My Guys: Kent Weyrauch's top targets in 2021 fantasy football drafts

With 2021 fantasy football redraft leagues on the horizon and plenty of best ball drafts under our belts, it's a good time for a quick audit of the players we're particularly high on relative to ADP. In some cases, we might actively reach to secure shares of players we're higher on than consensus; other times, there's too much value to pass up when certain guys continually fall to us.

The following group of players falls onto one of these two categories — they are “my guys” for 2021 fantasy football. I believe these five players will outperform their ADP and help punch tickets to the fantasy playoffs this fall.

My Rank: QB13 | Underdog ADP: QB18

My love for Tua this offseason has been no secret. The fifth-overall pick of 2020 has already fallen way down fantasy boards after a lackluster first season that saw him share time with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

I have Tua ranked right on the fringe of the top-12 fantasy quarterback conversation. With the reloaded offensive weapons and cleaned-up coaching staff, Tua is poised for a huge bounce-back season. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is no doubt a defensive-minded coach, but the team still managed to be a top-16 scoring offense with journeyman Chan Gailey running the offense last season. Gailey has been replaced by the tandem of former Bill Belichick acolyte George Godsey and longtime running backs coach Eric Studesville.

The addition of Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle to the Dolphins’ receiving corps — currently headlined by DaVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki — will be an excellent catalyst for offensive improvement relative to last season. Fuller had the 11th-best receiving grade among wide receivers with at least 25 targets in 2020, and Waddle earned the 18th-highest receiving grade among FBS receivers.

Tua's support system is extremely strong heading into Year 2. Remember that he didn't have a full summer to prepare with his teammates as the starter last year. Tua is easily my most drafted quarterback this season in best ball drafts, but I'll also be targeting him as a punt quarterback choice in redraft leagues in the coming weeks.

My Rank: RB9 | Underdog ADP: RB10