3, but he may not have his normal explosion quite yet. 

BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Gabe Davis BUF WR Ankle LP LP (-) Unspecified
Dawson Knox BUF TE Foot DNP LP (-) Unspecified
Reggie Gilliam BUF FB Elbow (-) FP (-) Unspecified
Cethan Carter MIA TE TBD DNP DNP (-) Unspecified
Hunter Long MIA TE Ankle DNP DNP (-) Unspecified
Cedrick Wilson MIA WR Ribs / Toe LP LP (-) Unspecified
Tanner Conner MIA TE Knee FP FP (-) Unspecified
Alec Ingold MIA FB Shoulder FP FP (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis was limited at practice after missing Week 2 with an ankle injury. A recent video of him indicated he was not getting in and out of his cuts effectively. If he plays in Week 3, I do not believe he will be 100%. 

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
J.K. Dobbins BAL RB Knee FP FP (-) Unspecified
Devin Duvernay BAL WR Concussion DNP LP (-) Unspecified
Lamar Jackson BAL QB Right Elbow LP FP (-) Unspecified
Isaiah Likely BAL TE Groin LP LP (-) Unspecified
James Proche BAL WR Groin LP LP (-) Unspecified
Jakobi Meyers NE WR Knee DNP DNP (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen at the beginning of the week with an arm sleeve and did not throw. I believe this to be minor and he will play in Week 3. Running back J.K. Dobbins has been a full participant this week in practice. I am optimistic he returns in Week 3 for the first time since his multi-ligament injury. 

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been a DNP all week with a knee injury. I am pessimistic about him playing in Week 3. 

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ NEW YORK JETS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Drew Sample CIN TE Knee DNP DNP (-) Unspecified
Hayden Hurst CIN TE Groin LP FP (-) Unspecified
Devin Asiasi CIN TE Quad FP FP (-) Unspecified
C.J. Uzomah NYJ TE Hamstring LP LP (-) Unspecified
Zach Wilson NYJ QB Knee LP LP (-) Unspecified
Corey Davis NYJ WR Knee (-) LP (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Bengals tight end Drew Sample suffered a knee injury in Week 2 that caused him to undergo surgery. He will miss several months. 

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis was a late addition to the injury report on Thursday with a knee injury. This is never a good sign, and Friday’s practice will be important for his availability. Tight end C.J. Uzomah missed Week 2 with a hamstring strain. He has logged multiple limited practices in a row without a setback. If he can make it through practice Friday, he has a chance to return in Week 3. Quarterback Zach Wilson is making progress from his knee surgery, and I believe he is a week or two away from returning. 

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ TENNESSEE TITANS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Brandon Bolden LVR RB Hamstring LP LP (-) Unspecified
Hunter Renfrow LVR WR Concussion DNP DNP (-) Unspecified
Jakob Johnson LVR RB Hamstring (-) LP (-) Unspecified
Josh Jacobs LVR RB Illness (-) DNP (-) Unspecified
Treylon Burks TEN WR Ankle LP FP (-) Unspecified
Dontrell Hilliard TEN RB Hamstring LP LP (-) Unspecified
Kyle Philips TEN WR Shoulder LP LP (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered a concussion at the end of the game in Week 2. He has not been progressing through the five-step protocol fast enough for me to believe he will be ready to play in Week 3. Running back Brandon Bolden missed Week 2 due to a hamstring strain and has been limited this week. He is trending in the right direction and has a shot at playing in Week 3 if he suffers no setbacks. 

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was limited at practice with an ankle injury on Wednesday but was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. He will be ready to go for Week 3. Running back Dontrell Hilliard has been limited at practice with a hamstring strain, but I believe he will be ready to go in Week 3. Wide receiver Kyle Philips has been limited in practice with a shoulder injury but will be ready to go for Week 3. 

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
A.J. Brown PHI WR Rest LP (-) Unspecified
Quez Watkins PHI WR Illness DNP LP (-) Unspecified

Full Commanders injury report coming soon…

Injury Analysis: N/A

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Keenan Allen LAC WR Hamstring LP LP (-) Unspecified
Justin Herbert LAC QB Ribs LP LP (-) Unspecified
Donald Parham LAC TE Hamstring LP LP (-) Unspecified

Full Jaguars injury report coming soon…

Injury Analysis: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in Week 2. He is currently day-to-day and has a chance to play in Week 3. I believe he will play and will likely require an injection. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been limited at practice after missing Week 2 with a hamstring strain. If he suffers no setbacks Friday, then I believe he will return to action in Week 3. 

