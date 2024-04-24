Seven-round 2024 NFL mock drafts for all 32 teams

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching. In just over 24 hours, the Chicago Bears will officially be put on the clock and Caleb Williams will very likely hear his name called as the first overall pick.

Over the last two weeks, PFF has mapped out the NFL draft landscape, constructing seven-round mock drafts for all 32 NFL teams with the help of the PFF mock draft simulator.

Harrison is one of the most complete prospects you will find. He displays an understanding of how to win at the position like few college players do. He is well beyond his years in his releases, his route tree and his IQ to set up and manipulate defenders when creating throwing windows. For a player as tall as he is (6-foot-4), his footwork, change of direction and long speed are excellent. He has very reliable hands and hand-eye coordination to make tough contested catches. One area where he could have stood to improve from 2022 was his after-the-catch ability, and he proved in 2023 that he can deliver in such situations.

ROUND 1, PICK 8: WR ROME ODUNZE, WASHINGTON

Odunze, a former four-star recruit, was named the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019. In addition to his football success, he won a state title in the 200-meter dash. His Washington tape is that of an alluring receiver prospect, one whose build and ability do not come around often. He checks the boxes for height, weight and arm length to play all three receiver positions. He does the same from an athletic standpoint. His route running is smooth for a player of his size, and his acceleration is equally impressive. He became a more reliable pass catcher through contact in 2023 and is comfortable hauling in throws away from his body.

ROUND 1, PICK 30: T JORDAN MORGAN, ARIZONA

Morgan is a smooth-moving prospect whose best position in the NFL might be guard. His track and field background gives him natural balance and core strength for good change-of-direction ability. His arm length isn't elite for offensive tackle play, but it should be adequate. While his footwork is fast, the strides in his kick slide are short. His hand placement, patience and football IQ are all pluses. Though listed at 325 pounds, he lacks density and strength. Bull rushes can overwhelm him if they come at an angle, and though he has the foot speed to stay in front of pass rushers, he doesn't have the natural strength to redirect their momentum.

ROUND 1, PICK 28: IOL JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON, OREGON

We don't have the Bills trading up into or around the top 10 for a receiver to replace Stefon Diggs, because that would require shipping off a valuable pick package for a non-quarterback. Now, they could move up a few spots, but here I wanted to showcase a mock draft where they did not budge.

Unfortunately, none of the top wide receivers were available for the Bills at No. 28, so I opted to go in a different direction, giving them a trench player in Jackson Powers-Johnson who can play either center or guard following the departure of Mitch Morse.

ROUND 2, PICK 33: WR LADD MCCONKEY, GEORGIA

A three-star recruit with plenty of athletic versatility, McConkey played quarterback, running back, defensive back, punter and return specialist in high school. From his Georgia tape, McConkey is a highly nuanced receiver who has the athletic ability and football intelligence to be a difference-maker in the slot at the NFL level. His footwork and release variation give him the advantage against press coverage in the slot or on the outside. He also has good enough long speed to remain a threat vertically. He's on the smaller side, but that does not curb his willingness to be an impact blocker.

ROUND 1, PICK 1: QB CALEB WILLIAMS, USC

Not a big surprise here with this one. Caleb Williams has been the projected No. 1 overall pick for more than a year now. Nothing has happened within that time to make me believe the Bears would make any other pick, especially with Justin Fields now off the roster.

ROUND 1, PICK 18: DI BYRON MURPHY II, TEXAS

The 6-foot-1, 305-pounder brings elite-level strength and athletic ability to trench play, earning a spot on Bruce Feldman's 2023 “Freaks List.” Murphy's punch and press are violent and strong, allowing him to utilize his lower leverage to dictate run-defense battles. Teams may think they can run at him due to his measurables, but he has great lower-body strength and doesn't yield much ground versus combo blocks. Perhaps nothing better sums up Murphy’s strength than that he played nose tackle despite 360-pound T’Vondre Sweat's presence along Texas’ defensive line. His strength and explosiveness led to excellent pass-rush grades and win rates.

ROUND 2, PICK 54: WR KEON COLEMAN, FLORIDA STATE

Coleman originally committed to Michigan State as a two-sport athlete before transferring to Florida State in 2023. His evaluation is a test of how much scouts prefer contested-catch receivers to athletic separators. He is an impressive 6-foot-4 and 215-pound athlete who enjoys getting physical with cornerbacks, as he constantly catches passes through contact. While that yields jaw-dropping feats of strength, his lack of separation ability is concerning for the next level — there just aren't a lot of guys who make a living as consistent contested-catch receivers. The ones who do are often some of the best receivers in the league.

