2007 NFL Redraft: Rebuilding the first round based on PFF grades and data

Calvin Johnson goes No. 1 to the Raiders: Megatron is the first overall pick in this redraft, giving Las Vegas a star receiver for years to come.

Four Hall of Famers land in the top 10: The 2007 NFL Draft was littered with legends, with four players already enshrined in Canton.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 18 minutes

The NFL draft is a crapshoot.

While NFL teams do their best to forecast which prospects will translate best to the next level, the reality is that franchises rarely get a pick exactly right.

But what would a draft look like if teams had the benefit of hindsight? PFF has world-class data for every player on every play in every NFL game, dating back to the 2006 season. Knowing what we know now, here is how the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft could have looked.

Any trades made during the original draft were reversed, while trades made before the draft were kept in place.

Looking for more NFL redrafts? Click here for 2006.

Original pick: QB JaMarcus Russell, LSU

The Raiders’ original selection, quarterback JaMarcus Russell, went down as arguably the biggest bust in NFL draft history. He started just 25 games during his three years in the league, with a career 43.5 PFF overall grade.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that the following two players selected, Calvin Johnson and Joe Thomas, were both first-ballot Hall of Famers. The former goes first in this redraft and was one of the most dominant players in the NFL throughout his nine-year career. He earned a 93.0 PFF overall grade and was named a first-team All-Pro three times. Megatron’s 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 still stands as the single-season NFL record.

Detroit did well originally to draft Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, but they are forced to secure a different inductee in this scenario.

Left tackle Joe Thomas was a first-team All-Pro in six of his 11 NFL seasons. He finished his career with a 95.9 PFF pass-blocking grade while never earning a sub-81.7 mark in that department in a season. He was also an ironman, playing an NFL-record 10,363 career snaps.

Original pick: T Joe Thomas, Wisconsin

The Browns originally went with Joe Thomas, who ended up becoming a franchise legend and future Hall of Famer. He is already off the board, so Cleveland adds another Hall of Famer in Darrelle Revis.

He became one of the best cornerbacks of his generation, with four first-team All-Pro nods and seven Pro Bowls while earning a PFF coverage grade above 80.0 in seven consecutive seasons from 2008 to 2014.

Darrelle Revis' Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Original pick: EDGE Gaines Adams, Clemson

The Buccaneers had a young star running back at the time in Cadillac Williams, but he suffered torn patellar tendons in 2007 and 2008 that derailed his career. With the benefit of hindsight and a top-10 running back of all time available in Peterson, Tampa Bay hands this card in.

Peterson was a four-time first-team All-Pro with the Vikings and took home the MVP award in 2012, the last non-quarterback to receive the honor. He earned a 92.7 career PFF rushing grade and ranks in the top five all time in rushing yards (14,918) and rushing touchdowns (120).

The Cardinals tried to find reinforcements on the right side of their offensive line by selecting Levi Brown, but Marshal Yanda enjoyed a longer and better career.

Playing mostly right guard, but also a significant amount of left tackle, Yanda never earned a PFF overall grade below 80.0 in any of his 13 seasons. He was a crucial part of Baltimore’s Super Bowl 47 run, not allowing a sack in any of the 18 games he played that season.

Original pick: S LaRon Landry, LSU

Although original selection LaRon Landry had a solid career overall, it was not that of future Hall of Famer Patrick Willis.

Willis played only eight years in the NFL but earned a PFF overall grade above 87.0 in all but his final campaign — incredible consistency and dominance not often seen at any position. He earned five first-team All-Pro nods and made seven Pro Bowls.

Original pick: RB Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma

Without Peterson on the board, the Vikings could draft another perennial Pro Bowl running back in Marshawn Lynch. However, Minnesota instead adds to a safety unit in need of talented youth.

Weddle finished his career as the most valuable player from the 2007 draft class, according to PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric, and his 94.7 career PFF overall grade is the top mark among safeties since PFF began grading in 2006.

Original pick: EDGE Jamaal Anderson, Arkansas

With Warrick Dunn entering his age-32 season in 2007, Atlanta needed a workhorse to replace him. Marshawn Lynch was the very definition of that. He rumbled his way to five Pro Bowl appearances and six 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

His performance peaked in Seattle, where he posted a 90.6 PFF rushing grade in both 2013 and 2014. He broke 214 tackles across those two seasons as the Seahawks made two consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

The Dolphins took a chance on electric return man Ted Ginn Jr. at this spot back in 2007, but we’ll prioritize consistency over flashiness in this redraft.

Staley played 13 years in the NFL, with three second-team All-Pro honors and six Pro Bowls. He logged more than 11,000 career snaps and never recorded a single-season PFF overall grade below 70.0. He graded above 80.0 in nine of his 13 seasons. The stalwart tackle didn't allow more than five sacks in any of his final seven campaigns and finished his career with a 5.5% pressure rate allowed.