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ ARIZONA CARDINALS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Van Jefferson LAR WR Knee DNP DNP (-) Unspecified

Full Cardinals injury report coming soon…

Injury Analysis: Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has missed the past two weeks with a knee injury. I believe he will miss Week 3, as well.

Cardinals running back James Conner suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. He did not practice Wednesday but was limited on Thursday. I do not believe Connor’s injury to be serious, and he should be ready for Week 3. 

ATLANTA FALCONS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Full Falcons and Seahawks injury reports coming soon…

Injury Analysis: N/A

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Randall Cobb GB WR Illness DNP DNP (-) Unspecified
Allen Lazard GB WR Ankle LP DNP (-) Unspecified
Marcedes Lewis GB TE Groin LP DNP (-) Unspecified
Sammy Watkins GB WR Hamstring LP DNP (-) Unspecified
Christian Watson GB WR Hamstring LP DNP (-) Unspecified
Leonard Fournette TB RB Hamstring LP LP (-) (-)
Russell Gage TB WR Hamstring LP LP (-) (-)
Julio Jones TB WR Knee DNP DNP (-) (-)
Scotty Miller TB WR Calf LP FP (-) (-)
Cade Otton TB TE Personal DNP DNP (-) (-)
Breshad Perriman TB WR Knee LP LP (-) (-)

Injury Analysis: Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has not practiced all week with an illness. If he cannot get a session in on Friday, his availability for Sunday does not look good. Wide receiver Allen Lazard was limited with an ankle injury Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. I believe this is a rest day for Lazard and he should be good to go for Week 3. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson are both dealing with hamstring injuries. They were limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. It is unclear if this was a rest day or a status downgrade. Friday’s participation is important for their availability in Week 3. 

Running back Leonard Fournette has been limited this week with a hamstring injury. It seemed as if he aggravated it during Week 2, but I do think he will be ready to go for Week 3. Wide receiver Russell Gage has been limited this week with a hamstring injury, but I believe he will be ready for Week 3. Wide receiver Chris Godwin has not practiced all week with a hamstring strain. I believe he is another week or two away from returning. Wide receiver Julio Jones has not practiced all week with a knee injury. I am pessimistic about him playing in Week 3. 

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ DENVER BRONCOS

Player Team Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Tyrion Davis-Price SF RB Ankle DNP DNP (-) Unspecified
Tyler Kroft SF TE Knee DNP DNP (-) Unspecified
George Kittle SF TE Groin LP LP (-) Unspecified
Jerry Jeudy DEN WR Rib, Shoulder DNP DNP (-) (-)
K.J. Hamler DEN WR Knee, Hip LP LP (-) (-)
Tyrie Cleveland DEN WR Hamstring (-) LP (-) (-)

Injury Analysis: 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2. The average return-to-play is four to six weeks. Tight end George Kittle has been battling a groin injury since before Week 1. I believe he will make his first appearance of the season this week. 

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in Week 2, but it has been termed a rib injury. He has not practiced this week, and I do not expect him to play in Week 3. Wide receiver K.J. Hamler has been limited with knee/hip issues stemming from his injuries from last year after missing Week 2. I believe he is trending in the right direction to play in Week 3.

Monday, Sept. 23

NEW YORK GIANTS @ DALLAS COWBOYS

Player Team Position Injury Thu Fri Sat Game Status
Wan'Dale Robinson NYG WR Knee DNP (-) (-) Unspecified
Kadarius Toney NYG WR Hamstring LP (-) (-) Unspecified
Michael Gallup DAL WR Knee FP (-) (-) Unspecified
Dak Prescott DAL QB Right Thumb DNP (-) (-) Unspecified
Dalton Schultz DAL TE Knee DNP (-) (-) Unspecified

Injury Analysis: Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson did not practice Thursday but will have an extra day to recover for Monday Night Football. With that said I do not believe he will play in Week 3. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been limited with a hamstring injury. I do believe he will be healthy enough to play in Week 3. 

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has been a full participant this week. I am optimistic he makes his season debut in Week 3. Quarterback Dak Prescott is progressing but is likely still about a month away from returning.

