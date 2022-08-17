Betting News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current

One bet we like on every AFC East team: Cook to win OROY is sharp way to buy Buffalo stock

Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (28) catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

By Eric Eager
Aug 17, 2022
Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins New York Jets New England Patriots

• Best Bet: Bills RB James Cook to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, +1600 at BetMGM

• Best Bet: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Under 25.5 passing touchdowns, -115 on BetMGM

• Read PFF's QB Annual for the most in-depth analysis of Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and every NFL quarterback in 2021.

Despite the 2022 offseason nearly being over, with many of the premiere betting opportunities (win totals, outrights) already pounded into place, the books can’t get everything right. 

In this article I go through one bet I like for each AFC East team.  Enjoy!

Buffalo Bills (-225 to win the division, 11.5)

Bet to Make: James Cook +1600 to win offensive rookie of the year on BetMGM

When I’m trying to convince people of this bet, I tell people to think of 2017 Alvin KamaraThe projections for Cook are great, and the lack of college workload has me less concerned about him sustaining an injury in Year One.  The market is rightfully hot on Buffalo, so there aren’t a lot of ways to bet the Bills if you’re bullish on them.  Cook is the bet to make as a result.  

 

Miami Dolphins (+475, 9)

Bet to Make: Tua Tagovailoa Under 25.5 touchdown passes (-115) on BetMGM

This could go under for a number of reasons.  Firstly, the Shanahan-type offense hasn’t really supported the type of quarterback that goes over this mark, with 26, 25, 28, 26 and 15 total touchdown passes in Kyle Shanahan's five-year San Francisco tenure, respectively.  Only one individual quarterback has gone over this total during that time, which plays into the second reason: Tua has dealt with injuries throughout the end of his college career and during his NFL career, making an over dicey.  Lastly, this is a team that wants to win now, and any slip ups by Tua will lead to Teddy Bridgewater playing, which means you cash this bet with ease.  

 

New England Patriots (+475, 8.5)

Bet to Make: Mac Jones under 23.5 touchdown passes (-115) on BetMGM

Unlike Miami, where most people believe that the change at offensive coordinator will help their young quarterback, everyone believes that the switch from Josh McDaniels to whatever the heck the Patriots are doing at play caller should hurt Jones.  Jones is a very durable player, which hurts this bet a little bit, but there is a real and significant chance that in a division with three decent-to-good defenses, he simply is going to struggle to move the ball, and throw touchdown passes as a result.

 

New York Jets (+2200, not currently offered)

Bet to Make: Carl Lawson +8000 to win comeback player of the year

All indications are that Lawson is healthy after missing his debut season with the Jets with an Achilles injury.  He joins a defensive line that has Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Meyers and first-round pick Jermaine Johnson, which should help him get some clean-up sacks on top of his already-good projected pressure rate.  A 15-sack season is not out of the question, and if he accomplishes this, he’s in the running for that award. 

 

Betting Featured Tools

  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores
  • NCAA Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores
Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF - all rights reserved.