Original pick: DI Amobi Okoye, Louisville

The Texans landed a couple of defensive cornerstones, edge defender Mario Williams and linebacker DeMeco Ryans (now their head coach), in the 2006 NFL Draft. But Houston still fielded the league’s third-lowest-graded group of safeties across the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

Nelson might not be a potential Hall of Famer like the nine players picked above him in this redraft, but he made two Pro Bowls with a solid 75.6 career PFF overall grade across 12 seasons.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Posluszny was nearly a first-rounder in 2007 and becomes one here with the linebacker-needy 49ers on the clock. He spent four solid seasons in Buffalo before heading to Jacksonville, where he turned in a career-high 90.1 PFF overall grade in 2011.

The Penn State product was an all-around playmaker and one of the best tacklers in the NFL. He earned at least a 90.0 PFF tackling grade in every season from 2008 to 2012, ranking among the top seven linebackers each year.

Original pick: RB Marshawn Lynch, California

Lynch was a good pick at No. 12, both in Buffalo and beyond. But with Lynch off the board, the Bills target the top interior offensive linemen from the 2007 class.

Center Ryan Kalil was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a one-time second-team All-Pro. He also made five Pro Bowls. From 2008 to 2016, his PFF pass-blocking grade never dipped below 76.0 in the seasons when he played most of the year (healthy).

Original pick: DI Adam Carriker, Nebraska

From 2007 to 2009, Rams tight ends earned the second-worst PFF receiving grade in the league. Olsen would solve that issue, as his 8,683 career receiving yards are the seventh most all time among tight ends. He is also the fifth-most-valuable tight end, per PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric, trailing only Travis Kelce, Jason Witten, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Gates.

Original pick: CB Darrelle Revis, Pittsburgh

The Jets originally traded up to No. 14 in the draft to select Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis. Woodley was a very productive pass rusher during his seven seasons in Pittsburgh, earning an elite 90.2 PFF pass-rush grade while racking up nearly 300 pressures and 68 sacks.

He also showed up when it mattered most, posting an 89.6 PFF overall grade in his postseason career, which included recording multiple sacks in each of the Steelers’ three games en route to their Super Bowl 43 victory.

Grubbs didn’t have a flashy career, but he did make the Pro Bowl twice (2011 and 2013) and logged six seasons in which he played more than 1,000 snaps as a starter. His PFF grades were also very solid throughout his career.

The Auburn product earned a single-season PFF overall grade above 75.0 for five straight seasons with two different teams (Ravens and Saints) from 2009 to 2013. He could have stabilized Pittsburgh's interior offensive line with Alan Faneca playing his last year with the Steelers in 2007.

Ben Grubbs' Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Original pick: DI Justin Harrell, Tennessee

Harrell didn't pan out for the Packers, playing just 14 games across three seasons. Green Bay instead opts for another defensive tackle in this do-over.

Mebane was a starter for 13 seasons in the NFL and was at his best in 2013 with the Seahawks, placing third among interior defenders with an 88.8 PFF overall grade.

Original pick: EDGE Jarvis Moss, Florida

The Broncos originally moved up four spots on draft night to select edge defender Jarvis Moss. Johnson didn’t get to play much in his rookie season, but he went on to become one of the NFL’s better pass rushers over the next decade.

From 2008 to 2016, Johnson earned an elite 90.2 PFF pass-rush grade. He was a crucial part of the defensive turnaround in Carolina at the time. Though the Panthers lost Super Bowl 50, Johnson earned a 90.2 PFF pass-rush grade and produced a sack against Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos.

Original pick: CB Leon Hall, Michigan

Hall enjoyed a solid NFL career — one worthy of a reselection here. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2009 after earning an elite 90.1 PFF coverage grade, grabbing six interceptions and allowing just three touchdowns all year. He also forced 15 incompletions that season. From 2007 to 2015, Hall earned a 91.0 PFF coverage grade.

Original pick: S Michael Griffin, Texas

Griffin was certainly a worthy pick, making two Pro Bowls across his 10-year career. However, the Titans had already invested the No. 3 overall pick in quarterback Vince Young the year before and didn’t surround him with any weapons. From 2006-2010, Tennessee failed to have a receiver even hit 800 yards in a season.

It’s unknown whether Bowe would’ve saved Young from becoming a bust, but he’ll at least give the Titans a legitimate No. 1 option after earning an 87.4 career PFF overall grade across nine seasons.

Dwayne Bowe's 2010 Season by Targeted Depth

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Original pick: CB Aaron Ross, Texas

The Giants' defensive line and cornerback group were excellent in 2007, and linebacker was their weakest position at the time. Former Steeler Lawrence Timmons would’ve been a nice option to fix that.

Timmons didn’t play much in his rookie season, but from 2008 to 2012, he earned an elite 90.1 PFF overall grade that ranked fourth among qualified linebackers — behind Patrick Willis, Ray Lewis and NaVorro Bowman.

