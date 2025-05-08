NFC North 2025 Futures Preview: Best bet, key questions and market edges

The Lions’ offensive identity is in flux: With Ben Johnson gone and Jared Goff’s success heavily tied to system structure, Detroit’s output could regress under new play-caller John Morton.

Green Bay’s run-heavy pivot may have masked a bigger issue: If Jordan Love’s 2024 performance was injury-driven, a healthy return paired with LaFleur’s elite run game could make the Packers one of 2025’s most efficient offenses.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

Now that the draft is behind us and rosters are mostly set, it’s a great time to shift focus to futures markets in search of betting value. In the past, tying up money for months came with an opportunity cost. But with the rise of new platforms, including those offering interest, betting early on futures can be a more worthwhile investment than ever.

We'll go division by division, highlighting the bets we find most valuable. While not every team will get a full breakdown, we’ll touch on each one as we work through the board.

To set the foundation for our analysis, we’ll begin by looking at team fundamentals from last season, using PFF’s own Timo Riske’s chart on team performance as a baseline.

The NFC North produced three playoff teams in 2024 and ranked among the league’s best from a team fundamentals perspective.

Central Question: Can the Lions repeat their offensive success without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson?

The Lions enter 2025 as heavy favorites to win the division, having retained most of their roster, but they lost nearly their entire coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Those departures could have meaningful downstream effects, particularly on the offense, and introduce some uncertainty around how effective this unit will be moving forward.

We can define “system plays” as dropbacks where the quarterback stays in rhythm — unaffected by pressure or coverage — and throws to the side of the field he initially reads at the top of his drop.