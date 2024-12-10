Early 'or' 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Choosing between prospects for every team

• The Raiders might have their choice of a Colorado star: Las Vegas could plausibly select either Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter at No. 1 overall.

• Will the Browns go QB or OL? Cleveland could use both a long-term quarterback and upgrades along its starting five, making the No. 8 pick a turning point.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 29 minutes

With more than four months remaining until the 2025 NFL Draft, most front offices and scouts are still in the aggregation period of their big boards, sifting through hundreds of players and gathering more intel. But franchises probably have a rough idea of at least five players they’d love to pick in the first round.

With only four weeks to go in the NFL regular season, here’s a preliminary look at two players that teams could consider, as well as justification for each.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Shedeur Sanders or WR/CB Travis Hunter

The odds that Travis Hunter is still on the board after the first overall pick are low — unless the Jaguars trade down, which doesn’t feel wholly improbable. In that case, the Raiders could have their pick between the Colorado superstars.

Las Vegas’ more dire need is quarterback, with the Raiders ranking 31st in team passing grade. Given Aidan O’Connell‘s career thus far (62.4 PFF passing grade), it feels unlikely that he will be the team’s starter going into 2025. Shedeur Sanders ranks fourth among qualifiers with a 91.1 PFF passing grade in 2024, and his 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate is tied for fourth lowest.

Meanwhile, Hunter would offer tremendous playmaking on both sides of the ball, which is exactly what the Raiders need. After trading Davante Adams, the only Las Vegas wideout with a PFF receiving grade above 65.0 is Jakobi Meyers. In the secondary, Hunter would upgrade a defense that places dead last in PFF coverage grade and without any real solidified stars. Nate Hobbs’ 63.4 coverage grade leads regular starters, but that won’t cut it.

Shedeur Sanders' 2024 Regular Season

2. New York Giants: QB Cam Ward or CB Will Johnson

Like the Raiders, the Giants have a pressing need for a quarterback, above all else. Still, other areas of the 2-11 team need addressing, with cornerback being one.

With Sanders potentially off the board at this slot, the Giants could lean toward Miami's Cam Ward, who has honed his game in his final college season. His 92.5 PFF overall grade ranks second among qualified quarterbacks, and his 28 big-time throws are tied for the third most. Ward will face questions about holding onto the ball too long (2.91-second average time to throw), but he’s still a touted prospect.

The Giants appear to have found a long-term slot starter in Andru Phillips, but the rest of the team’s cornerback crop is subpar. Deonte Banks has struggled in his second year, recording a measly 50.4 PFF coverage grade, and Adoree’ Jackson will be a free agent. Will Johnson missed considerable time due to injury this year, but he’s never accrued below a 75.4 PFF overall grade in any college season. Johnson remains the highest-graded true cornerback on PFF’s Big Board, not to mention the No. 6 overall prospect.

3. New England Patriots: WR/CB Travis Hunter or T Will Campbell

While some of the previous three hypotheticals may be less plausible, this debate will almost certainly occur in Foxborough for months. The Patriots have enormous holes to plug at both wide receiver and offensive line, and determining which one to prioritize will be grueling.

Fielding a receiving corps that ranks 30th in {FF grade, New England needs certifiable upgrades at receiver. Rookie Ja’Lynn Polk has disappointed in a big way with a 45.9 PFF receiving grade, and the Patriots’ highest-graded receiving options are both tight ends (Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper). Travis Hunter has posted a stellar 88.3 PFF receiving grade in 2024, adding 2.45 yards per route run with only a 3.2% drop rate. He’d give Drake Maye a clear go-to guy for years while also bolstering New England's secondary.

On the other hand, Maye simultaneously plays behind likely the worst offensive line in football, a unit that ranks last in PFF pass- and run-blocking grades. The only Patriots starter to post an overall grade above 56.0 is right guard Mike Onwenu, which leaves virtually every position a realistic option in the draft. Will Campbell would immediately ensure Maye’s blindside is protected, having allowed just three sacks in his college career.

