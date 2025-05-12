Betting Notebook: 2025 NFL Season Opener - Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

The 2025 NFL Schedule will be released this week, which means key matchups are starting to trickle out before the complete schedule debuts, including the season opener, which has been set between two NFC East rivals — the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. And with that announcement comes betting lines that we can start to break down.

We’re back.

With the game being nearly four months out, the prop market isn’t all fleshed out yet, but I’ll break down the game like I broke down every matchup last year in the betting notebook, looking at both sides of the ball in detail and finishing out with some preliminary bets that I like with the lines that are already available.

Angles that I like: Dallas Cowboys +7