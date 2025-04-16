2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: QB Tyler Shough, Louisville

Shough's age and experience stand out: The 25-year-old saw it all during his college career, and he brings a high floor — but also a lower ceiling — because of it.

The NFL may not be too big of a stage for Shough: Although he has his deficiencies, such as play under pressure, Shough brings experience and a mental processing ability that could allow him to step into the league right away and not look out of place.

2024 PFF Grades and Stats (Rank out of 56 Draft-Eligible QBs)

PFF Overall Grade 87.4 (7th) Big-Time Throw % 5.1% (14th) Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.8% (9th) Adjusted Completion % 75.1% (18th) Pressure-to-Sack % 9.3% (3rd) PFF Clean Pocket Grade 92.3 (4th) PFF Under Pressure Grade 58.5 (13th)

Background

Tyler Shough is a 25-year-old, 6-foot-5 and 225-pound quarterback out of Louisville. He started his career at Oregon and didn’t fully take over as the starter until his third season after backing up Justin Herbert for his first two. After the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Shough transferred to Texas Tech, where he struggled to stay healthy, logging only one season with more than 225 snaps in three years. He then transferred to Lousiville for 2024 to finish his college career and started every game on his way to an 8-4 record.

Strengths

Arm talent

Shough’s arm talent is arguably his greatest strength. He has a clean, compact release that helps him to generate plenty of velocity on downfield throws. His arm strength allows him to get away with being slightly late on some throws and still beat closing defenders. He’s also able to throw the ball from multiple arm angles accurately and effectively. He can get rid of the ball in tight pockets and with defenders in his face. Shough is capable of side-arm throws on the run, too, continuing to show how versatile he is as a passer.

Processing

Shough’s experience has led him to see almost every defense imaginable, and that shows in his game. He does well to understand what defenses are showing him and get the ball to the correct receiver because of it. That ability led to a microscopic 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate. He understands leverage at a high level, leading to some great anticipation throws. One statistic that shows how well a quarterback processes information is how they perform without play action, which typically eases the mental burden on the passer. Shough’s PFF overall grade without play action in 2024 was 85.8 — fifth best in the FBS. His experience and mental processing ability could allow him to step into the NFL right away and not look out of place.

Weaknesses

Dealing with pressure

While Shough recorded one of the best pressure-to-sack rates in the FBS (9.3%), he still struggles to effectively deal with pressure and make defenses pay. He noticeably reacts when pockets start to close, getting a bit skittish and bailing early. Most importantly, his mechanics falter under the slightest sense of pressure. He has a bad tendency to fall off throws and throw off his back foot, leading to some errant balls. You want your quarterback to stand in and deliver under pressure, especially when there are open receivers. Shough too often didn’t take advantage of those open receivers because he sensed pressure.

Age

It feels tough to say that age is a prospect's weakness, but it’s a real problem for Shough. Obviously, it can’t be improved on. He is 25 — older than Trevor Lawrence and four years older than Jaxson Dart. It essentially means this is who he is as a quarterback. His ceiling is limited at his age and after playing 2,000 snaps in college. While Shough might be able to come in and play effectively right away, an NFL franchise may not want to commit long term to someone who will be 30 at the time of their second contract.

Summary

At this point, Shough could enter the NFL and play decent football. He has the talent to get the ball to any part of the field with many different arm angles. He has shown the mental ability to understand defenses and hit his receivers while avoiding negative plays, such as sacks and turnovers. However, he struggles to deal with pressure and will need to learn how to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball accurately. His age is also a real concern, as it limits his ceiling compared to his fellow quarterback prospects. Still, Shough could have himself a nice career in the NFL as a decent spot starter or preferred backup due to his floor being as high as it is.

Draft Grade: Third or fourth round