4. Carolina Panthers: Dl Mason Graham or EDGE Abdul Carter

For most of 2024, it appeared the Panthers would utilize this selection on another first-round quarterback. But given Bryce Young‘s recent resurgence (ninth-best PFF passing grade since Week 10), Carolina may be better suited to upgrade a defense that ranks 31st in EPA per play.

With Derrick Brown missing most of the season due to an injury, the Panthers' interior defensive line has largely been a non-factor. Starters A’Shawn Robinson and LaBryan Ray have both generated PFF overall grades below 55.0, including pass-rushing grades below 57.0. Getting Brown back will immediately help, but pairing him with a two-way disruptor like Mason Graham would be ferocious.

Edge rusher is another focal area of need, especially given that Jadeveon Clowney (team-leading 30 pressures) is almost 32 and has only one year left on his contract. D.J. Wonnum (14.8% pass-rush win rate) has been a bright spot, but he’s played only 212 snaps — all of which have come over the past four weeks. Abdul Carter is elite in pretty much every department, boasting 77.0-plus PFF grades in pass rushing, run defense and coverage. His 90.3 PFF overall grade ranks sixth among all edge rushers in college football.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Will Johnson or Dl Mason Graham

The Jaguars rank 32nd in defensive EPA per play, so it would feel prudent to shore up that side of the ball with their first selection in 2025.

Jacksonville ranks only 24th in team coverage grade, and regular starting cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jarrian Jones have underwhelmed with sub-60.0 PFF coverage grades. Factor in worse play from their safety group, and the Jaguars could use a legitimate lockdown cornerback. Will Johnson has never allowed more than 353 total yards in any college season, yielding only two touchdowns in coverage.

The Jaguars could use also help along their interior offensive line, but it feels too early relative to value to select that here. Instead, Jacksonville could opt for another talented defender like Mason Graham, the highest-graded interior defender in the Power Four. Starting interior defensive linemen DaVon Hamilton and Jeremiah Ledbetter have both struggled, recording PFF pass-rushing grades below 51.0 and PFF overall grades below 63.0. Pair Graham with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and defenses probably won’t have many answers.

6. Tennessee Titans: QB Jalen Milroe or T Kelvin Banks Jr.

It's a challenge to pinpoint only one flaw in Brian Callahan's offense, which ranks 30th in EPA per play. That leaves a myriad of positions available to target, but quarterback and tackle are probably the safest bets for Tennessee in the first round.

Will Levis has certainly played better in the past few weeks, accumulating a 71.8 PFF overall grade with a gaudy 7.6% big-time throw rate since Week 10. But his turnover-worthy play rate remains an elevated 3.7%, and he’s still not avoiding sacks (34.8% pressure-to-sack ratio). Unless Levis ramps it up big time over the final quarter of the season, Callahan will probably take a long look at first-round quarterbacks. Jalen Milroe’s elite rushing ability (83.1 PFF rushing grade or better in the past two years) would create countless possibilities for Tennessee’s offense.

Regardless of who’s under center, Tennessee’s offensive line has not performed at an average level in 2024. The Titans spent consecutive first-round picks along its starting five, but the bunch ranks 29th in PFF overall grade. The biggest liability has been Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle (46.4 overall grade), which could render Kelvin Banks Jr. a fit. Texas’ three-year starter at left tackle, Banks has secured a pass-blocking efficiency of 98.4 or better in every season.

7. New York Jets: QB Jalen Milroe or CB Will Johnson

The Jets are one of the offseason's bigger wild cards, given their looming decisions at head coach, general manager and quarterback. The team could realistically opt for a long-term starting quarterback in the draft or add to a defense that has underwhelmed.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been the lone culprit of the Jets’ offensive woes, but his play definitely isn’t at the prolific level it once was. Rodgers’ 74.3 PFF passing grade marks his second straight year dipping below 76.0, while his 4.5% big-time throw rate is his lowest since 2017. Even at 41, Rodgers remains a viable starting quarterback. But his misses on open throws and durability are concerns. With Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward likely off the board, the next best quarterback would be Jalen Milroe, who actually is atop the PFF Big Board pecking order due to his combination of arm talent and absurd athleticism.

