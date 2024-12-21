NFL Week 16 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from the Saturday doubleheader

• Tank Dell scores before a serious leg injury: Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell delivered his best fantasy performance of the season before exiting with a knee injury. The setback is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season.

• Hollywood Brown returns: Brown caught four passes for 41 yards in his Kansas City debut, contributing as part of the team's wide receiver rotation.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

Tank Dell : 6 receptions, 98 yards, 1 touchdown

Xavier Worthy : 7 receptions, 65 yards, 1 touchdown; 3 carries, 10 receiving yards

Brown, who had been sidelined since suffering a shoulder S/C joint separation on the first play of the preseason, finally made his debut for Kansas City. He was originally expected to start this season alongside Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, but his return added another layer to the Chiefs' wide receiver rotation.

In recent weeks, Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy have solidified themselves as the top two receiving options, while DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, and tight end Noah Gray have all seen consistent playing time at over 50% of snaps. Brown’s return did not significantly affect the Chiefs' top options but did result in fewer snaps for Smith-Schuster, Watson, and Gray.

Gray, in particular, saw a notable decline in playing time, making him a less viable option for those seeking a tight end from the waiver wire. While Brown made several nice plays in his debut, his snap rate will likely increase in the coming weeks.

If this were the middle of the season, Brown would be a clear waiver wire target. However, with the fantasy season ending next week and Kansas City facing a tough Pittsburgh Steelers secondary in four days, Brown is a risky start in most fantasy leagues despite the potential for a strong performance.

Monitor Tank Dell’s health: Dell had one of his best games of the season in under 35 minutes but suffered a leg injury on a touchdown catch.

The Texans entered this game without one of their top wide receivers, as John Metchie III was inactive due to a shoulder injury. Metchie has been one of the three primary receivers in 11 personnel. In his absence, Xavier Hutchinson stepped into a larger role, with Robert Woods also seeing increased snaps in three-receiver formations.

Dell and Woods split snaps in 12 personnel — an uptick for Dell, who had played just 39% of 12 personnel snaps this season. Some of this increase was due to Metchie’s absence, but it was evident that Dell was a focal point of the game plan. Dell’s efficiency, highlighted by his strong yards per route run against man coverage, made him particularly valuable against a Chiefs defense that employs man coverage heavily

The Texans released Steven Sims on Friday and elevated Jared Wayne from the practice squad. Wayne served as Nico Collins’ backup at X receiver, a role he also played in Week 13 when Hutchinson was inactive. As expected, Collins played most snaps, continuing to anchor the receiving corps when healthy.

Dell’s injury, which occurred on his touchdown catch, was to the same leg he injured last season. He was down for several minutes before being carted off the field. Based on the appearance, it seemed season-ending, making it a situation to monitor heading into the offseason.

After Dell’s exit, Woods and Hutchinson joined Collins in three-receiver sets. The Texans face a favorable matchup against the Baltimore Ravens next week, likely requiring a pass-heavy approach. Any of Woods, Hutchinson, or Metchie could step up, depending on Metchie’s health. Woods offers the safest floor, but Metchie would provide more upside if he can play.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco led the running back rotation with Kareem Hunt . They would each take 5-6 plays in a row, ignoring third downs, before getting replaced by the other back. Samaje Perine took third-down snaps, as he’s done all season.

Texans backup tight end Cade Stover was inactive for a second straight week after having an emergency appendectomy a week ago. The Texans have three other backup tight ends on injured reserve.

Houston signed tight end Irv Smith Jr. to the active roster as the primary backup. Fullback/tight end hybrid Andrew Beck was activated from the practice squad for Houston for the first time this season. Beck started 11 games for the Texans last season but had spent most of this season with the Green Bay Packers practice squad, playing three games for them.

Tight end Anthony Firkser was elevated from the Chiefs practice squad for the third time this season. The Chiefs similarly have three backup tight ends on injured reserve.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.