A look at 2020 season win totals after the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, and while no single non-quarterback has much of an effect on the projected win totals of any NFL team, that doesn’t mean sentiments have not shifted as a result of what we saw last weekend.

We’ve done a little bit of work on win totals when they initially came out, as well as two specific looks at Vikings UNDER 9 wins and Raiders UNDER 7.5 wins. With the actual schedule not coming out until next month, these are still a little tricky from a projection standpoint. But here are a few thoughts on each win total as we patiently wait until the fall (from BetOnline):

Given how much they improved both in the trade market and in the draft, the OVER seems enticing. However, in that division, it still feels like a trap to assume a three-win improvement from 2018 to 2019. Pass.