News & Analysis

Premium Content Sign Up

A look at 2020 season win totals after the 2020 NFL Draft

By Eric Eager
Apr 29, 2020

The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, and while no single non-quarterback has much of an effect on the projected win totals of any NFL team, that doesn’t mean sentiments have not shifted as a result of what we saw last weekend.

We’ve done a little bit of work on win totals when they initially came out, as well as two specific looks at Vikings UNDER 9 wins and Raiders UNDER 7.5 wins. With the actual schedule not coming out until next month, these are still a little tricky from a projection standpoint. But here are a few thoughts on each win total as we patiently wait until the fall (from BetOnline):

[Editor’s note: If you haven't already, be sure to pick up a copy of PFF's 2020 NFL Draft Guide by subscribing to PFF EDGE or ELITE. EDGE and ELITE subscribers also have access to PFF Greenline, an online hub that uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline and over/under.]

Arizona Cardinals — 7.5 (-110 over/-110 under)

Given how much they improved both in the trade market and in the draft, the OVER seems enticing. However, in that division, it still feels like a trap to assume a three-win improvement from 2018 to 2019. Pass.

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Betting Featured Tools

  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Ratings

    PFFELO Ratings are PFF’s NFL power rankings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NCAA Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

    Elite CFB Prem Stats+
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr
College Subscriptions

Unlock College Player Grades and Preview Magazine

$7.99 / mo
$27.99 / yr

Unlock NCAA Premium Stats & PFF Greenline NCAA

$29.99 / mo
$119.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 3 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2020 PFF, All rights reserved.