NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Recap: Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) reacts after running with the football during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Nov 13, 2022

Jeff Wilson Jr.: 17 attempts, 119 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 24 receiving yards

Nick Chubb: 11 attempts, 63 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 18 receiving yards

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

Add Donovan Peoples-Jones: The Browns starting receiver gained over 50 receiving yards for the sixth straight game.

  • He remained a clear unquestioned starter for Cleveland. He was subbed out for a few additional plays early in the game, but he’s continued to see a clear majority of offensive snaps.
  • He caught five of nine targets for 99 yards, leading the team in offensive yards.
  • His totals in targets, receptions and yards is good enough to make him a fantasy starter, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown this season.
  • The Browns have two more games with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback before they turn to Deshaun Watson. There is a chance Peoples-Jones can put up better numbers and start scoring touchdowns with Watson.
  • Cleveland has the third-easiest schedule for fantasy wide receivers from Weeks 15-17.

Start Jeff Wilson Jr.: The Dolphins running back took a clear majority of snaps and touches in most situations.

  • Raheem Mostert was still the starter, but Wilson was substituted in later on the first drive.
  • Wilson out-snapped Mostert only 17-15 in the first half.
  • Mostert played just four snaps in the second half, compared to 25 for Wilson.
  • Salvon Ahmed only played late in the fourth quarter while Miami brought in several backups.
  • Both running backs were very effective running the ball.
  • It’s worth holding onto Mostert in case the Dolphins were just resting their veteran with a lead. There is at least a chance we see more of a 50-50 split going forward based on the first half.
  • The Dolphins have a bye next week, but then they face the Texans — an opponent where it might even be safe to start both players.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