ROUND 1, PICK 24: DI JER'ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS

Newton, the 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is listed at only 6-foot-1.5 and 300 pounds, but he often makes up for it in quickness. Few pass rushers get off blocks better than him. He likes to win by getting his hands on a blocker and using a push-pull or arm-over move. He brings a wide variety of pass-rush moves and counters. In run defense, he shoots his hands up and in and throws linemen aside after getting them off balance. If he does not immediately win, he can be controlled at his lower weight. His high run-defense grades come more from gap shooting than from holding the line, and he does not consistently hold up against double teams.

ROUND 1, PICK 12: EDGE LAIATU LATU, SOUTH CAROLINA

Latu, who suffered a neck injury in 2021 that almost ended his football career, was the most productive pass rusher in college football over the past two seasons. His hand usage is fantastic — fast, precise and, most importantly, with purpose. He has a wide variety of pass-rush moves and counters that appear second nature to him. He is also a versatile edge defender, playing a near-even split of left- and right-side snaps with a good mix of two- and three-point stances. He is just an adequate athlete with sub-50th-percentile arm length. He could also stand to add some density and strength to improve anchor ability and tackling.

ROUND 1, PICK 29: WR ZACH FRAZIER, WEST VIRGINIA

Frazier has the perfect background for an interior offensive lineman, as he was a four-time state wrestling champion in high school. That built-in core strength is a massive boon to his work on the interior. His body control and forearm/grip strength allow him to latch on to defenders. His flexibility is impressive, and he can get low to consistently win with leverage at the snap, even on quarterback sneaks.

His arms are short, which is OK for a center, but he will lose cross-face reps against longer defensive linemen. He won’t blow defenders up with power at contact, but he does have the weight, power and technique to anchor well in pass protection.

ROUND 1, PICK 25: CB COOPER DEJEAN, IOWA

DeJean played mostly outside cornerback for Iowa over the past two years. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he checks the size boxes for the position and brings top-tier natural athleticism. His footwork is quick and controlled, his backpedal and shuffling are smooth, his stop-and-start speed is good for his size, and his ball skills are elite. Wrap all that with a bow of high football intelligence and instincts.

He doesn’t have much experience in press coverage but can succeed in that role. DeJean is likely the best run-defending cornerback in the class. There aren’t many holes, if any, in his game.

ROUND 2, PICK 42: S JAVON BULLARD, GEORGIA

Bullard is a fiery competitor in the secondary who brings a mentality every NFL team will gravitate toward. He was a starter in the slot in 2022 and at safety in 2023. His best work came from the slot, where he played confidently in press coverage and showed off his willingness and effectiveness in run support. He did not look as comfortable at safety with so much space, and he took overaggressive angles when coming downhill. His in-your-face play style was much more aligned with slot responsibilities.

ROUND 1, PICK 17: CB NATE WIGGINS, CLEMSON

Wiggins' 6-foot-2 frame and length allow him to disrupt receivers in the contact window and at the catch point. He also has above-average athleticism for the position. His footwork is quick and controlled, his hips flip fluidly and fast and he has impressive recovery speed. Although Wiggins didn’t have many interceptions, his forced incompletion percentage and awareness prove that he is impactful. The best part about him is he remains confident in both man and zone responsibilities. He has a slender build, and that shows up when tasked with tackling, getting off blocks and handling stronger receivers in their routes.

ROUND 1, PICK 13: CB TERRION ARNOLD, ALABAMA

Arnold played mostly outside cornerback for Alabama over the past two seasons but gained some experience in the slot in 2023. He has great long speed, recovery speed, acceleration and agility. He also brings impressive ball skills with good on-ball production. With just one year as a full-time starter, he is a bit erratic in his style and had some missteps and whiffs on punches that got him turned around or off-balance in press coverage. When he’s aligned and in phase, he has the talent to shut down all kinds of receivers. Though green on total snaps, he does show a good understanding of postsnap adjustments and man-match principles.

OK, we win, right? No need to do the rest of the mock.

In all seriousness, this one doesn’t need too much explaining. I imagine Marvin Harrison Jr. is No. 1 on the Chargers’ big board. If he makes it to No. 5, I have a hard time believing they will trade this pick, even with one of the big four quarterback prospects still on the board. If anything, they would trade one spot back with the New York Giants so they can draft a quarterback while the Chargers can still get Harrison, but that might also be risky since the Giants need a wide receiver, too.

ROUND 1, PICK 19: T AMARIUS MIMS, GEORGIA

It's hard to believe how the 6-foot-7, 340-pound Mims can sit down in his stance and run to cover ground. He also has elite length for the position. While his physical potential is through the roof, he lacks experience. He played only 682 snaps over the past two seasons with just eight starts, due to biding his time at a talented program and injury in 2023. He is a strong player who can maintain blocks well with good upper-body strength. Mims is smoother than he is truly explosive as an athlete, which takes away some of his punch at contact. His feet are also a bit slow in pass protection, which can cause some clunky kickbacks and oversetting.