The Jets rank ninth in team coverage grade this year despite a worse season from Sauce Gardner, in part due to the play of D.J. Reed, whose 74.5 PFF overall grade ranks third among New York starters. With Reed set to hit the open market (and cash in big time), the Jets could be staring down a big void opposite Gardner. Will Johnson’s 6-foot-2 frame would maintain a stellar backend.

Will Johnson's Career PFF Grades

8. Cleveland Browns: T Josh Simmons or QB Jalen Milroe

The Browns find themselves in a very similar quandary to the Titans: fix the offensive line or secure a long-term answer at quarterback? The solution may play out based on how the draft order falls.

Cleveland’s left tackle spot has been a revolving door all year, with four players playing 150 or more snaps — but none reaching even a 53.0 PFF overall grade. With Jedrick Wills Jr. set to be a free agent, the Browns will almost assuredly need to land a high-profile tackle this offseason. Josh Simmons recorded a career-best 86.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in an injury-shortened 2024 and is PFF’s No. 3 tackle prospect.

Jameis Winston has performed at a solid level since taking over for Deshaun Watson, notching a 73.4 PFF passing grade despite elevated turnover-worthy play numbers. He’s a free agent, though — and also probably not a multi-year starting option. Watson is still under contract but hasn’t been close to the previous version of himself with the Browns, compiling just a 60.7 PFF passing grade in the past three years. Given the paucity of appealing quarterbacks outside of the big three, Jalen Milroe might be a steal here if he lasts this long.

9. Chicago Bears: T Aireontae Ersery or EDGE Mykel Williams

The Bears’ next head coach will likely sway their offseason direction, but the team could still improve in the trenches on both sides.

Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright have proven to be solid tackles, posting {FF overall grades of 76.3 and 77.4, respectively. Still, it wouldn’t be implausible for Chicago to want to land an elite tackle for Caleb Williams opposite of Wright. Aireontae Ersery permitted only 13 pressures and one sack this year while adding a 75.2 PFF run-blocking grade.

Chicago has spent four straight first-round picks on offense, and it might be time for a switch — especially at edge rusher. Darrell Taylor is a free agent after 2024, and only Montez Sweat has secured a pass-rush win rate above 12.5%. Mykel Williams’ PFF pass-rushing grade has dipped to 67.3 this year, but his long 6-foot-5 frame and run-defense prowess (86.2 grade) make him appealing.

10. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Nic Scourton or Dl Kenneth Grant

The Saints rank 20th in defensive EPA per play and have a boatload of free agents set to hit the open market along the defensive line. New Orleans will desperately need more from that unit next year, so it’s hard to go wrong with either of these options.

Carl Granderson has proven to be a solid long-term edge defender, but Chase Young (53 pressures) may not be back in New Orleans next year, plus has struggled against the run (47.9 PFF run-defense grade). Nic Scourton hasn’t been quite as monstrous in 2024 but has stacked consecutive years with a 75.0-plus PFF run-defense grade.

The Saints also need help on the inside, with Bryan Bresee (38.0 PFF overall grade) simply not panning out. Kenneth Grant has racked up 50 pressures over the past two seasons and improved his run defense to the tune of an elite 87.4 mark.

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dl Kenneth Grant or S Malaki Starks

The Bengals’ high-powered offense is far from a problem. Instead, it’s the defense, which hasn’t played as expected at all three levels.

B.J. Hill has been solid (67.2 PFF overall grade) on the interior, but his contract is up after 2024. Kris Jenkins and Sheldon Rankins haven’t proven as effective, notching PFF overall grades below 54.0. Yes, Cincinnati did add Jenkins in the second round last year, but Kenneth Grant would still offer a rapid upgrade — and the Bengals probably can’t afford to trot out the same interior defensive line as this year.

Cincinnati’s safety group has also been among the worst in the NFL, slotting 30th in positional coverage grade. The question would be how early the Bengals feel it’s acceptable to take a safety to pair with Geno Stone in the hopes that Stone rebounds. Malaki Starks secured a PFF coverage grade of 72.5 or better in both 2023 and 2024 and is also fantastic against the run. The Georgia defensive back ranks seventh among all prospects on PFF’s Big Board.

