2024 NFL Draft: Updated needs for all 32 NFL teams after free agency

• Protecting Patrick Mahomes and providing him with more weapons remains the Chiefs' priority: Kansas City must find a reliable left tackle, and while signing Marquise Brown is a savvy move, it shouldn’t preclude the team from adding more receiving talent.

• The Patriots still have significant offensive holes: They lack a true top-flight pass catcher who can dominate games and could also improve at left tackle.

• Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: You can trade picks and players and draft for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 20 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

NFL free agency gave the football world its usual cascade of high-impact acquisitions and big-money contracts. Roster construction, however, is a never-ending process, so we’ll go through the remaining needs for all 32 NFL teams as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Team Needs: WR, LB, CB

The Cardinals have some nice weapons around Kyler Murray in Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Trey McBride. They are still searching for an alpha presence to lead that group, though. Despite recent trade rumors, the likely outcome is they will select the top wide receiver available in the draft.

Linebacker and cornerback remain sore spots after Arizona ranked 32nd in overall grading at both positions last season. Mack Wilson is a potentially nice value signing at linebacker, but both positions figure to get attention early in the draft.

Team Needs: EDGE, CB, WR

Atlanta still needs major improvements off the edge, given that the team ranked 27th in pass-rush grade last season. They could also use another perimeter player on both sides of the ball, at cornerback and wide receiver.

While they may not have their pick of the litter at wide receiver unless they trade up from the eighth overall selection, they almost certainly will have the first choice if they choose to select an edge rusher or a cornerback. The Kirk Cousins signing has given the Falcons immense flexibility to draft players who fill their needs.

Team Needs: WR, OL, CB

Baltimore hit a home run in last year’s draft when they drafted Zay Flowers. While they do have two outstanding tight ends, they could stand to add a perimeter weapon, allowing Flowers to move around the formation. The Ravens also lost three starting offensive linemen in free agency. Players like Patrick Mekari and Josh Jones have ample experience but haven’t proven to be high-impact starters.

Defensively, the Ravens could improve at cornerback. They shuffled through eight different players at the position last season and recently lost Ronald Darby, who led the team’s cornerbacks with a 72.8 coverage grade in 2023.

Team Needs: S, C, WR

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were both cut in cost-saving moves, which leaves Taylor Rapp as the Bills’ only safety who saw significant action last season. Poyer is now a Miami Dolphin, while Hyde’s status is still up in the air. Buffalo could bolster the safety position early in the draft.

The Bills lost longtime center Mitch Morse, and while they signed veteran Will Clapp, he’s much better suited for a backup role. They need to find a foundational piece at the pivot. Curtis Samuel was an underrated signing at wide receiver, but Buffalo could use one more weapon, preferably with some size, to round out that group.

Team Needs: EDGE, WR, TE

The Panthers need talent at edge defender after losing Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos and Frankie Luvu, who would often rush the passer off the edge. Signing D.J. Wonnum is a nice start, but they should look to find a premier pass rusher to replace Burns’ production.

They also need more receiving weapons. Trading for Diontae Johnson is an excellent move, and they should acquire outside weapons in a receiver-heavy draft. Tight end also figures to be a focus after that group ranked in the bottom six in receptions and yards last season.

Team Needs: QB, EDGE, WR

After trading Justin Fields, the Bears will obviously select a quarterback, likely Caleb Williams, first in the upcoming draft. They’ve done a nice job so far of creating a supportive environment for their new signal-caller. Acquiring Keenan Allen for a fourth-round pick is a steal. One more wide receiver to pair with Allen and D.J. Moore would make Chicago’s offense very dangerous.

The Bears’ defense played well down the stretch last season, but they need a premier pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. There are a couple of edge defenders, notably Dallas Turner and Jared Verse, worthy of the ninth overall pick, and that could be the position of focus if the top three wide receivers are off the board.

Team Needs: DI, CB, TE

The Bengals lost two key defensive pieces in D.J. Reader and Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. After bolstering the safety position with external players, replacing those two should be the top priority. Several players could help them at those spots in the draft.

This may be a pipe dream, but we have to wonder how quickly Cincinnati would run the card in if Brock Bowers were available with the 18th pick in the draft. Joe Burrow has never played with an elite tight end. Even though the team signed Mike Gesicki, they should certainly be tempted to take Bowers if given the chance.

Team Needs: LB, OT, WR

Cleveland lost linebackers Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency. While they may have temporarily upgraded by signing Jordan Hicks, he will be 32 years old this season. They could use a run-stopping linebacker to complement a defense that heavily leans toward on pass-rush and coverage prowess.