ROUND 1, PICK 5 (TRADE): QB J.J. MCCARTHY, MICHIGAN

We went with the obvious move here: trading the Vikings' two first-round picks to acquire a top-five selection. McCarthy — for as sudden as it feels like his rise has been — would be a great fit in Minnesota, having the opportunity to develop behind Sam Darnold early on and work with head coach Kevin O’Connell.

I like Drake Maye the most for Minnesota — and Caleb Williams even more, but that’s not happening — but I think McCarthy could be a good fit, too. For now, it doesn’t feel like the Vikings would have to pay an insane price to get into the top three for McCarthy.

ROUND 1, PICK 3: QB JAYDEN DANIELS, LSU

This is no secret: The Patriots are in desperate need of a quarterback to truly believe in. They have been in this state since Tom Brady‘s departure. Sure, some moments gave them hope, but the Mac Jones pick in 2021 ultimately proved to be a flop.

Jayden Daniels — or Drake Maye, if we’re being honest — gives the Patriots the chance to believe. If you were just looking at tape from 2023, Daniels had the best season of any quarterback in this draft. The rest of New England's offense is a work in progress, but this pick is a cornerstone to build around.

ROUND 1, PICK 14: T TALIESE FUAGA, OREGON STATE

Fuaga is the kind of ass-kicker every NFL team wants in the trenches. He has a finisher’s mentality in the run game and takes pride in pushing defenders against their will. In pass protection, his stride length is limited but his foot speed makes up for it. He has a good, wide base to neutralize bull rushes quickly. His hands are consistently up and in the right position to strike with power at any moment. He also possesses the hand quickness to hand fight yet protect his chest. He can be a bit overzealous to make contact in pass protection, which can lead to a vulnerability to swipes and chops. But that patience did improve in 2023.

ROUND 1, PICK 6: WR MALIK NABERS, LSU

Nabers' movement skills are rare, even at the NFL level. His ability to change direction yet continue to accelerate makes him an open-target specialist in the slot and on the outside. He has the kind of athleticism that demands a defense to know where he is at all times as a future WR1.

ROUND 1, PICK 10: T TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTON

Fautanu is one of the best athletes in this offensive line class. His flexibility, agility and coordination could allow him to see meaningful reps at all five offensive line spots, but his long-term home is likely at guard or center.

He has fast hands for flashes, repositioning and first contact. He also has a motor that never quits, and he looks to finish defenders whenever he can.

Fautanu’s aggressiveness is nice to see, but it can get him in trouble. He tends to overextend when punching and oversetting in pass protection. His power profile is good only when he has momentum. His lack of lower-half weight shows up when he is asked to anchor.

ROUND 1, PICK 22: CB KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY, ALABAMA

How smart and talented is McKinstry? He started as a true freshman in a Nick Saban defense. At 6-foot-1, he has good size and length to match up on the outside against bigger receivers. He is very comfortable and experienced in press-man coverage and also has a good feel for spacing in zone. He has an uncanny knack for making plays on the ball despite being in trail technique and not having his eyes toward the pocket.

McKinstry’s best attribute is his demeanor. He never seems panicked — in any facet of play. He is a good athlete but not an elite one for the NFL level when it comes to stop-and-start ability. He is not as twitchy as he is smooth.

ROUND 1, PICK 26: C JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON, OREGON

There just aren't many holes in Powers-Johnson's game, especially since he moved to center. He has complete positional versatility along the interior offensive line. He has a fire hydrant-like build with short arms and a barrel chest/belly, but that build makes him powerful. He has the upper-body strength to bench-press 300-pound defensive linemen and the density to anchor quickly and effectively. He is light on his feet for his size, can climb to the second level and has good balance from his wrestling days.

ROUND 1, PICK 7: T JOE ALT, NOTRE DAME

Alt is an easy first-round offensive lineman on film, bringing a high football IQ at just 21 years old. He started as a true freshman at Notre Dame, playing more than 2,200 snaps in his three-year career. Despite being 6-foot-8, he has good flexibility to get in a three-point stance in run blocking and maintain good drive and leverage off the snap. His footwork is so quick for a player of his size, and his balance and core strength stand out. He is effective in both gap- and zone-blocking schemes. His only true weaknesses come from overextending his arms and getting off balance to dictate contact, and a lack of density when absorbing bull rushes.

ROUND 1, PICK 2: QB DRAKE MAYE, NORTH CAROLINA

Though it feels like the discussion and rumors are using Jayden Daniels as a default here at No. 2, I feel like there hasn’t been a ton of concrete reporting on the Commanders truly preferring Daniels over Maye. So with Maye as my top quarterback, I’ll make him the choice. If it bothers you that it’s not Daniels here, just switch it in your head.

Maye has the most big-time throws in college football over the last two years. He also has a ton of experience throwing over the middle, as well as pushing it down the field outside the numbers. I like Maye’s overall arm talent (mainly natural velocity) more than Daniels. For those reasons, I have Maye as the second quarterback in the draft behind only Caleb Williams.

