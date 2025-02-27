2025 NFL Draft: The ideal haul for every team in the first three rounds

Estimated Reading Time: 21 minutes

Mock draft season is always in phase, but a perfect time for it to peak is the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. With every team in attendance to scrutinize this year’s top prospects, the ideal fits help rise to the forefront.

Although free agency will help erase several of the foremost team needs, below is an early look at what a strong draft class would look for every squad by the end of Day 2. Note that these picks are meant to be relatively realistic — no, not everyone can have Travis Hunter.

Arizona boasts the fifth-most cap space in the NFL at ~$76 million, and much of that will likely be invested in the team’s defense. Even then, the Cardinals will need to acquire young, blue-chip building blocks, particularly along a defensive line that finished 30th in PFF pass-rushing grade.

Williams underwhelmed a bit in 2024 with only a 70.7 PFF pass-rushing grade, but he’s still just 26 years old and has a freakish build with a high ceiling. Norman-Lott’s 18.9% pass-rush win rate was the best among all interior defenders with 130 or more pass-rushing snaps. Paul finished the year as the fifth-highest-graded linebacker among qualifiers (87.3), and his 4.5% missed tackle rate would help fill the void left by pending free agent Kyzir White.

Atlanta only has two picks inside the top 116, which makes this exercise (and, frankly, nailing the draft) even tougher. But considering that the Falcons finished the season 27th in defensive success rate, allocating as many resources to that side of the ball seems logical.

Walker could play either off-ball linebacker or edge rusher for the Falcons, but his 17.2% pass-rush win rate (second among qualified linebackers) is just too tempting to pass up. Given his injury history and declining play in 2024, Morrison very well could still be available at Pick 46. The Notre Dame product can excel in either man or zone, as evidenced by his 77.5-plus PFF coverage grade in both coverage types in 2023.

Despite another fruitful campaign, the Ravens will need to confront several potential holes after free agency. Left tackle is probably the most pressing if Ronnie Stanley doesn’t return. Simmons (82.0 PFF pass-blocking grade) performed well during a brief 2024 but could slide due to an ACL injury.

Moreover, Baltimore will presumably look to upgrade its outside corners next to Nate Wiggins. Porter (90.1 PFF coverage grade) brings elite speed, length and ball skills to the position, especially in man. Stewart (27.2% pass-rush win rate) would be a tremendous pickup in the third round given that Kyle Van Noy will be 35 this year — not to mention has the Michigan familiarity with the Harbaughs.

Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber season propelled Buffalo to another AFC Championship appearance, but GM Brandon Beane will probably have to confront several notable roster problems after free agency.

Revel (85.4 PFF coverage grade) would offer suffocating length and ball skills as a much-needed No. 2 to star Christian Benford. With Amari Cooper probably not coming back to Buffalo, Higgins (90.5 PFF receiving grade) could help replicate his verticality and physicality. Likewise, no Bills interior defender posted a PFF run-defense grade above 53.4, and Williams (88.6) would assuage that.

Carolina’s defense was the worst in football last year and is devoid of many cornerstone players. The Panthers will definitely invest in that side via free agency, but the draft should offer the crux of the foundation.

Green (20.2% pass-rush win rate) put together a fantastic 2024 at Marshall and has ascended ever since. Collins would help complement the returning Derrick Brown with his 85.0 PFF run-defense grade and his 69.8 PFF pass-rushing grade. The local Emmanwori should light up the combine to go along with his elite 86.8 PFF coverage grade from a year ago.

The Bears are sitting pretty given their relatively low list of team needs but surplus of resources to account for them, including four picks in the top 72. Chicago could land some legit stars on both sides of the ball in that range.

Campbell (80.6 PFF pass-blocking grade) is the No. 1 overall offensive lineman on PFF’s big board but could slide due to arm length concerns, which Ben Johnson would be ecstatic to see. Johnson (86.7 PFF rushing grade) would be a perfect fit for Johnson’s zone-heavy scheme, which he ran on 60% of rushing plays last season. Knight Jr. (82.8 overall PFF grade) could bolster a linebacking corps featuring down years from Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Finally, Williams (70.2 PFF receiving grade) offers size and quickness to replace the departing Keenan Allen.

