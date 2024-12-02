NFL Week 14 Betting: Best early bets before lines move

• Bet on the Chiefs' streak of luck to end: The Chargers have hit their stride in recent weeks, producing a better EPA margin than Kansas City since Week 7. Their defense, especially, has been an elite unit and should be able to pressure Patrick Mahomes.

• Jets-Dolphins should go over a 44.5-point total: The Dolphins' offense has been firing on all cylinders since Tagovailoa returned from injury, and the Jets' offense has proven capable of constructing long drives despite committing big turnovers.

NFL Week 13 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 14. Here is our favorite early bet for the slate.