12. Dallas Cowboys: RB Ashton Jeanty or WR Luther Burden III

Dallas ranks no better than 28th in EPA per play on either side of the ball, so any position seems like a logical choice in the first round. But it feels like more juice is needed at the skill positions, which would make both of these names hard to pass up.

Ashton Jeanty and the Cowboys have long felt like a match made in heaven, and for good reason. Dallas is tied for last in PFF rushing grade, and both Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott will be free agents. Jeanty is enjoying one of the best seasons for a running back in modern college football history, leading the country (even by a wide margin) in almost every major advanced statistical category.

The Cowboys know they’ll return CeeDee Lamb as a viable target for Dak Prescott, but Brandin Cooks and KaVontae Turpin may not be back. Dallas would be smart to add another threat for defenses opposite No. 88, and Luther Burden III would do just that. Burden’s 2024 wasn’t as spectacular as his past campaign, but he still recorded an 80.7 PFF receiving grade with 2.32 yards per route run.

13. Miami Dolphins: T Wyatt Milum or S Malaki Starks

It genuinely feels like the Dolphins could go any direction with their first-round pick, factoring in pending free agents, underperforming players and aging veterans. Still, tackle and safety will be two spots of importance.

Terron Armstead has been magnificent in 2024, with a 91.2 PFF overall grade, but he’s 33 years old. On top of that, Austin Jackson (60.0 PFF overall grade) hasn’t been extremely effective. Wyatt Milum became one of the country’s breakout offensive linemen this year, giving up only seven pressures and zero sacks on 356 pass-blocking snaps.

The Dolphins will also have to wrestle with their safety group. Miami may potentially lose marquee safety Jevon Holland, and older vet Jordan Poyer is a free agent. It’s never simple to overhaul a position in one offseason, but Malaki Starks could serve as a high-upside starter for the foreseeable future.

14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Tyler Warren or LB Jalon Walker

The reassuring news for the Colts is that quarterback Anthony Richardson has improved since being benched, which means Indianapolis probably won’t have to draft a first-round signal-caller for the second time in three years. However, questions loom at tight end and linebacker.

Both Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are playing on expiring contracts, and neither has proven a legitimate receiving weapon, recording PFF receiving grades below 61.0. Tyler Warren’s do-it-all skill set is reflected by an elite 90.8 PFF overall grade. Watching Shane Steichen deploy him as a receiver, a blocker and maybe an occasional quarterback would be dazzling.

The Colts will also need to sort out their linebacker room next year. E.J. Speed is a pending free agent, and Zaire Franklin hasn’t been exceptional (58.3 PFF overall grade, 48.7 PFF coverage grade). Taking a flier on a first-round linebacker does carry some worry, but Jalon Walker offers a versatile skill set as a pass rusher (54 pressures over the past two years) and an improving coverage defender (67.0 PFF coverage grade).

15. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE James Pearce Jr. or Dl Walter Nolen

The Falcons are a superb offensive team with some legitimate defensive needs. Atlanta is currently contending despite playing with a subpar pass-rushing group, which is why both edge rusher and interior defender make sense here.

Falcons edge rushers are tied for last with a 13.4% pass-rush win rate in 2024. Couple that with the fact that Matthew Judon will be a free agent, and Atlanta needs to draft an edge rusher early this year. James Pearce Jr. has racked up a staggering 104 pressures over the past two years and has bumped his PFF run-defense grade to 83.3.

Interior defensive line may be less prominent on Terry Fontenot’s radar, but Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata are both under contract through only one more year. On top of that, neither has accumulated a PFF overall grade above 66.3 this season. Walter Nolen was exceptional with the Rebels in 2024, amassing a 91.9 PFF run-defense grade to go along with 30 pressures.

16. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE L.T. Overton or CB Shavon Revel

With an offense rounding into form — ranking 13th in EPA per play — the Cardinals should focus almost all their resources on improving their defense this year. Two critical components to that will be the pass rush and cornerback.

