All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current

NFL Week 12 Anytime touchdown bets

By Mark Chichester

• RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs: With Isiah Pacheco sidelined for another week, expect the Chiefs to continue feeding Hunt in the red zone, giving him ample opportunities to add to his league-leading production inside the 5 against a struggling Panthers run defense.

• WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts: Downs has been a red-zone force this season, commanding a 40% target share inside the 10-yard line — the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

Despite joining the Chiefs midway through the season, Hunt leads the NFL in touches inside the 5-yard line (16), resulting in eight touchdowns this year.

This week, Hunt faces a favorable matchup against a Carolina defense that ranks last in rush success rate allowed and second-to-last in EPA allowed per rush.

With Isiah Pacheco sidelined for another week, expect the Chiefs to continue feeding Hunt in the red zone, giving him ample opportunities to add to his league-leading production inside the 5 against a struggling Panthers run defense.

Click here to see more bets for this game

WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Only Jauan Jennings has a better matchup than Josh Downs this week, according to our WR/CB matchup chart.

Downs has been a red-zone force this season, commanding a 40% target share inside the 10-yard line — the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

As 7.5-point underdogs to the Lions, the Colts will likely lean heavily on the passing game, giving Downs additional opportunities to make plays. With his dynamic ability and a terrific matchup, he has the potential to break a big one from anywhere on the field.

Click here to see more bets for this game

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Giants have struggled to defend the run all season, ranking sixth worst in EPA allowed per rush and lagging in other run efficiency metrics as well.

Meanwhile, Bucky Irving has taken command of the Buccaneers' backfield, leading the team in carries over the past few games. Irving not only excels as a rusher but is also frequently utilized as a receiver near the goal line, giving him multiple pathways to score.

In a game where the Buccaneers are expected to play from ahead and lean on their ground attack, Irving is well-positioned to find the end zone.

Click here to see more bets for this game

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.