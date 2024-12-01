Our Black Friday sale is LIVE. Take 35% off a PFF+ Annual subscription. Ends 12/2.
NFL Week 13 same-game parlays

2XRG0EM Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) runs onto the field before an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

By Judah Fortgang

Same-game parlays (SGPs) allow you to combine multiple bets from a single game into one wager, increasing the potential payout.

Our SGP picks are built around specific game narratives that the data suggests could unfold, with insight into how key players and matchups may impact the outcome.

Here are our top SGP picks for this week based on these data-driven narratives.

Colts WR Adonai Mitchell Poised to Exploit Patriots‘ Single-High Coverage

With Josh Downs sidelined, Adonai Mitchell is set for a significant uptick in snap share, and the timing couldn’t be better. The Patriots’ defense heavily leans on single-high and man coverage — two areas where Mitchell thrives.

Against single-high coverages, Mitchell has been dominant, ranking top five in both separation and yards per route run (YPRR) while commanding an impressive 42% target share. He’s just as effective against man coverage, posting a 40% target share and a strong 2.23 YPRR. This spells trouble for a Patriots secondary featuring two corners ranked below the 35th percentile and among the bottom 20 in the league in yards allowed per coverage snap in man coverage.