Cardinals front-four players rank 30th in PFF pass-rushing grade and 29th in pass-rush win rate. Dennis Gardeck, Jesse Luketa and more will also be free agents. Arizona has drafted BJ Ojulari and Darius Robinson in the past two years, but both have missed considerable time. L.T. Overton has relished a career-high 80.6 PFF overall grade while excelling as both a pass rusher and run defender.

Garrett Williams has become one of the NFL’s breakout defenders, but the Cardinals could stand to upgrade from Starling Thomas V (59.1 PFF coverage grade). Shavon Revel’s draft stock may be in flux because of his torn ACL suffered mid-season, but he surrendered only 27 catches on 64 targets over the past two years while adding three interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Shavon Revel's Career PFF Grades

17. San Francisco 49ers: CB Benjamin Morrison or T Aireontae Ersery

The 49ers will be one of the NFL’s most fascinating teams this offseason due to their need to allocate money for pending free agents and assess players with a glut of injuries. Cornerback and tackle are two positions that general manager John Lynch will need to beef up.

Charvarius Ward will hit the open market and hasn’t been as elite as usual this year, with a career-low 55.2 PFF coverage grade. Rookie Renardo Green (76.9 PFF coverage grade) should pair with recently paid Deommodore Lenoir, but the 49ers will need another perimeter cornerback. Benjamin Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury but accrued consecutive years of an 82.2-plus PFF coverage grade.

Another looming cloud for the 49ers is the status of left tackle Trent Williams, as the future Hall of Famer is 36. If Williams decides to hang up his cleats, then Lynch will need to find someone to replace his massive shoes. Having racked up over 2,300 snaps at left tackle at Minnesota while playing at a commendable level, Aireontae Ersery could be a candidate.

18. Los Angeles Rams: T Cameron Williams or CB Benjamin Morrison

The Rams seem to have cashed in on their defensive line investments from this past offseason, with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske already flashing promise. Now, Les Snead has to look at his offensive line and a weaker secondary.

Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is slated to be a free agent, while Rob Havenstein only has one year remaining on his current contract. That should open the door for the Rams to reset at tackle and select a marquee draft prospect. Cameron Williams has allowed a minuscule 17 pressures and two sacks as Texas’ starting tight tackle over the past three years, although penalties have been an issue.

The other foundational issue on the Rams is the team’s secondary, where no starting member has exceeded a 64.1 PFF coverage grade. Los Angeles desperately needs an upgrade at cornerback, and Benjamin Morrison — whose 0.14 wins above replacement are tied for 30th among all cornerbacks over the past three years — would offer that.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Princely Umanmielen or WR Emeka Egbuka

The Buccaneers are in the lead in the NFC South, but they’ll need to lay the groundwork to land some long-term provisions at edge rusher and wide receiver.

Tampa Bay ranks fifth in team pressure percentage, but its edge rushers and interior defenders hold just a 39.5% pass-rush win rate (15th). Yaya Diaby and Vita Vea are cornerstones, but another disruptive edge rusher should accompany them. Princely Umanmielen enjoyed a career-best season after transferring to Ole Miss, posting a 90.5 PFF overall grade with an 81.4-plus PFF grade in both pass rushing and run defense.

The Bucs are also likely to add insurance to an older receiving room: Chris Godwin will be a free agent, and Mike Evans missed major time due to injury. On top of that, rookie Jalen McMillan hasn’t yet lived up to his promise, with only a 52.1 PFF receiving grade. Emeka Egbuka averaged 6.8 yards after the catch and dropped only 5.2% of catchable targets in his college career, establishing himself as a top slot option.

20. Washington Commanders: EDGE Shemar Stewart or WR Tetairoa McMillan

The Commanders have broken out in Jayden Daniels’ first NFL season, but Washington’s list of free agents is somewhat alarming. In turn, general manager Adam Peters will have his work cut out for him — especially to upgrade his defense.

