Week 2 early spread picks for the 2020 NFL season

By Eric Eager and George Chahrouri
Sep 14, 2020

Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season came and went, with our printed picks (CLE +7.5 and ARZ +7) going 1-1 and our pick of the week (GB +8.5 teased with CIN +9) covering (while CIN +3 pushed). The Browns, Cardinals and Packers numbers moved toward us at times prior to the games, as well. It was a wild Sunday overall, with six road teams winning outright and another five to seven teams (depending on when you bet them) getting to the window outright as underdogs. 

We mused on the PFF Forecast about a few games coming up in Week 2, and a few opportunities piqued our interest. More can be found below about those, with a full write-up coming Thursday:

Washington Football Team (+7) at Arizona Cardinals

Point (Eric Eager): The Cardinals not only covered the number against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara on Sunday, but they won the game outright despite Kyler Murray averaging under 6 yards per pass attempt. Many will look at the other side of the ball — holding Jimmy G and company to just 10 points after the first quarter — and remark about the progress that Arizona has made defensively under Vance Joseph.

