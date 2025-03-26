2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

The Texas product makes things happen out of structure: Ewers ranked fifth in the FBS last season with an 89.2 PFF passing grade on scramble drills, and he also had the second-highest big-time throw rate on such passes.

Ewers' habit of bailing on clean pockets limits his ceiling: The tendency led to the 11th-most quarterback-faulted pressures in 2024, despite Texas having one of the best offensive lines in the country.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

2024 PFF Grades and Stats (Rank out of 56 Draft-Eligible QBs)

PFF Overall Grade 72.5 (37th) Big-Time Throw % 4.3% (20th) Turnover-Worthy Play % 4.0% (46th) Adjusted Completion % 75.8% (16th) Pressure-to-Sack Rate 23.2% (47th) PFF Clean Pocket Grade 81.2 (37th) PFF Under Pressure Grade 43.6 (40th)

Background

Quinn Ewers is a 22-year-old, 6-foot-2 and 210-pound quarterback out of Texas. Ewers started his career at Ohio State, where he appeared in only one game. He then transferred to Texas, where he started over the past three years and spearheaded multiple College Football Playoff appearances.

Strengths

Out-of-structure playmaking ability

Ewers showcases solid playmaking ability when throwing on the run, delivering some great throws while scrambling outside the pocket. Ewers ranked fifth in the FBS last season with an 89.2 PFF passing grade on scramble drills, and he also had the second-highest big-time throw rate on such passes. Ewers' athleticism and improvisational skills make him a dangerous threat out of structure, where he can extend plays and create opportunities for big gains.

Arm talent

Ewers might not have the strongest arm in terms of velocity, but his ability to manipulate throwing angles and distribute the ball is impressive. That shows up the most on quick-game and RPO throws. He does a great job of dropping his arm angle to avoid pass rushers and get the ball out quickly. Ewers also displays great touch on throws when needed. He has a great feel for how to throw receivers open, which results in big plays on tight, downfield passes. He earned the 24th-best deep PFF passing grade (throws of 20-plus yards) in the FBS last season (92.4).

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Weaknesses

Pocket presence

Ewers exhibits consistent discomfort under pressure. He frequently abandons clean pockets, leading to the 11th-most quarterback-faulted pressures in 2024. He also tends to take numerous sacks when the opposing pass rush eventually collapses the pocket, resulting in a shaky 23.2% pressure-to-sack rate. Not only does his PFF passing grade under pressure rank 40th in the draft class, but his PFF passing grade on throws over 2.5 seconds placed only 64th in the FBS. Ewers was way too skittish in the pocket at Texas despite having one of the best offensive lines in the country.

Anticipation and decision-making

Ewers prioritizes his initial read when throwing, quickly resorts to check-down options and struggles to anticipate throws effectively. This lack of anticipation, combined with a habit of locking onto his pre-snap decisions, contributes to his high turnover-worthy play rate. There are very few examples of him getting through multiple progressions, and when he does move off his first read, he quickly looks to his check-down. Ewers racked up the sixth-most check-down attempts in the FBS this past season. He’ll need to significantly upgrade his ability to anticipate throws based on what the defense shows.

Summary

Quinn Ewers is best when he either gets the ball out quickly or throws on the move, showcasing his playmaking ability, arm talent and quick decision-making. However, he struggles under pressure and too often creates his own pressure, leading to rushed throws and poor decision-making. While naturally talented, Ewers is hindered by his shortcomings in pocket awareness, anticipation and decision-making under pressure. If he improves the mental part of his game, he could have a solid career as a backup quarterback in the NFL.

Draft Grade: Fifth or sixth round