Week 1 betting lines to target after the 2025 schedule release

The 2025 schedule is set: Early betting lines for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season reveal key value spots, with teams like the Cardinals, Colts, and Vikings offering strong cases to cover based on roster continuity, matchup advantages, and offseason upgrades.

Uncertainty at quarterback and offensive line stability loom large: Several teams, including the Saints, Dolphins, and Bears, face well-rounded opponents in potentially difficult opening-week matchups.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

The 2025 NFL schedule has been revealed, and with it comes the first wave of betting lines.

Savvy bettors know this is one of the best times to find value — before injuries, training camp battles, and public money shift the numbers. Whether it's a mispriced Week 1 matchup or a soft line on a team poised to exceed expectations, early odds can offer a valuable edge. Here's a look at some of the most intriguing opening lines worth targeting before the market adjusts.

The Saints averaged just 4.0 yards per play in games without quarterback Derek Carr last season. While the team should be healthier at receiver heading into Week 1 and added help along the offensive line, most notably Kelvin Banks Jr., the pass protection remains unsettled. So does the quarterback position, where Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are all in the mix.

On the other side, the Cardinals fielded the NFL’s fourth-best offense by EPA per play when leading by a touchdown or more in 2024. If Arizona jumps out to an early lead, it could snowball quickly against a Saints team with a new coaching staff and a new quarterback in Week 1.

Both teams hovered on the edge of the AFC playoff picture last season, but the Colts may be in better shape entering 2025. Quarterback remains a question, with Daniel Jones brought in to compete with Anthony Richardson, but the more pressing concerns lie with Miami.

The Dolphins' secondary could be in trouble if cornerback Jalen Ramsey is traded, especially after losing star safety Jevon Holland in free agency. Edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are still working their way back from major injuries. Up front, the Dolphins will rely on rookie Jonah Savaiinaea, second-year tackle Patrick Paul (who earned a 46.4 PFF grade in limited action last season) and veteran James Daniels (who is returning from a torn Achilles) to stabilize an offensive line that struggled in 2024.

Tyreek Hill is also coming off the lowest-graded season of his career and hasn't seemed thrilled at the prospect of returning to Miami.

With the Colts favored by less than a field goal, the value leans toward the more complete roster to cover at home in Week 1.

There’s uncertainty on both sides heading into this Week 1 matchup. For Minnesota, it’s how J.J. McCarthy looks in his first NFL action after missing his entire rookie season. For Chicago, it’s whether new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson can get the most out of Caleb Williams and a retooled group of pass-catchers.

Minnesota’s biggest issue late last season was Sam Darnold’s tendency to hold onto the ball and the offensive line’s inability to protect him. The Vikings addressed that by bringing in three new starters along the interior offensive line. That upgrade should help significantly, even if star left tackle Christian Darrisaw isn’t ready for Week 1. Combined with the team’s receiving talent and Kevin O’Connell calling plays, McCarthy is positioned for success, especially against a Bears defense that ranked 31st in success rate allowed from Week 10 through the end of the season.

It's reasonable to expect growth from Williams in Year 2 with Johnson now at the controls, but the Bears still have plenty to prove. Minnesota beat Chicago twice last season, finished with nine more wins and looks like the better team entering 2025. It's surprising to see them open as underdogs.