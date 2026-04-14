2026 NFL Draft: Every team’s biggest need

Lots of franchises seek contributors at linebacker: The Bengals, Giants, Bills and Colts are among the teams that could rely on early-round draft picks to start at the position.

The Titans need an edge defender over a running back: Although Tennessee may pick Jeremiyah Love, its pass-rushing group is seeking additions despite trading for Jermaine Johnson II.

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Estimated Reading Time: 27 minutes

With only nine days until the 2026 NFL Draft, franchises have begun to finalize their ideal targets in every round. While teams strive to simply add overall talent, they also must fill overarching roster weaknesses.

Considering transactions made this offseason, lingering holes and even 2027 free agents, below is what should be every NFL squad’s biggest area of focus.

Click here to jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS

The Cardinals will probably look to land a quarterback and more playmakers on defense, but their right tackle situation is currently concerning. The team signed Elijah Wilkinson this offseason, but the ex-Falcon permitted 46 pressures and six sacks in 2025. Finding a long-term, high-quality starting right tackle after Jonah Williams’ exit should be a priority for Arizona in the early rounds.

The Falcons could pursue multiple positions on defense, but their interior is a weak point after David Onyemata left via free agency. Although returning Zach Harrison produced a 78.0 PFF pass-rush grade, he’s played only 854 snaps across his three-year career. Further, newcomer Da’Shawn Hand was ineffective with the Chargers last season with a 59.2 overall PFF grade. Atlanta could use a steady presence up the middle next to Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

While the Ravens’ offseason has been a transformational one on the defensive side of the ball, the team’s offense has been gutted up the middle after losing Tyler Linderbaum to the Raiders. Baltimore did reunite with John Simpson, but he regressed to a 56.9 overall PFF grade in 2025. General manager Eric DeCosta will presumably shore up a bunch that placed 23rd in PFF pass-blocking grade, including Linderbaum.

It’s tough to project what the Bills will do on Day 1, but adding a linebacker figures to be high on the team’s list. Buffalo linebackers ranked 22nd in overall PFF grade last year, and the unit’s highest-graded member — Shaq Thompson — is still unsigned. In a season in which the Bills will contend yet again, the team can’t afford to trot out a room that only includes Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard with minimal depth.

The Panthers splurged in free agency, signing Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd to deals worth a combined $165 million. Even after acquiring one of the league’s foremost linebackers in Lloyd, Carolina needs more pop at the position after ranking no better than 25th in both PFF coverage and run-defense marks last year. Finding a starter next to Lloyd should be high on Dan Morgan’s agenda.

Chicago Bears: Interior defender

The Bears feel like they’ll draft a tackle high in light of Ozzy Trapilo’s late injury, but the team does have fill-in options like Jedrick Wills and Braxton Jones to man his place. Meanwhile, Chicago’s interior defensive line looks worrisome as currently assembled. The group placed 24th in overall PFF grade in 2025, including 29th in PFF run-defense mark. With Grady Jarrett struggling and Gervon Dexter underwhelming on the ground, the Bears could use a run-stuffing presence up the middle.

Any level of the Bengals’ defense could ostensibly qualify for this list, but its intermediate looks the worst right now. Cincinnati linebackers were the worst in the league last year by overall PFF grade, and the team hasn’t revamped its room yet this offseason. Although there’s room for second-round pick Demetrius Knight Jr. to improve, the Bengals would be wise to pursue at least one addition in the early rounds of the draft.

Cleveland Browns: Wide receiver

The Browns’ quarterback room is rather gloomy right now, but Cleveland doesn’t seem likely to select a coveted passer in this year’s class. Instead, the most immediate need comes at wide receiver after the team ranked 31st in PFF receiving grade a year ago. Jerry Jeudy’s declining performance (1.02 yards per route run, 15.3% drop rate) only augment the Browns’ need for a reliable performer on the perimeter.

The Cowboys will presumably invest both of their first-round picks on their ailing defense, with safety, cornerback and edge defender other targets. But the team’s linebacker room currently seems the most inferior after sitting 31st in overall PFF grade last season. Dallas hasn’t yet added any starting-caliber options alongside DeMarvion Overshown and Shemar James, both of whom finished below a 68.0 overall grade in 2025.

Denver Broncos: Tight end

After acquiring star receiver Jaylen Waddle last month, the Broncos’ roster is in a pretty strong spot. However, a weak point is tight end — where Denver slotted dead last in PFF receiving grade in 2025. With Evan Engram’s contract expiring after 2026, Sean Payton will likely look to add another “joker” to his offense over the middle.

Following the team’s release of veteran Taylor Decker, the Lions are in real demand for a multi-year tackle next to All-Pro Penei Sewell. While Detroit did sign Larry Borom, his 60.7 overall PFF grade in 2025 suggests that he’s more of a depth option. Expect general manager Brad Holmes to select a tackle by the end of Day 1 as he continues to retool his offensive line.

It’s true that Packers cornerbacks concluded last year with the 13th-best PFF coverage grade, but both Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine were inconsistent — and victimized as the season endured. On top of that, both are slated to be free agents after the season. Green Bay would be smart to find a high-upside replacement on either the inside or outside, including after parting with Nate Hobbs.

A bulk of mock drafts prognosticate the Texans to add to their offensive line in the early rounds. However, I’d argue that the unit is in at least solid shape after keeping Ed Ingram and signing both Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller. Meanwhile, both Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o are on expiring contracts — which heightens the importance of the position moving forward for Houston’s stout defense.

The Colts do have a need at right tackle following Smith’s departure, but their linebacker unit is pretty desperate for an upgrade. Currently, Indianapolis fields Akeem Davis-Gaither and Austin Ajiake as starters — although neither of whom reached even a 50.0 overall PFF grade last year. With Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt gone, the Colts are clamoring for both stabilizing linebackers as well as legitimate depth.

