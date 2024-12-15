NFL Week 15 Anytime touchdown bets

Anytime touchdown bets allow you to wager on a player to score a touchdown at any point during a game, giving you action until the final whistle.

PFF's picks for these bets are grounded in comprehensive analysis, factoring in player trends and usage, team performance, strength of opponent and other key data points to give you an edge.

Only Kyren Williams and Josh Jacobs have a higher percentage of their team’s touches inside the 10-yard line than Joe Mixon, who has handled 58% of the Texans’ touches in opponents’ territory.

This week, Mixon faces a Dolphins run defense that has been solid between the 20s but vulnerable in the red zone, allowing the eighth-highest touchdown rate to opposing running backs.

Additionally, the Dolphins have struggled against running backs in the receiving game in recent weeks, giving up the third-most targets and receptions to the position. Given Mixon’s frequent usage as a receiver, he has multiple pathways to finding the end zone in this matchup.

According to our PFF WR/CB Matchup Chart, no player has a better matchup this week than Brown, who has a 98.8 matchup grade.

Pittsburgh’s coverage scheme also plays into Brown’s favor, as the Steelers employ among the highest rates of single-high — where Brown has a huge 32% target share.

Always a threat to score from anywhere on the field, Brown is in a great matchup and has the squeaky wheel narrative on his side to get him into the end zone.

No player has a higher target share inside the 10-yard line than Drake London, who commands an impressive 56% of the Falcons’ targets deep in the red zone.

The Falcons now face a Raiders team that forces opponents to pass, given their significant gap between pass and run EPA per play. Over the last month, teams have passed 9% more than expected against Las Vegas — the highest rate in the NFL during that span.

With one of the higher team totals this week, the Falcons should frequently be in scoring position. Given the likely passing game script, London should have plenty of opportunities to capitalize.