Both of the team's starting offensive tackles suffered season-ending injuries in 2023. Jedrick Wills Jr.’s contract expires at the end of 2024, so the Browns should be searching for a left tackle in case of his eventual departure. Jerry Jeudy’s arrival is welcomed, but the team could use another weapon after Amari Cooper accounted for the brunt of the production last season.

Team Needs: DL, OL, RB

The Cowboys’ salary cap situation created a lot of losses for the team, especially in the trenches. They are suddenly very thin on the defensive line after the departures of four key contributors. They also lost two starters on the offensive line. Both units should be a major focus in Dallas moving forward.

The Cowboys chose to stay out of the running back market, which currently leaves them with just Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn as options after Tony Pollard left for Tennessee. They are almost certain to look into this year’s running back class, possibly as early as the second round.

Team Needs: QB, DL, TE

The Broncos have needs all over the field, starting at quarterback. Currently, the team employs Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci, so they are almost certain to be exploring their options at the position with the 12th overall pick in the draft. Improvements at tight end would help whoever starts at quarterback. The Broncos finished 2023 with the fewest receiving yards from their tight ends.

Denver also has needs all over its defense, and the defensive line has not recovered since the team traded Bradley Chubb during the 2022 season. Interior help could be a priority after the Broncos' defensive tackles ranked 28th in pass-rush grade in 2023.

Team Needs: S, WR, IOL

After ranking 30th in coverage grade this past season, the Lions acquired Carlton Davis III and Amik Robertson to shore up their cornerback room. They could still use some help at safety, especially after C.J. Gardner-Johnson chose to reunite with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions are loaded offensively, but they could use one more outside threat to complement their elite players who work inside the numbers. Also of note is that both of their starting guards will be at least 32 years old entering this season, so investing in their offensive line in the draft would make sense.

Team Needs: IOL, LB, S

The Packers mostly struggled on the interior offensive line last season, and right guard Jon Runyan departed in free agency. Continued protection for Jordan Love and effective blocking for Josh Jacobs will be crucial to Green Bay’s 2024 success.

Defensively, the Packers still need to improve up the middle. Xavier McKinney is a fantastic pickup, but they still need more depth at safety behind him and Anthony Johnson Jr. They also lost linebacker De’Vondre Campbell in free agency, so they will need to find someone to pair with Quay Walker at that spot.

Team Needs: DI, CB, OL

The Texans prioritized their pass rush in free agency by adding Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry while also retaining Derek Barnett. They could still use some help inside after losing Sheldon Rankins in free agency and trading Maliek Collins. The team has also brought in some veteran fliers at cornerback but could look to draft a premier player at the position to pair with Derek Stingley Jr.

Houston amazingly won its division last season despite a rash of injuries to their offensive line. They currently have very little depth after losing George Fant and Josh Jones in free agency. Protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud needs to be the top priority for a rapidly ascending franchise.

Team Needs: TE, CB, S

Retaining Michael Pittman Jr. was a massive win for the Colts. They could improve at receiver, but they should be one of several teams eyeing Brock Bowers in the draft. He would bring immense improvement to a currently uninspiring tight end room as a perfect fit in Shane Steichen’s RPO-heavy scheme.

Re-signing Kenny Moore II was also important, as he is one of the best nickel backs in the league. The Colts still need a lot of help at outside cornerback and safety, especially if Julian Blackmon departs in free agency. Outside of two excellent performances against the lowly Panthers and Patriots, the Colts were a bottom-five coverage unit last season.

Team Needs: CB, DL, WR

The Jaguars had to cut their best cornerback, Darious Williams, in a cost-saving move. Signing Ronald Darby alleviates that loss to an extent, but they could draft a foundational player at the position. Arik Armstead is a massive addition to a defensive line that still needs more pieces. Travon Walker posted 11 sacks last season but has yet to transform into a consistently dominant force.

While Jacksonville’s current receiving corps of Gabe Davis, Zay Jones and Christian Kirk is decent, it isn’t likely to strike fear into opponents. Jones could be on the hot seat if Jacksonville were to take a receiver early in the draft. He missed eight games due to injury last season and has just one season with at least 700 yards to his name.

Team Needs: OT, WR, DI

The Chiefs tight-roped their way to another Super Bowl victory despite subpar play from their offensive tackles. Jawaan Taylor remains on the right side, but the Chiefs must find a reliable left tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, signing Marquise Brown is a savvy move that benefits both the player and his new team, but that shouldn’t preclude the Chiefs from adding more talent to their receiving corps.

The biggest victory this offseason in Kansas City is the return of Chris Jones. Their defense doesn’t function the same when he is off the field, in part because they have little impact depth on the interior. A defensive tackle like Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton or Michigan’s Kris Jenkins could be considered with the last pick of the first round.