As the Bengals aspire to pay Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson top dollars this offseason, an extra premium will be placed on the draft — especially to amend a unit that underwhelmed for most of 2024.

Given that Cincinnati interior defenders finished the year with the sixth-worst overall PFF grade, Grant (87.5 PFF run-defense grade) would be a touted building block next to Hendrickson. Watts (89.5 PFF coverage grade) is a ball-hawking, rangy safety whom new DC Al Golden would love to have at his disposal yet again. Milum (six pressures allowed) could be an even better guard than tackle in the NFL, replacing one of Alex Cappa or Cordell Volson.

The Browns have three fantastic options at their disposal with the second overall pick, but addressing quarterback feels like the best route given Deshaun Watson’s recovery and struggles (63.4 PFF passing grade last year). Ward (91.7 PFF passing grade) could allow Cleveland to start to mercifully move on from one of the worst trades in NFL history by acquiring a young passer with dynamic arm talent and playmaking.

From there, the rest of Cleveland’s class should be about building around Ward. Conerly (83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade) could be Ward’s immediate and long-term blindside protector, while his chemistry with Restrepo (2.47 yards per route run) is well-documented and needed next to Jerry Jeudy. Meanwhile, Hairston and his strong ball skills (78.2 passer rating when targeted) could offer depth given Martin Emerson Jr.’s 2026 free agency.

Dallas enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the teams that can pivot any which way with its first pick, but its needs of defensive line, running back and receiver will need to be met one way or another.

If Jerry Jones elects to beef up the trenches first and foremost, Nolen (91.6 PFF run-defense grade) could be a Day 1 starter inside. Hampton (90.5 PFF rushing grade) may not fall to 44, but if he is, Dallas should sprint in the pick. Finally, Royals (80.6 PFF receiving grade) would give Dak Prescott a more bonafide No. 2 target next to CeeDee Lamb.

Sean Payton hasn’t hidden Denver’s desires in trying to land Bo Nix more legitimate, fear-inducing weapons. Wide receiver, tight end or even running back could fit that description in the first round, but nobody would be a more perfect choice than Jeanty, who compiled a prolific 96.9 PFF rushing grade.

If the Broncos acquired Warren first, that would leave receiver as a natural second need. Restrepo (83.5 PFF receiving grade) could be an explosive slot complement to Courtland Sutton. Likewise, considering that Alex Singleton played only 193 snaps and Denver’s backup inside linebackers struggled, Bassa (73.4 overall PFF grade) could offer more at the position.

Detroit enters a season fraught with transition along its coaching staff, although its roster is still in strong shape. Even then, the draft can help patch some depth at key slots.

Scourton (80.8 PFF pass-rushing grade) wasn’t as monstrous in 2024 as the year before, but he’s still 20 years old and could develop nicely next to Aidan Hutchinson. Thomas (78.0 PFF coverage grade) is also only 20 years old and could provide physicality and length next to Terrion Arnold, especially with Detroit’s corner situation in flux. Ratledge, the No. 2 guard on PFF’s big board, would make sense given the potential loss of Kevin Zeitler and Graham Glasgow’s declining play (57.2 overall PFF grade).

Although Green Bay’s defense flashed signs of improvement in Jeff Hafley’s first season, more groundwork will need to be laid to solve several woes. Considering that Eric Stokes will be a free agent and that Jaire Alexander may be traded, cornerback feels like the team’s most pressing need. Revel may have been a top-15 pick if not for his torn ACL and could be an instant lockdown option.

Green Bay’s defensive line, which concluded 2024 ranked 20th in overall PFF grade, needs to become a power instead of a shortcoming. Swinson (22.1% pass-rush win rate) could provide pass-rush prowess alongside Rashan Gary, while Walker (75.4 PFF pass-rushing grade) is a moldable building block given worse play from Kenny Clark.

Even though the Texans reached the AFC divisional round for a second consecutive year, the team’s trench play — particularly on the interior — was some of the worst in the NFL. GM Nick Caserio will assuredly address that through the draft.

