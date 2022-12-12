NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Recap: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

• Tyreek Hill: 4 receptions, 81 yards, 1 touchdown; 57 fumble-recovery yards, 1 fumble-recovery touchdown

• Mike Williams: 6 receptions 116 yards, 1 touchdown

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

Jump to another recap:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

Monitor the health of Jeff Wilson: Wilson suffered a hip injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Raheem Mostert took all nine snaps for the Dolphins in the first quarter, making it clear that the Dolphins still view Mostert as the top back. Mostert took the clear majority of snaps for Miami last week.

Mostert took the first two drives, and Wilson took the following two. The team was finding a little more success with Wilson, so he stayed in to start the fifth drive, and that’s when he suffered the injury.

Mostert played a clear majority of snaps over the rest of the game, with Salvon Ahmed occasionally mixing in for passing situations.

Mostert becomes a must-start running back if Wilson misses time. If Wilson is 100% by next week, then either player could receive significant playing time, making it hard to trust either player.

Monitor the health of Tyreek Hill: Hill reportedly suffered an ankle injury in the first half. He continued playing in the second half but did not take the field for the final drive.

Hill was getting his ankle checked out on the sideline throughout the second half, but t hat didn’t stop him from having the performance of the night for Miami.

Trent Sherfield would be worth picking up if Hill’s injury ends up being serious. He’s been the clear third wide receiver all season and would see a full-time role if Hill misses time.

The return of Mike Williams: Williams returned to the Chargers lineup after playing only six snaps in November because of an ankle injury.

This was the first game all season where Keenan Allen and Williams both started and finished the game.

It resulted in the two receivers combining for 208 yards on 18 catches and Justin Herbert throwing for 371 yards.

Williams didn’t see quite as much playing time as he usually would at 100%. Josh Palmer took some snaps from Williams in two-receiver sets, while DeAndre Carter took some snaps from Williams in 11 personnel.

Palmer’s playing time wasn’t as reduced as it could have been because he played for Williams in 12 personnel and the Chargers stuck with 11 personnel for a lot of the game.

Carter has basically been a starter for the Chargers all season, but he fell to fourth on the depth chart and his playing time was reduced considerably.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.