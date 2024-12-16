All
Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 15

2YXDM65 Inglewood, California, USA. 15th Dec, 2024. Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) carries the ball during the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Inglewood, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : Charles Baus/CSM (Credit Image: © Charles Baus/Cal Sport Media). Credit: csm/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke

Wide receivers return from injury: Keon Coleman returned to the Buffalo Bills, Jalen Coker returned to the Carolina Panthers and Jamison Crowder returned to the Washington Commanders, shaking up those depth charts.

Kimani Vidal leads the Los Angeles Chargers: While Vidal didn’t receive many touches, he dominated the Chargers backfield in playing time.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

 

Kimani Vidal dominates the Chargers backfield in snaps: Vidal has fully taken over the receiving role while playing most early-down snaps.

When J.K. Dobbins initially landed on injured reserve, the Chargers used a three-man committee, where Hassan Haskins took passing-down snaps. Vidal took over as the receiving back last week. This week, Vidal played most of the Chargers' offensive snaps for the first time.