Washington slots 18th in team pass-rush grade, and Dante Fowler Jr. and Clelin Ferrell are on expiring contracts. Simply put, the Commanders need more pass-rushing explosiveness next to Dorance Armstrong. Shemar Stewart posted career highs in pressures (30), PFF overall grade (79.0) and PFF run-defense grade (89.7) in 2024.

The second option here is more fun. Terry McLaurin has been amazing yet again, but Noah Brown will be a free agent — and he and McLaurin are the only Commanders receivers to eclipse a 70.0 PFF receiving grade. Why not pair McLaurin with Tetairoa McMillan, PFF's No. 1 wide receiver with a hulking 6-foot-5 frame? The two would hastily become one of the NFL's best contested-catch duos.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Shavon Revel or Dl Tyleik Williams

The Chargers boast a defense that sits seventh in EPA per play, with Jesse Minter spearheading a tremendous turnaround in only one season. However, Los Angeles is in peril of losing some major contributors on that side of the ball.

At cornerback, Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr. will be free agents. Rookie Tarheeb Still (80.7 PFF coverage grade) has proven to be a revelation, but Los Angeles would be prudent to add another staple cornerback. Shavon Revel graded as the FBS' 17th-best cornerback over the past two seasons.

Jim Harbaugh might need to find some replacements along his defensive line, too. Khalil Mack (91.7 PFF overall grade), Poona Ford (83.1 PFF overall grade) and Morgan Fox (456 snaps) will all be free agents come season’s end. Tyleik Williams has been a steady presence for the past two years along Ohio State’s defensive line, totaling 30 pressures and two straight years of a 77.0-plus PFF overall grade.

22. Denver Broncos: WR Isaiah Bond or T Wyatt Milum

Considering the Broncos have fielded one of the NFL’s best defenses and appear to have a burgeoning franchise quarterback in Bo Nix, this offseason should revolve around assisting their ascending sophomore passer as much as possible. That could take shape by adding a receiver or tackle.

This year, Denver receivers hold a cumulative 71.6 PFF receiving grade, which ranks 17th. Courtland Sutton (75.4 PFF receiving grade) is a steady veteran presence, and seventh-round rookie Devaughn Vele has turned heads with a 77.6 PFF receiving grade. Still, Sean Payton will want to add more ammo for Nix, especially in terms of speed. Isaiah Bond is a home-run threat with a career 13.2-yard average depth of target. He dropped only 5.7% of catchable targets in his career.

Simultaneously, the Broncos can’t rule out that they might need another left tackle in 2025. Garett Bolles will be a free agent and should fetch a lucrative deal. If Denver can’t retain its homegrown product, drafting a tackle in the first round is on the table. Wyatt Milum — the fourth-highest-graded tackle in the country this year — would fit that bill.

23. Seattle Seahawks: T Cameron Williams or G Tyler Booker

With Seattle set to return Geno Smith and a star-studded receiving corps, John Schneider needs to bolster his offensive line. After all, the Seahawks rank last in average rushing yards before contact and 28th in pressure percentage.

Charles Cross (82.0 PFF overall grade) has broken out at left tackle, but the other four spots aren’t untouchable. The big focus may need to be right tackle, considering Abraham Lucas’ injury history and mediocre play (54.3 PFF overall grade this year). Cameron Williams could slide in seamlessly.

This draft class isn’t exactly littered with high-profile guards — Tyler Booker is PFF’s top option at just No. 66 overall — but the Seahawks desperately need help on the inside, too. None of Seattle’s three interior starters have secured PFF overall grades above 64.0, and right guard has been a disaster. Booker allowed just two sacks in his college career and has experience playing both left and right guard.

24. Baltimore Ravens: CB Trey Amos or EDGE Ashton Gillotte

Baltimore is 8-5 despite a defense that sits only 18th in EPA per play, not to mention with a team coverage grade that places 17th. John Harbaugh will likely want to land defensive pieces to avoid making major mid-season adjustments, as he’s been forced to do in 2024.

Brandon Stephens (48.3 PFF coverage grade) has been a big let-down in his walk year. Even though Baltimore drafted Nate Wiggins in the first round last year, adding another cornerback will be on Eric DeCosta’s agenda. Trey Amos recorded a career-best 82.0 PFF coverage grade on a career-high 783 snaps this season.