Team Needs: QB, OL, DI

Aidan O’Connell did a nice job at quarterback for the Raiders last season, and Gardner Minshew is good to have around, but the Raiders would be wise to find a franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, their draft position isn’t advantageous, so they may have to do some maneuvering or opt for someone like Michael Penix Jr.

Regardless of their quarterback conundrum, the Raiders need reinforcements in the trenches. They currently have holes at right guard and right tackle, though they could theoretically reunite with 2023 starter Greg Van Roten. Christian Wilkins is a core piece at defensive tackle, but they will need more depth at that position, as well.

Team Needs: WR, DI, LB

Similar to Denver, the Chargers have needs at many positions after a mass exodus of starters. The difference, at least, is that the Chargers have Justin Herbert, so quarterback isn’t a worry. After jettisoning Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, they suddenly have a very thin receiving corps — which the team could address early in the draft.

Defensively, the Chargers have needs nearly everywhere. The biggest holes are at defensive tackle, where they ranked 31st in the NFL in overall grade last season, and at linebacker, where 2023 starters Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray Jr. both departed in free agency.

Team Needs: EDGE, CB, LB

The Rams solidified several key spots in free agency, primarily their offensive line. Now, their attention turns to a defense that finished last in the NFL in coverage grade and just saw an all-time legend, Aaron Donald, retire. Kobie Turner is an excellent player inside who can at least partially fill Donald’s shoes, but the Rams edge group ranked 30th in overall grade last season.

On the backend, Los Angeles still needs more talent, even after adding solid veterans like Darious Williams, Kamren Curl and Tre'Davious White. The Rams could still look at the cornerback draft class early while filling in a thin linebacker room in the middle rounds of the draft.

Team Needs: IOL, TE, CB

The Dolphins need to cement their offensive line after struggling to pass protect in 2023. Robert Hunt left for Carolina in free agency, and Connor Williams’ status is uncertain at the moment. They signed Aaron Brewer from Tennessee, but they still have major flaws inside. Jonnu Smith could be a good system fit at tight end with his ability after the catch. He alone, though, likely won’t substantially improve the least productive tight end room in the NFL.

Kendall Fuller joins Jalen Ramsey to create a formidable cornerback tandem. However, Miami should still seek to improve a unit that quietly struggled last season. Those two players have extensive experience in the slot, so the Dolphins can be expansive in their search for more talent.

Team Needs: QB, G, CB

With two first-round picks in hand, the Vikings are well positioned to find their next franchise quarterback. In the meantime, the team has primarily focused on bolstering its defense, adding Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel in the process.

Minnesota could use some help at guard. Dalton Risner is still a free agent, while Ed Ingram remains but has struggled during his first two NFL seasons. Cornerback is likely a priority on defense after that group ranked 24th in the NFL in coverage grade last season. Mekhi Blackmon was a nice pick in last year’s draft, but the team should continue to search for more talent.

Team Needs: QB, WR, OT

New England is guaranteed a chance to take one of the top three quarterbacks in the draft. The wise move would be to do so instead of trading out of the pick. While they have some decent wide receivers, including Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn and Demario Douglas, they lack a true top-flight pass catcher who can dominate games.

The Patriots could also improve at left tackle, where ex-Steeler Chukwuma Okorafor is currently projected to start. They lost Trent Brown in free agency and don’t have any viable internal options to shift into that spot.

Team Needs: OL, DL, CB

The Saints weren’t good enough in the trenches on either side of the ball to make the postseason in 2023. Their offensive line and defensive line ranked 18th and 20th, respectively, in overall grade. Signing Chase Young in free agency helps on the defensive side, so the Saints could look at the offensive tackle class in the draft.

Cornerback may be an odd need, considering that coverage was generally an asset in 2023 for New Orleans. However, they were one of the worst teams in the NFL at defending slot receivers. Day 2 slot cornerbacks like Michigan’s Mike Sainristil or Florida State’s Jarrian Jones should be prime targets for the Saints.

Team Needs: WR, TE, S

The Giants chose to fortify the trenches in free agency on both sides of the ball, leaving them in position to focus on skill positions in the draft. Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze and Brock Bowers should be considered with the sixth overall pick, though there have been rumors about the team being in the quarterback market.

New York also has a massive hole at safety now that Xavier McKinney has left for Green Bay. McKinney led all safeties in coverage grade in 2023. The Giants could dip into a crowded free-agent market for help or mull over their options on draft weekend.

