2025 NFL Draft prop bets to make right now

Draft season is in full swing, and while front offices finalize their boards, sportsbooks are already offering early prop bets for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Whether you’re looking to cash in on positional trends, first-round surprises or top-10 locks, now is the time to find value before the market shifts.

Using insights from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator, Big Board and 2025 NFL Draft Guide, we highlight two of the smartest bets to make right now.

Warren is a player with a wide range of possible draft outcomes, given that he plays a non-premium position and many of the teams picking in the 5–10 range are likely focused on other needs.

Anchoring to the betting markets, there's virtually no chance Warren is taken in the top five — sportsbooks give him just a 2–3% implied probability. With the Raiders already having selected Brock Bowers at No. 6 last year, Warren’s window narrows. The Jets at No. 7 are more than 50/50 to draft an offensive lineman. The Panthers at No. 8 — assuming they don’t trade up — are expected to focus on defense. The Saints at No. 9 appear more likely to target a quarterback. The Bears at No. 10 pose the biggest threat, but betting markets give them longshot odds (~+500) to take a tight end.

Warren’s current odds imply he’s likely to land inside the top 10, but there’s no obvious fit in that range. Barring a surprise trade-up, +140 on Warren to go over 10.5 is strong value.

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona: Under 17.5 (-130)

By most counts, McMillan is the favorite to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2025 draft, with odds ranging from -200 to -240. And there are simply too many WR-needy teams picking inside the top 17 to ignore this number. The Cowboys at No. 12 are the most obvious candidate, with betting markets pricing them close to 50/50 to take a wide receiver with their first selection.

But they’re far from the only option. The 49ers at No. 11 just traded away Deebo Samuel and have Brandon Aiyuk firmly in trade rumors, making them a potential landing spot. The Dolphins at No. 13 are another sneaky suitor — Tyreek Hill will be 31 next season and briefly requested a trade at the end of 2024. Even if Hill sticks, Miami needs to prepare for the future at the position. And don’t sleep on a team like Seattle, which could trade up from No. 18 to target a receiver after losing both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.