Kyle Van Noy (42 pressures) and Odafe Oweh (14% pass-rush win rate) have formed a solid tandem, but the Ravens would be wise to add another reliable edge defender — especially with Van Noy being 34 years old. Ashton Gillotte doesn’t currently hold a ton of first-round buzz but has been a monster with Louisville over the past two years, totaling 117 pressures, 14 sacks and 51 stops.

25. Houston Texans: G Tyler Booker or S Malaki Starks

The Texans’ tackle duo of Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard has been effective as usual, but the team’s offensive issues have primarily stemmed from a very bad interior offensive line. Meanwhile, Houston ranks sixth in defensive EPA per play but will probably need better safeties next season.

The interior offensive line should be priority No. 1 for Nick Caserio, considering Houston’s unit ranks second worst in PFF overall grade. Kenyon Green was a first-round pick just two years ago but is now the worst guard in the NFL by overall grade (minimum 200 snaps). Tyler Booker could step in and immediately upgrade either guard slot.

Despite the Texans’ broader defensive success, safety hasn’t been a strong suit. Rookie Calen Bullock (42.6 PFF coverage grade) and Eric Murray (54.9 PFF overall grade) haven’t held up exceptionally well, especially in coverage. If Malaki Starks were to fall this far, he’d certainly be appealing for DeMeco Ryans to pair with former college teammate Kamari Lassiter.

26. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Landon Jackson or CB Trey Amos

The Packers have displayed signs of improvement in Jeff Hafley’s first year as defensive coordinator, slotting 10th in EPA per play. But that number could be higher if the team upgrades at pass rusher and cornerback.

Green Bay ranks 21st in team pressure rate, and no Packer edge rusher or interior defender has recorded a pass-rush win rate above 11% in 2024. Although Green Bay drafted Lukas Van Ness only one year ago, he hasn’t flourished yet (65.2 PFF pass-rush grade this year). Landon Jackson has tallied 60 pressures and 14 sacks in the past two seasons while complementing his play with an 86.3 PFF run-defense grade this season.

[Read more: Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson brings ‘pissed off' play style and plus size to 2025 NFL Draft]

Cornerback is another weak point for the Packers. Jaire Alexander has played only 361 snaps, while Eric Stokes (53.2 overall grade) will hit the open market. Trey Amos could provide Hafley with a future CB1 to pair with Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Emeka Egbuka or CB Jahdae Barron

The Steelers are riding high and holding firm atop the AFC North, but most of the team’s success has been despite holes at wide receiver and cornerback. Omar Khan has a chance to fix both once and for all in the upcoming draft, and Texas offers two intriguing prospects.

George Pickens has generally played at a high level in 2024, ranking 15th among qualifiers with an 82.4 PFF receiving grade. However, no other regular Steelers receiver has reached even a 65.0 PFF receiving grade, and Mike Williams likely won’t return to the Steel City. Emeka Egbuka would be a complementary inside/outside piece, having played 72.2% of his career snaps in the slot.

Even though Pittsburgh ranks third in defensive EPA per play, its coverage — particularly at cornerback — has been lackluster all year. The Steelers own the lowest cornerback coverage grade in the NFL, with Joey Porter Jr. (league-high 15 penalties) not blossoming as a sophomore and Donte Jackson being an impending free agent. Jahdae Barron’s 90.9 PFF coverage grade ranks third among all qualified FBS cornerbacks.

28. Minnesota Vikings: CB Jahdae Barron or Dl T.J. Sanders

The Vikings are the NFL’s second-best defense in EPA per play, so why be aggressive in attacking that side of the ball via the draft? Although Minnesota’s broader rankings are highly impressive, the team faces plenty of uncertainty at cornerback and along the interior defensive line.

Stephon Gilmore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaquill Griffin will be free agents come March. The Vikings likely will only be able to keep one or two, so finding ways to upgrade would be shrewd. Jahdae Barron augmented his PFF coverage grade by over 30 points in what figures to be his final college season while remaining a stout run defender.

