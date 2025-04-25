2025 NFL Draft: Biggest steals of Round 1, including CB Jahdae Barron to the Denver Broncos

A dynamic cornerback duo in Denver: Denver opts to build upon a strength, pairing Jahdae Barron with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II.



Denver opts to build upon a strength, pairing Jahdae Barron with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II. Ravens building a formidable secondary: Malaki Starks possesses positional versatility that enables Kyle Hamilton to be a versatile chess piece. Starks’ 85.6 run-defense grade was one of the best in the draft class, while his 8.1% missed tackle rate was one of the lowest in the class.



Malaki Starks possesses positional versatility that enables Kyle Hamilton to be a versatile chess piece. Starks’ 85.6 run-defense grade was one of the best in the draft class, while his 8.1% missed tackle rate was one of the lowest in the class. Celebrate the 2025 NFL Draft with 25% off PFF+: Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, and while the top of the board mostly went according to plan, several teams made value-driven selections that could pay massive dividends. Whether it was a blue-chip talent slipping further than expected or a perfect scheme fit falling into the right hands, there were a handful of picks that stood out as potential steals of the night.

Here are the biggest Round 1 steals based on PFF’s data, grades and scouting insights.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Denver opts to build upon a strength, pairing one of the best cornerbacks in college football, Barron, with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II. The versatile coverage defender — the highest-graded cornerback in college football last season (91.1) with at least 400 coverage snaps — is a natural zone defender with incredible instincts and can slot in at any position in the secondary.

The Ravens let the board fall to them and take the best available player on the PFF Big Board. He has positional versatility that allows Kyle Hamilton to be a movable chess piece. Starks’ 85.6 run-defense grade was one of the best in the draft class, while his 8.1% missed tackle rate was one of the lowest in the class. Starks brings high-level football intelligence and great anticipation to make plays on the ball in coverage.

The Cardinals add another extremely talented player to amplify their defensive front. As a plus run defender, Nolen earned the second-highest PFF run-defense grade in the FBS this past season (91.6). The seventh-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board will instantly upgrade an Arizona defense that ranked 27th in EPA allowed per rush in 2024.

Campbell oozes athleticism with incredible first-step quickness and speed to cover in space. He needs to develop his anticipation and awareness in coverage, but he lands in the perfect spot to learn alongside Zack Baun. Campbell is an excellent tackler with just a 5.9% missed tackle rate while totaling 30 coverage stops.

After watching Patrick Mahomes get pressured on more than 40% of his dropbacks in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs look to give their franchise quarterback some time to do what he does best. Simmons is coming off a season-ending knee injury but showed impressive movement skills, flexibility and balance at the left tackle position. He allowed just one sack the past two years and posted an 82.2 true pass set pass-blocking grade in 2024.