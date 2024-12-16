Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 15

• Wide receivers return from injury: Keon Coleman returned to the Buffalo Bills, Jalen Coker returned to the Carolina Panthers and Jamison Crowder returned to the Washington Commanders, shaking up those depth charts.

• Kimani Vidal leads the Los Angeles Chargers: While Vidal didn’t receive many touches, he dominated the Chargers backfield in playing time.

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

Kimani Vidal dominates the Chargers backfield in snaps: Vidal has fully taken over the receiving role while playing most early-down snaps.

When J.K. Dobbins initially landed on injured reserve, the Chargers used a three-man committee, where Hassan Haskins took passing-down snaps. Vidal took over as the receiving back last week. This week, Vidal played most of the Chargers' offensive snaps for the first time.