Membou (85.5-plus pass- and run-blocking grades) very well may not make it to No. 25, but if teams consider him more of a guard, that could allow Houston to pounce. Collins (85.0 PFF run-defense grade) could fortify a unit in which Tim Settle and Mario Edwards Jr. both were subpar against the run. Sticking with Texas, Bond (1.78 yards per route run) would provide Houston with deep speed after the injury to Tank Dell and the potential loss of Stefon Diggs.

Indianapolis will venture into the 2025 season with multiple long-term questions to answer, both at quarterback and the executive level. The bottom line for Chris Ballard is that it’s time to add more depth and skill at positions that have merely been adequate.

Warren’s elite receiving, rushing and blocking ability could offer Anthony Richardson a safety blanket, especially considering Indy’s struggles with drops at wideout. Schwesinger (80.6 overall PFF grade) is a versatile linebacker who could supplant pending free agent E.J. Speed. Burch (81.3 PFF pass-rushing grade) would elevate a group that produced only a 64.5 PFF pass-rushing grade and needs more stars next to Laiatu Latu.

Yes, Jacksonville was mired in a disaster 2024 season, but the team’s roster isn’t in as terrible shape as one would expect considering the previous record. In turn, new GM James Gladstone should capitalize on a rare opportunity to acquire high-level talent and prepare for the future.

The Jaguars could go defensive line, corner or receiver at No. 5 overall, but Graham (two straight years above a 90.0 overall PFF grade) is too good to pass up next to Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Burden is ranked No. 7 on PFF’s big board but could slide due to his usage and production in 2024; regardless, he would be a wonderful inside option next to Brian Thomas Jr. Castro (66.3 overall grade) offers back-end versatility, although he could plug a vacancy at safety. Finally, Neal (87.9 overall PFF grade) aligns with Liam Coen’s RB-heavy offense and could account for Travis Etienne’s murky future.

KC might be coming off a third straight Super Bowl appearance, but this offseason is a daunting one for the Chiefs — particularly to finally solve some long-standing issues along the offensive line. With Trey Smith potentially leaving and Kingsley Suamataia struggling mightily in his first year, Kansas City’s utmost priority should be the offensive line. Zabel (90.4 overall PFF grade) could slot in at either slot and be a quick, impact starter.

Beyond that, the Chiefs’ receiver room is in the midst of great uncertainty with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown hitting the market. Higgins’ fluidity and size would work nicely paired with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. And with Nick Bolton also a free agent, Paul (84.0-plus pass-rushing, tackling and run-defense grade) would make tons of sense.

With their new regime fully in place and a roster that’s largely devoid of defined talent, the Raiders have a crucial draft ahead.

In a perfect world, Las Vegas will have either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders available with the sixth overall pick, accessing either elite passer without surrendering the capital to move up. Henderson (91.8 PFF rushing grade) has innate familiarity with Chip Kelly’s system and would propel the worst rushing team by PFF grade. Considering that the Raiders also recorded a league-low 32.0 PFF coverage grade, Amos (85.6 PFF coverage grade) would be a good grab in the third round, and Harris (89.4 PFF receiving grade) could add size and skill to a receiver room needing bodies.

Although Justin Herbert turned in another spectacular season, his weaponry was lacking yet again aside from rookie sensation Ladd McConkey. Assuming that Warren couldn’t plausibly fall to 22, the Chargers’ best option appears to be Loveland, whose receiving prowess (90.6 PFF receiving grade) would be a huge help.

Moreover, Los Angeles has sneaky needs on defense considering the pending free agencies of Kristian Fulton and Poona Ford. With both potentially moving on, Morrison (82.2-plus PFF coverage grade in both 2022 and 23) and Phillips (11.0% pass-rush win rate, fourth among qualified Big Ten defensive linemen) could be retooling pieces.

Yes, the Rams reached the NFC divisional, but their secondary finished the season 19th in coverage grade. Los Angeles needs a true lockdown cornerback option for the long-term future, and Revel (48.4 passer rating when targeted) has the profile to qualify.

Offensively, Los Angeles will presumably seek a replacement for Cooper Kupp, and nobody better fits the profile than Ayomanor considering his strong blocking chops (64.2 PFF run-blocking grade, 15th-best among qualified receivers). Ayomanor making it to No. 90 isn’t impossible. On top of that, with left tackle Alaric Jackson hitting free agency and Jonah Jackson potentially being moved, Mbow (73.0 overall PFF grade) could slot in at either.