Likewise, the Vikings hold just the 30th-ranked PFF pass-rushing grade among their defensive linemen. Harrison Phillips has been decent, but the team has limited viable depth in Jerry Tillery and Jihad Ward — who have both played their way to sub-60.0 PFF overall grades. T.J. Sanders has reached new watermarks in pass rushing (80.4) and run defense (80.2) as part of an elite South Carolina defensive line.

29. Buffalo Bills: WR Luther Burden III or CB Darien Porter

Sean McDermott has done an unbelievable job to carry the Bills to a 10-3 record because Buffalo’s roster possesses some below-average spots. The 2025 NFL Draft should offer Brandon Beane a chance to fill those holes.

The Bills boast a solid receiving room with Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman, but the 30-year-old Cooper is a free agent at the end of the year. Luther Burden III could provide a long-time complement to Coleman’s verticality with speed and slot playmaking.

Additionally, Buffalo’s secondary could use some reinforcements at cornerback and safety. Cornerback feels like a more probable pick, considering Rasul Douglas is on an expiring deal and the Bills drafted Cole Bishop in the second round in 2024. Darien Porter has leveraged his 6-foot-4 frame to garner an elite 90.2 PFF coverage grade this season, permitting only a 4.7 passer rating when targeted.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Jack Sawyer or WR Elic Ayomanor

Howie Roseman has assembled a roster without many holes in 2024, but the Eagles will need to retain some key free agents (like Zack Baun) and upgrade at edge rusher going into 2025. Don’t discount the possibility of landing another receiver, either.

Brandon Graham suffered a torn triceps and may retire, while Josh Sweat will also be a free agent. Philadelphia drafted Nolan Smith in the first round last year, but he has yet to flourish (28 pressures on 293 career pass-rushing snaps). Jack Sawyer has compiled elite overall grades of 89.5 or better in each of the past two years while amassing 79 pressures.

Yes, the Eagles field both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but the two were mired in injuries for much of the 2024 season. On top of that, the Jahan Dotson trade doesn’t seem to have been effective, with the former first-rounder carrying only a 53.3 PFF receiving grade. Elic Ayomanor has secured a PFF receiving grade of 72.6 or better in both of his college seasons, despite incurring some drop problems.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: T Grey Zabel or WR Elic Ayomanor

The Chiefs have clawed their way to a 12-1 record despite a rash of injuries, thanks in large part to some strong trades from Brent Veach. Still, Kansas City will need to get better along its offensive line and add more insurance at wideout.

Trey Smith’s free agency looms large over the Chiefs’ interior offensive line, arguably the best in football. Likewise, the left tackle spot has been cataclysmic, with neither Wanya Morris nor Kingsley Suamataia reaching a 52.0 PFF overall grade. Grey Zabel has permitted only 15 combined pressures over the past two years and has played all five offensive line spots at North Dakota State.

Meanwhile, Kansas City’s receiving room has been buoyed by the trade for DeAndre Hopkins, but the former All-Pro is on a one-year contract. Injuries to Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown should propel Veach to add more stability next to rookie Xavier Worthy. Elic Ayomanor’s contested-catch success (45.5% catch rate) could help make up for Hopkins' potential departure.

32. Detroit Lions: EDGE Josaiah Stewart or WR Tre Harris

The Lions may be 12-1, but that record has materialized despite a bevy of injuries to the team’s defensive front — not to mention problems at receiver throughout the year.

With Aidan Hutchinson still recovering from a severe leg injury and Za’Darius Smith under contract through only 2026, the Lions would be smart to add more depth to their defensive front. Integrating Josaiah Stewart (24.6% pass-rush win rate) as even a late-down edge defender could pay dividends.

Yes, Detroit enjoys the presences of both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, but WR3 will still be a question mark this offseason, as Tim Patrick will be a free agent. Williams’ inability to stay on the field (1,246 total snaps in three years) isn’t encouraging, either. Tre Harris’ 89.8 PFF receiving grade ranked second in the FBS in the regular season, and his 6-foot-3 frame would give Dan Campbell’s offense another perimeter asset.