Team Needs: WR, TE, S

The Jets' draft situation is suddenly very intriguing, as they’ve overhauled their porous offensive line while also signing a legitimate No. 2 receiver. They aren’t complete, though, and could use one more weapon after a 2023 season in which they had the least productive slot receivers in the league. Tight end also becomes an interesting position, and Brock Bowers is currently the betting favorite to be selected by the Jets. He and Tyler Conklin would cause a lot of matchup problems together.

The Jets don’t have many weaknesses on defense, but the biggest question mark is at safety. Their projected starters are Tony Adams and Chuck Clark, who missed last season due to injury. Further depth would be welcomed, whether it be through the draft or a potential reunion with Ashtyn Davis.

Team Needs: CB, WR, C

The Eagles' coverage deficiencies were their primary undoing in 2023. Their cornerbacks ranked 31st in the NFL in coverage grade last season. A reunion with C.J. Gardner-Johnson will help in the slot, but the Eagles need to add premier talent on the outside with Darius Slay and James Bradberry aging into their 30s.

The team signed DeVante Parker in free agency, but he is coming off a career-worst season and struggles to separate downfield. They should aim to add a legitimate threat alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. For the first time in more than a decade, the Eagles also have a hole at center. They could slide Cam Jurgens into that spot and find a right guard, but if Philadelphia sees a scenario where Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson falls to them, they could be tempted to take him.

Team Needs: OL, WR, CB

Pittsburgh has to find starters at center and tackle before the season begins. Broderick Jones can play either tackle spot, giving the team some flexibility. The Steelers also need a wide receiver now that they’ve traded Diontae Johnson to Carolina. Solidifying their quarterback room allows the Steelers to focus on these weaknesses.

Joey Porter Jr. also needs some help at cornerback after that group ranked 27th in the NFL in overall grade. Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan and Levi Wallace are all free agents, so the Steelers likely need to add multiple players from a draft class with a lot of talent at the position.

Team Needs: DI, OL, LB

Trent Williams is still a superstar, but the rest of the 49ers' offensive line leaves a lot to be desired. San Francisco tied for 24th in pass-blocking grade and allowed pressure on nearly half of Brock Purdy’s dropbacks in the Super Bowl. Pass protection is really the only glaring weakness on their offense.

Defensively, the 49ers could use reinforcements in the front seven. Their defensive tackles have struggled in run defense for the past couple of years, and now they’ve lost Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. They will also need help at linebacker after Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl and Oren Burks left in free agency.

Team Needs: IOL, EDGE, TE

Seattle struggled to block inside throughout last season and lost its starting left guard and center in free agency. Those woes resulted in the team ranking 28th in the league in pass protection. They have yet to make any impactful signings on that front and figure to fortify the unit in the draft. Tight end is another area of concern after the team lost Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson in free agency,

The Seahawks also have needs in the trenches on defense, especially off the edge. Boye Mafe is a legitimate pass rusher, but Seattle didn’t have another edge defender record 30 pressures last season.

Team Needs: EDGE, LB, IOL

Shaq Barrett was the only Buccaneers edge defender who graded out above 64.0 last season. He’s now in Miami, leaving a massive hole in Tampa Bay, where multiple first-round picks have yet to make a significant impact. The team could be in play for a pass rusher in the first round. They also could look toward the future at linebacker, where franchise legend Lavonte David continues to operate on one-year contracts.

Tampa Bay is set at tackle with Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke. The team's interior ranked 30th in the NFL in overall grade and last in run-blocking grade in 2023. The Buccaneers lost their primary starter at left guard, Aaron Stinnie, in free agency, so that spot makes the most logical sense for an upgrade.

Team Needs: OT, DL, TE

One of the most commonly assumed picks in the 2024 draft is Notre Dame’s Joe Alt to the Titans. This is reasonable, considering Tennessee’s tackles ranked 31st in pass-blocking grade last season. They have filled several other offensive needs in free agency, but tackle is still the glaring weak spot. They could also improve at tight end, as that group performed well below average last season.

The Titans did not have any defensive linemen who played at least 100 snaps and earned at least a 70.0 grade last season. Their leader in pressures, Denico Autry, signed with the division rival Texans. They still have a decent foundation up front with Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry III, but another impact player would help.

Team Needs: QB, EDGE, OT

The Commanders were among the most active teams in free agency, though they didn’t spend a ton of money on any individual player. The hope is that they can surround their new quarterback, likely Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, with a respectable enough outfit to win games early in their career. Part of that process is likely finding a long-term left tackle.

The Commanders are also in the process of fixing a porous defense that allowed the most points in the NFL last year. They are currently devoid of a premier edge rusher after trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat last season. They brought in several rotational pieces, though none should be reasonably expected to carry that load.