The news of Terron Armstead’s presumptive retirement sent some shockwaves throughout the football community. Beyond that, the move thrust offensive line to the top of Miami’s needs, as it is another hole that was added to a group slotting 21st in overall PFF grade. Simmons allowed only one pressure on 158 pass-blocking snaps this past year and could be Tua Tagovailoa’s left tackle of the future.

Additionally, the Dolphins’ secondary could lose four of its five past faces, only retaining Jalen Ramsey as a starter. Watts could be a direct replacement for Jevon Holland, while Hairston’s zone background could fit with Miami’s tendencies.

Minnesota’s defense ended 2024 second in EPA per play, but the team has gaps to fill at both cornerback and defensive line — particularly the former given that Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin are all free agents. In turn, Thomas’ coverage ability (79.7 PFF coverage grade at outside corner, 83rd percentile forced incompletion rate) is a strong fit, as is his younger age.

Moreover, Vikings defensive tackles recorded a 54.2 PFF pass-rushing grade, tied for 28th-worst. Even at No. 97, Peebles could contribute big time in that department, as his 17.8% pass-rush win rate was the third-best among qualified interior defenders.

Considering a short window to capitalize on Drake Maye’s rookie contract — and the team finishing the season 26th in EPA per play — New England’s priority will be on upping its offensive ante in 2024. McMillan (85.8 PFF receiving grade) would grant the Patriots a true X, No. 1 receiver to complement some interesting underneath options. Considering the Pats also fielded the worst offensive line in the league, Ersery (77.5 overall PFF grade) would be welcome at either tackle slot or even right guard.

New England’s defense also regressed to 30th in EPA per play, and familiar faces like Davon Godchaux and Jahlani Tavai may no longer call Foxboro home. As a result, acquiring younger pieces on the defensive line with Norman-Lott and Bassa would be logical.

After recording the third-worst overall PFF grade for any defensive line, the Saints simply must reinforce the unit both inside and out in a tremendous draft class to do so. Stewart is already an elite run defender (88.2 PFF run-defense grade) and could improve as a pass rusher, while Sanders (81.9 PFF pass-rushing grade) could make up for little juice inside via Bryan Bresee or Nathan Shepherd.

With their two picks in the third round, the Saints would be shrewd to address depth on both sides of the ball. Royals could be a fit given that both Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed endured serious injuries last year, and New Orleans still needs a real WR3. Meanwhile, Mukuba (89.7 PFF coverage grade) seems like a long-term Tyrann Mathieu replacement.

The Giants haven’t concealed their desire or need for a high-profile quarterback, and they’d be thrilled if they could take Ward without having to maneuver out of No. 3. While Sanders has appeal with Malik Nabers and the New York market, Ward (6.3% big-time throw rate) has the higher ceiling, and Brian Daboll could help improve his internal clock.

It’s good that New York possesses two other picks in the top 65 because the team’s defense could use upgrades at cornerback and edge rusher. Landing Morrison’s upside at No. 34 is worth a swing, while Tuimoloau (87.3 PFF run-defense grade) could help fill Azeez Ojulari’s void — and even take over for Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2026.

With Aaron Rodgers no longer part of Gang Green, the Jets will probably have to deal with a stopgap type of quarterback — that is unless Sanders were to somehow fall to No. 7, which is unlikely but not altogether impossible, especially if the Raiders pay a quarterback in free agency. Sanders’ turnover-free play style (1.3% turnover-worthy play rate) aligns with what new OC Tanner Engstrand strove to imbue in Jared Goff.

Beyond quarterback, New York is staring down potential big holes at corner and wide receiver, as neither D.J. Reed nor Davante Adams is probable to be on the 2025 roster. Thomas feels like a player that Glenn could easily fall in love with opposite Sauce Gardner, while Johnson (87.0 PFF receiving grade) could help fill some of Adams’ slot usage with plus route running.

The inextricable link between Howie Roseman and Georgia defenders will never die, especially not after their dominant run during the team’s Super Bowl victory. Walker could have fans in the top 10 but also may drop all the way down, which evokes memories of Nolan Smith two years prior.

