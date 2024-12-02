Our Black Friday sale is LIVE. Take 35% off a PFF+ Annual subscription. Ends 12/2.
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 14 Betting: Best early bets before lines move

2YPRE43 Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) celebrates a pick six during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By Judah Fortgang and Daniel Galper

• Bet on the Chiefs' streak of luck to end: The Chargers have hit their stride in recent weeks, producing a better EPA margin than Kansas City since Week 7. Their defense, especially, has been an elite unit and should be able to pressure Patrick Mahomes.

• Jets-Dolphins should go over a 44.5-point total: The Dolphins' offense has been firing on all cylinders since Tagovailoa returned from injury, and the Jets' offense has proven capable of constructing long drives despite committing big turnovers.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Subscribe today and get 35% off a PFF+ annual subscription

NFL Week 13 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 14. Here is our favorite early bet for the slate.

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.