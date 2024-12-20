Fantasy Football: 5 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 16

• Matthew Stafford is a top-10 fantasy start in Week 16: Stafford has finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in three of the last five weeks and he faces a struggling New York Jets defense this Sunday.

• Kendre Miller stepping into a league-winning opportunity?: If Alvin Kamara’s groin injury is season-ending, second-year running back Kendre Miller will finally have the chance to prove he can lead a backfield in the NFL.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

If you are struggling with disappointing fantasy players or injuries … don’t stess. There are still players sitting on waivers that are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend or can help you in the future. Here are five players to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 16.

Matthew Stafford has finished as a top-10 scorer at his position in three of the last five weeks — hitting at least 19 fantasy points in each of those three games. The heavy rain last week in San Francisco caused an extremely low-scoring affair in their game against the San Francisco 49ers. Nonetheless, this week’s matchup against the New York Jets should offer many more fantasy points. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ offense has all of a sudden awoken and the Jets defense has all of a sudden died. Since Week 10, the Jets let Kyler Murray (28.7), Anthony Richardson (28.1), Tua Tagovailoa (23.5) and Mac Jones (18.7) put up big fantasy days against them.