All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFC South 2025 Futures Preview: Best bet, key questions and market edges

2S0WB9J Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans celebrates after scoring with quarterback Baker Mayfield against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

By Judah Fortgang
  • Tampa Bay is a rightful favorite, but regression is likely: Baker Mayfield’s 2024 success was heavily driven by a screen-heavy offense that masked his long-standing struggles under pressure — a trend that may not continue without Liam Coen.
  • Carolina's outlook hinges on Bryce Young’s next step: While Young improved dramatically after his benching, finishing with the seventh-best PFF grade in the second half, he still ranked just 19th in EPA per play and must continue to progress for the Panthers to contend.
  • Subscribe to PFF+Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Now that the draft is behind us and rosters are mostly set, it’s a great time to shift focus to futures markets in search of betting value. In the past, tying up money for months came with an opportunity cost. But with the rise of new platforms, including those offering interest, betting early on futures can be a more worthwhile investment than ever.

We'll go division by division, highlighting the bets we find most valuable. While not every team will get a full breakdown, we’ll touch on each one as we work through the board.

To set the foundation for our analysis, we’ll look at team fundamentals from last season, using PFF’s own Timo Riske’s chart on team performance as a baseline.

The NFC South is an intriguing division, but there’s a clear pecking order heading into 2025.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clearly established themselves as the class of the NFC South last season and enter 2025 as the rightful favorites to win the division. The Atlanta Falcons underwhelmed in Kirk Cousins‘ first year but will now turn the page to Michael Penix Jr., retaining a roster that still played to a .500 level. The Carolina Panthers had a tale of two seasons — the defense struggled from start to finish, but the offense showed signs of life as Bryce Young rebounded following his midseason benching. And then there is the New Orleans Saints, who were simply poor in 2024 and project poorly heading into this year, making them the justifiable long shots in the division.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Central question: Can quarterback Baker Mayfield replicate his 2024 success?  

Fresh off a second straight NFC South title, Baker Mayfield enters 2025 learning his third offensive system in as many years. That context is important when evaluating his recent production and setting expectations for the upcoming season.

Mayfield nearly doubled both his EPA per play and PFF grade from 2023 to 2024, a jump that shows up across virtually every meaningful category. And one of the most notable schematic shifts was how screen passes factored into the offense. In 2023, Mayfield ranked seventh-lowest among quarterbacks in screen rate. By 2024, that number jumped to the fourth-highest at 15%.

Not only were screens more frequent, but they were also highly effective. Only Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff generated more EPA per play on screens last season. In total, Tampa Bay’s screen game added nearly 28 expected points, the second-highest mark by any quarterback in the past four seasons, trailing only Patrick Mahomes in 2021.

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.