21. Denver Broncos: T Jermon Bushrod, Towson (Round 4, Pick 125)

Original pick: S Reggie Nelson, Florida

In the actual 2007 draft, the Jaguars moved down four spots and selected safety Reggie Nelson here. Bushrod outplayed his fourth-round draft slot in his 12-year career, but it took him a bit to get going.

The Towson alumnus didn't make a true impact until an injury to Jammal Brown in 2009 put him in the starting lineup at left tackle, where he was Drew Brees’ blindside protector in the Saints' Super Bowl season. He went on to make two Pro Bowls (2011 and 2012) and didn’t record a single-season PFF overall grade below 70.0 for six straight years from 2010 to 2015.

The Cowboys originally traded this pick to the Browns, who gave up the No. 36 pick and a 2008 first-round pick to select quarterback Brady Quinn. Four picks later, Dallas selected Spencer, whom they acquire again here.

Spencer was consistently one of the more underrated edge defenders in the NFL throughout his eight-year career with the Cowboys. In 2009, he was the most valuable edge in the league, according to PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric. And during his lone Pro Bowl season in 2012, he finished second in PFF WAR.

Original pick: WR Dwayne Bowe, LSU

Former fourth-round pick Doug Free became a solid player for the Cowboys, starting multiple seasons at left tackle and right tackle. His best work came in 2010, when he led the NFL with a 91.4 PFF run-blocking grade. Free went on to start for the Cowboys through the 2016 season before retiring due to injuries.

Bradshaw was a seventh-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and well outplayed that draft slot. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants in his nine-year career, and although he topped 1,000 rushing yards in two seasons, he was known for his third-down duties in pass protection and as a pass catcher.

From 2010 to 2014, Bradshaw earned a PFF overall grade above 74.0 in all but one season (missed significant time due to a neck injury).

Since we reversed draft day trades, the Jets stick here at No. 25 and miss out on drafting cornerback Darrelle Revis. Instead, New York obtains another one of its long-term starters on defense.

Harris was one of the Jets’ starting linebackers for a decade and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2009 after placing ninth among all linebackers with an 83.7 PFF coverage grade.

David Harris' Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Original pick: EDGE Anthony Spencer, Purdue

Robison was a solid pass rusher who racked up more than 500 quarterback pressures across 11 seasons in Minnesota. While he was never an elite player, he did earn a solid 81.2 PFF pass-rush grade from 2008 to 2012. Meanwhile, the Eagles were coming off a season in which they ranked 17th in PFF pass-rush grade.

Original pick: WR Robert Meachem, Tennessee

Beason was originally the No. 25 pick in this draft, and if it weren't for an Achilles injury after his fourth season, he likely would’ve been selected much earlier. He recorded more than 100 tackles in each of his four seasons as Carolina’s middle linebacker, with one first-team All-Pro, one second-team All-Pro and three Pro Bowls.

Beason earned PFF run-defense grades of 75.0 or greater in his first three seasons, but he wasn't the same after his Achilles injury in 2011. Even that short stint of strong play makes this pick worth it for the Saints during their Super Bowl run.

The 49ers originally traded a fourth-round pick and a 2008 first-round pick to move up for Joe Staley, who was a top-10 selection in this redraft. The Patriots, who originally selected a safety at No. 24 in Brandon Meriweather, go with another one here in Landry.

Landry was one of the 10 most valuable safeties in the NFL in each of his first two seasons, per PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric, and he ranked fourth in 2008 with an 85.2 PFF coverage grade.

Original pick: G Ben Grubbs, Auburn

The Ravens were fishing for interior offensive line help in this draft, hence the original selection of Ben Grubbs. Former Falcon Justin Blalock is the best option available. After a tough rookie season, Blalock went on to earn PFF grades between 66.0 and 78.0 in each of the next seven seasons. He allowed three sacks or fewer in six of those campaigns.

Original pick: WR Craig Davis, LSU

Griffin endured a very up-and-down career, but to his credit, he stuck around for 10 years. In his second season, he played more than 1,000 snaps and earned a 74.7 PFF overall grade, only to follow it up with another 1,000-snap season but a 32.6 grade.

Still, he made two Pro Bowls and earned second-team All-Pro honors. His highs warrant a back-end Round 1 selection in this redraft.

Celek might not have had a potential Hall-of-Fame career like Olsen, but he was still one of the better tight ends in the NFL during his 11 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2009, his 968 receiving yards were the fourth most among tight ends and he finished the year as the sixth-most-valuable player at the position, according to PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric.

Brent Celek's 2009 Season by Targeted Depth

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Fresh off a Super Bowl victory over the Bears, the Colts were getting ready for their future at wide receiver with Marvin Harrison entering the twilight of his career. Anthony Gonzalez’s career was cut short due to injury. Instead, we’ll go with James Jones, who was a reliable option for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in eight of his nine NFL seasons. He led all players in receiving touchdowns in 2012 and posted a career high in receiving yards in his final season in 2015.