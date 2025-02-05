All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: Identifying potential RB1s for 2025

2YPXG2R Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

By Nic Bodiford
  • RB Breece Hall, New York Jets: New York’s coaching staff changes should significantly improve Hall’s offensive environment.

Estimated reading time: 12 minutes

As detailed in “Exploring the framework of the 2024 RB1s,” all 12 points-per-reception (PPR) RB1s in 2024 led their respective team in offensive positional snap share, positional red and green zone snap shares and positional rushing attempt shares.

Owning primary passing-down roles, tallying high offensive touch counts and earning a high PFF rushing grade were also highly correlated. PPR RB1s were also shown to have a higher correlation to playing in efficient, position-friendly offenses than their PPR WR1 counterparts. The latter subject is explored in “Exploring the framework of 2024’s WR1s and Identifying potential WR1s for 2025.” NFL running backs playing in pass-heavy offenses who manage to lead their position group in rushing share despite moderate overall rushing volume can preserve their PPR RB1 potential via high-volume receiving workloads.

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-year running back Bucky Irving is a 2025 RB1 candidate thanks to his running back-friendly offensive environment, high-volume dual-threat role, league-best PFF rushing grade and elite per-play efficiency. Irving turns 23 years old in August 2025. His 90.8 PFF offense grade ranks fourth among 79 NFL running backs with at least 135 offensive snaps.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.