Roseman’s build in the trenches is incessant and should continue with the team’s defensive line, as Milton Williams probably won't return. Norman-Lott could help fill his pass-rushing chops on the inside. Meanwhile, Grant (91.2 overall PFF grade) could be Lane Johnson’s long-term replacement at right tackle — and feels like someone Jeff Stoutland could covet.

Whether through free agency or the draft, the Steelers are almost certain to bolster their receiver corps next to George Pickens this offseason. Few candidates would be more ideal than Egbuka (82.4 PFF receiving grade), who brings elite route running and hands to the slot.

If Najee Harris doesn’t come back to the Steel City, then running back also becomes a major need for the team. Hampton (4.35 yards after contact per carry) possesses elite contact balance and would form a great punch with Jaylen Warren. Meanwhile, the team’s defensive line could benefit from Phillips (20 stops, 72.7 PFF pass-rushing grade).

Now that the 49ers know that Trent Williams will play in 2025, they can rest assured that they probably don’t need to draft a tackle as highly anymore (although adding one would still be smart). Now, John Lynch can focus on recovering from potential free-agent losses this offseason.

San Francisco’s interior defenders generally underperformed in 2024, and Javon Hargrave will be a free agent. Harmon (83.9 overall PFF grade) could naturally slide in and start next to Nick Bosa. At linebacker, the 49ers need a consistently healthy starter next to Fred Warner, and Campbell (81.6 overall PFF grade) would be too good to pass up in the second round. Porter (4.7 passer rating when targeted) and Noel (81.7 PFF receiving grade) could account for losing both Charvarius Ward and Deebo Samuel.

Seattle enters the 2025 offseason teetering on some precarious deals with a boatload of long-term decisions to be made. What can go hand-in-hand with that is starting afresh by cutting veterans in favor of younger, better talent.

The one non-negotiable for Jon Schneider is to fix the offensive line, and Banks (86.2 overall PFF grade) would help make strides in that department. While Mike Macdonald drafted Byron Murphy II in the first round last year, Williams could form a strong interior pairing, especially if the Seahawks don’t bring back Jarran Reed and/or Johnathan Hankins. And with Ernest Jones’ contract situation still unsettled, Paul might follow in the footsteps of Tyrice Knight and start as a rookie.

The Bucs’ defense finished the season 18th in EPA per play, as multiple fundamental issues constrained the unit. The pass rush was arguably the biggest, and if Williams (11.1% pass-rush win rate) fell to No. 18, it would be hard to turn that down. Beyond that, Tampa has three free agents at inside linebacker, making Schwesinger (80.6 overall PFF grade) an outstanding fit.

Figuring out what to do with Tampa’s third-round pick is a bit tougher, but the team may seek to upgrade from Ben Bredeson at left guard. Mbow (77.2 PFF run-blocking grade) has (limited) experience playing the position in college and could still be a nice depth piece.

The Titans have a quandary that many teams wouldn’t envy: Take a quarterback simply because you need one badly, or select the best overall player in the draft. In this year’s class, the latter feels like the safer option. Hunter (90.3 PFF coverage grade) could instantly be the team’s lockdown No. 1 corner against players like Nico Collins, Brian Thomas Jr. and Michael Pittman Jr.

Tennessee’s issues under center should still be addressed at some point in this draft, and Round 2 could be the sweet spot. Even if not a dynamic athlete, McCord (87.5 PFF passing grade) impresses with ball placement and accuracy, which could dovetail with Brian Callahan’s philosophy. Taking McCord in the second round might perpetuate the same pattern Tennessee followed in 2023, but it would by no means altogether prevent selecting one in the first round in 2026.

The fact that the Commanders almost made the Super Bowl despite their defense slotting 30th in success rate is truly something to behold. This offseason, though, Adam Peters must secure multiple layers of the unit.

Green (92.4 overall PFF grade) very well be off the board by 20 full picks at this slot, but character concerns could knock him. In the second round, Porter has an ideal frame to be Washington’s CB2 next to Marshon Lattimore and the rising Mike Sainristil. Even if the Commanders trade for a veteran inside receiver, adding more dynamic ability at wideout should be in consideration, and Bond (15.9 yards per reception, 14.6-yard average depth of target) could complement Terry McLaurin.