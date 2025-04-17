2025 NFL Draft: Top X-factor prospects

Luther Burden III’s versatility should not fly under the radar: He logged more than 1,100 career snaps in the slot, more than 600 out wide, 40 in the backfield as a running back and even 18 as an inline tight end.

Bhayshul Tuten’s speed makes him the prototypical X-factor: His 10-yard split (1.49), 40-yard dash (4.32), vertical jump (40.5) and broad jump (10-foot-8) at the NFL Scouting Combine all placed in the 95th percentile or better for the running back position.

Draft Position Rankings

X-factors, gadget players or, as Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton calls them, “jokers” — players who break the traditional mold of roles on an NFL field. They are players who can succeed at multiple positions with unique size, quickness and/or natural athletic ability.

Every NFL draft has several such prospects — we'll call them X-factors — and we'll dive into five such prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

PFF Big Board Rank: 15

When Sean Payton spoke at his NFL Scouting Combine presser about his desire to find a “joker” type of offensive player, Burden was the first name that came to mind.

Despite what many considered a down year, in which he still earned an 80.2 PFF receiving grade, Burden flashed athletic versatility that makes him one of the top X-factors in the class. He logged more than 1,100 career snaps in the slot, more than 600 out wide, 40 in the backfield as a running back and even 18 as an inline tight end.

He was also a mainstay on special teams as a punt returner. Even how he moves feels gadget- or X-factor-like. His stop-and-start agility, body control and explosiveness allow him to rack up missed tackles in open space and, as a result, yards after the catch. His 30 forced missed tackles in 2024 tied for the FBS lead.

Burden isn’t just a slot receiver; he is a versatile offensive weapon.

PFF Big Board Rank: 78

A pair of Iowa State wide receivers could be drafted in the top 40 this year. First is Jayden Higgins — a bigger-bodied athlete who can play on the line of scrimmage as an X receiver. Second is Jaylin Noel — a shorter, stockier, yet powerful slot receiver who has the body type to even play out of the backfield.

Noel earned an 80.5 PFF receiving grade this past season with more than 800 yards from the slot and more than 600 on deep passes. He brings some unique vertical-stretching ability to that slot position that not every offense boasts. He also tested like an elite athlete with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, a 41.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot-2 broad jump. Those all placed in the 85th percentile or higher. He also has ample special teams experience, with 400-plus return snaps in his college career.

PFF Big Board Rank: 165

Lane tested like an elite athlete at the NFL Scouting Combine, with 90th-percentile scores or better in the 40-yard dash (4.34), vertical jump (40 inches) and broad jump (11 feet). That explosiveness shows on tape, too.

The Virginia Tech product logged more than 1,100 snaps out wide and another 1,100 in the slot in his college career. The Hokies also got the ball in his hands in the backfield in the form of screens or wide receiver reverses. He was also a consistent returner in the special teams game, with four return touchdowns in his Virginia Tech career, making him an X-factor athlete in two phases of the game.

PFF Big Board Rank: 101

Williams is the true definition of an X-factor or gadget player in this class. When we think of gadget-like players, smaller receivers come to mind, as it is natural to picture them as returners and slot weapons. But Williams brings all that and more while measuring in at nearly 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds.

He is raw in his athletic and physical gifts, as evidenced by his 70.2 PFF receiving grade this past season. But not only did he log 368 snaps out wide as a receiver in 2024, but he also tallied 98 in the slot, 38 in the backfield and even 46 at wildcat quarterback. For his efforts in the backfield, Williams earned a 90.5 PFF rushing grade in 2024.

PFF Big Board Rank: 202

Tuten has the juice. His 10-yard split (1.49), 40-yard dash (4.32), vertical jump (40.5) and broad jump (10-foot-8) at the NFL Scouting Combine all placed in the 95th percentile or better for the running back position. That stems from his extensive track background, where the 5-foot-9, 205-pound back ran the 100-meter and 60-meter dashes, as well as participated in the long jump and the shot put.

Tuten earned an 80.7 PFF rushing grade this past season with more than 1,100 yards on the ground. He also logged 123 snaps in the slot, 67 snaps out wide as a receiver and 11 snaps as a wildcat quarterback. When people think of the term X-factor, Tuten will be at the forefront because of his running style and home-run speed.

