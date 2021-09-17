Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 2 DFS tournament picks

Sep 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) and Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

By Jarad Evans
Sep 17, 2021

In order to win a DFS tournament, it is essential to build a unique roster that embraces the randomness within each NFL game. We must identify players and game scenarios the rest of the field is overlooking so when these low-owned plays hit, your roster will soar past the competition and into first place.

Last week, we nailed monster hits on Jalen Hurts, Tyler Lockett and Nick Chubb, three players who launched rosters to the top of DFS leaderboards everywhere. And while Calvin Ridley may have busted hard, the process was sound because of the leverage against the chalky Kyle Pitts

Here are Week 2 DFS tournament picks. Be sure to check out PFF's projected DFS ownership percentages and DFS lineup optimizer to help you rack up those massive scores. 

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

WR Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers: 5% projected ownership

One of the most popular post-Week 1 narratives is that Najee Harris managed a 100% snap rate. The DFS field is too sharp these days to care about his measly 5.9 PPR fantasy points — the bell-cow running back is currently projected to be the most rostered player on the entire slate. 

At $6,300 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel, Harris is a fantastic play against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that was shredded by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in Week 1. 

In all, the Raiders finished 32nd among the league's 32 defenses in rushing yards allowed (189) and yards allowed after first contact (130). They finished 31st in yards allowed per carry (5.6) and touchdowns (2).

While everything points toward a complete Harris smash, we need to understand the variance within the small sample size of a single NFL game and embrace the unexpected. 

Click here for PFF's Projected DFS Ownership percentages ahead of NFL Week 2.

If Harris fails in this spot, the most likely reason is that most of the production flows through the passing game. We don’t even need to go off the board here — the Steelers No. 1 wide receiver will go completely overlooked.

Johnson registered a healthy 31% target share in Week 1, the fourth-highest at the position. He turned 10 targets into a five-catch, 36-yard, one-score performance.

The field is chasing the volume in the running game, so let’s move in the other direction and go after the targets in the passing game.

If Johnson posts 100 yards and multiple touchdowns in this game, then not only are you getting tournament-winning production the field is not on, but you are also crushing the 25%-plus of your competition that rostered Harris. 

This is the type of leverage that can rocket your roster into first place. 

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Know tomorrow, today. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 2 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.