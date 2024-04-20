Miami Dolphins 7-round mock draft: Miami reloads at interior defender with Kris Jenkins

• Kris Jenkins replaces Christian Wilkins: The Michigan product's run-stop percentage ranks in the 99th percentile due to how well he can hold up against double teams and control one-on-one run-blocking situations.

• Miami gets offensive line help in Round 1: Amarius Mims is a strong player who can maintain blocks well with good upper-body strength.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

As the 2024 NFL Draft nears, our seven-round team mock draft series continues with the Miami Dolphins.

Round 1, Pick 21: T Amarius Mims, Georgia

It's hard to believe how the 6-foot-7, 340-pound Mims can sit down in his stance and run to cover ground. He also has elite length for the position. While his physical potential is through the roof, he lacks experience. He played only 682 snaps over the past two seasons with just eight starts, due to biding his time at a talented program and injury in 2023. He is a strong player who can maintain blocks well with good upper-body strength. Mims is more smooth than he is truly explosive as an athlete, which takes away some of his punch at contact. His feet are also a bit slow in pass protection, which can cause some clunky kick backs and oversetting.

Round 2, Pick 55: DI Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Jenkins is one of the strongest players in the draft. He is a run stopper at heart who is most comfortable and confident holding the line. His run-stop percentage ranks in the 99th percentile due to how well he can hold up against double teams and control one-on-one run-blocking situations. He has an explosive lateral first step that allows him to get across a guard's face and into gaps, but he does not bring that same level of explosiveness to getting upfield as a pass rusher. His biggest knock is arm length, which will likely be well below average for NFL standards. This appears as an issue when gaining leverage and separation through contact.

Round 5, Pick 158: TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Bell is a “tweener” for the tight end position but brings versatility as an offensive weapon with experience at inline tight end, wingback, running back and wide receiver. He has solid overall athleticism, with top speed and balance being his best traits. While his routes are good for a tight end, they are still rounded and don't create much separation against single coverage. He is also still finding a feel for zone coverage, too often simply running his route instead of speeding up or slowing down for space. Bell brings nice pop at contact as a blocker but does not maintain blocks consistently.

Round 6, Pick 184: EDGE Myles Cole, Texas Tech

Round 6, Pick 198: T Ethan Driskell, Marshall

Round 7, Pick 241: LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington