NFL Week 12 Anytime touchdown bets

• RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs: With Isiah Pacheco sidelined for another week, expect the Chiefs to continue feeding Hunt in the red zone, giving him ample opportunities to add to his league-leading production inside the 5 against a struggling Panthers run defense.

• WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts: Downs has been a red-zone force this season, commanding a 40% target share inside the 10-yard line — the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

Despite joining the Chiefs midway through the season, Hunt leads the NFL in touches inside the 5-yard line (16), resulting in eight touchdowns this year.

This week, Hunt faces a favorable matchup against a Carolina defense that ranks last in rush success rate allowed and second-to-last in EPA allowed per rush.

Only Jauan Jennings has a better matchup than Josh Downs this week, according to our WR/CB matchup chart.

As 7.5-point underdogs to the Lions, the Colts will likely lean heavily on the passing game, giving Downs additional opportunities to make plays. With his dynamic ability and a terrific matchup, he has the potential to break a big one from anywhere on the field.

The Giants have struggled to defend the run all season, ranking sixth worst in EPA allowed per rush and lagging in other run efficiency metrics as well.

Meanwhile, Bucky Irving has taken command of the Buccaneers' backfield, leading the team in carries over the past few games. Irving not only excels as a rusher but is also frequently utilized as a receiver near the goal line, giving him multiple pathways to score.

In a game where the Buccaneers are expected to play from ahead and lean on their ground attack, Irving is well-positioned to find the end zone.

