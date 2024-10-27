NFL Week 8 Anytime touchdown bets

• Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers: Only Kyren Williams has more touches inside the 10-yard line than Jordan Mason, who has logged 19 through seven weeks. Mason now faces a Cowboys rush defense that ranks 32nd in the NFL in EPA allowed per rush and 30th in success rate allowed.

As part of San Francisco’s high-powered offense, Mason should see ample opportunities in scoring range and is well-positioned to capitalize against this struggling Dallas run defense.

Walker has emerged as the Seahawks' most reliable red-zone option this season, especially inside the 5-yard line, where he’s accounted for half of the team’s touches, ranking eighth in the NFL.

Further underscoring Buffalo's vulnerability, they rank second in receptions allowed to running backs and fourth in touchdown rate given up to the position.

With star receiver D.K. Metcalf out, expect Seattle to rely heavily on Walker in a matchup that plays to his strengths.

Touchdowns have been sparse for the Dolphins, which has likely impacted Achane’s pricing, but this looks set to change with Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback.

With Tagovailoa under center, the offense should see more red-zone chances and operate more efficiently, as defenses won’t be able to load the box to stop the run.

Achane leads the Dolphins in red-zone touches, receiving a mix of carries and targets, and faces a Cardinals defense that ranks near the bottom in nearly every efficiency metric when it comes to run defense.

Despite a price drop from recent offensive struggles, Achane has a prime opportunity to find the end zone this week.