On the heels of an unexpected playoff appearance, the Jaguars’ roster is in solid shape despite suffering some big personnel losses via free agency. The team’s running back room is somewhat depleted after Travis Etienne signed with the Saints, leaving second-year rushers Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen in a makeshift committee. Given that neither eclipsed a 68.0 PFF rushing grade, Liam Coen will presumably seek another backfield mate for Trevor Lawrence.

The Chiefs’ cornerback room was gutted in free agency by Rams general manager Les Snead, acquiring both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. While Kansas City does have starting options in Nohl Williams, Kristian Fulton and Kader Kohou, that bunch would be a far cry from the recent caliber utilized by Steve Spagnuolo. In turn, expect general manager Brent Veach to draft a premier cornerback by the end of Day 2.

The Raiders are all but assured to select Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, but quarterback is no longer their most pressing need after signing Kirk Cousins. The team’s defense needs more reinforcements even after adding multiple starters in free agency, with interior defensive line worrisome. Returning members Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu were largely ineffective by sitting below a 54.0 overall PFF grade, experiencing issues against both the pass and run. General manager John Spytek shouldn’t neglect the position with one of his 10 picks, even in a weaker crop.

The Chargers’ offensive line is poised to rebound after ranking last in overall PFF grade a year ago, thanks in part to signing Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange on the interior. But Strange was a poor pass-protector in 2025, allowing 21 pressures and two sacks across 435 opportunities. Los Angeles could use two more guards that can fill the gaps next to cornerstones Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

After the Rams’ aforementioned coup of McDuffie and Watson, the team truthfully doesn’t have many holes for the 2026 season. However, Los Angeles could pursue some help over the middle of its defense. Both Nate Landman and Omar Speights were strong against the run, but each finished with no better than a 62.1 PFF coverage grade. Further, Speights being under contract for just this year makes the position a sleeper for Snead to target.

The Dolphins’ roster is somewhat tattered after trading and cutting numerous household names. Miami will need quick playmakers across its secondary, but its receiver room currently consists of Malik Washington, Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert. Given that all three produced under 1.25 yards per route run in 2025, the Dolphins must find a sure-handed, dynamic weapon in order for new quarterback Malik Willis to obtain even a modicum of success.

Most mock drafts believe the Vikings will reinforce their defensive backfield in the first round, but their defensive line should actually be the bigger priority. After releasing both Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen this offseason, Minnesota must find disruptors next to the burgeoning Jalen Redmond. Additionally, edge rusher is an underrated position to keep tabs on given the uncertain future of Jonathan Greenard, plus Andrew Van Ginkel being a 2027 free agent.

The Patriots’ receiver room remains a scrutinized one, but replacing Stefon Diggs with Romeo Doubs — and drafting Kyle Williams in last year’s second round — ensures that the team possesses enough options for Drake Maye this year. Although the Patriots did add Dre’Mont Jones in free agency, both he and Harold Landry III earned sub-70.0 PFF pass-rush grades in 2025. With no starting New England edge defender producing above an 11.5% pass-rush win rate, the team needs to add juice pursuing the quarterback.

The Saints would benefit from selecting another cornerback in the preliminary rounds following Alontae Taylor’s departure, but their receiving room is insufficient entering Tyler Shough’s sophomore campaign. Although Chris Olave (79.7 PFF receiving grade) is a stud when on the field, New Orleans doesn’t currently boast enough consistent, complementary options — with only one returning member securing at least 1.22 yards per route run. Head coach Kellen Moore will likely try to upgrade a group that placed 19th in receiving grade as he builds around his ascending gunslinger.

The Giants loom as an unknown with the fifth overall pick, but there’s a reason why Sonny Styles remains a frequent choice in mock drafts. New York did sign Tremaine Edmunds to a three-year, $36 million contract, but his PFF coverage grade has fallen below 60.0 in each of the last three seasons. Edmunds’ more one-sided play, coupled with Micah McFadden appearing on just 11 snaps in 2025, leaves John Harbaugh seeking more starting options over the middle.

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The Jets figure to add to their overhauled defense with the second overall pick, but their receiving corps must also be addressed early in the draft. New York returns standout Garrett Wilson, but no other Jet reached close to a 70.0 PFF receiving mark. If Aaron Glenn wants Geno Smith — or an incoming rookie — to find his footing, adding another capable pass-catcher next to Wilson would be prudent.

The Eagles selected Andrew Mukuba in the second round of last year’s draft, but the team’s depth at the position has been depleted this spring. With Reed Blankenship signing in Houston and the team trading away Sydney Brown, Philadelphia brings back Mukuba (after a season-ending injury) and Marcus Epps, who compiled a 51.8 overall PFF grade on 308 snaps last year. Expect Howie Roseman to locate another roaming defensive back for Vic Fangio.

The Steelers’ quarterback room is yet again in flux going into the draft, but the team is operating as though Aaron Rodgers will come back for a second season. Even if he doesn’t, the left side of Pittsburgh’s offensive line must be bolstered at both tackle and guard. Considering Broderick Jones’ underwhelming play (57.7 overall grade) and recovery from a neck injury, plus losing Isaac Seumalo to the Cardinals, Mike McCarthy may need two starters along his blindside.

The 49ers have a case for either edge defender or wide receiver, both of which are in the mix with the 27th overall pick. However, the former is a bit more dire given Bryce Huff’s retirement, plus Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams coming back from torn ACLs. San Francisco has minimal depth at the position if injuries repeat themselves, and Williams (8.8% pass-rush win rate) doesn’t yet look like a down-to-down game-changer.

Seattle Seahawks: Running back

The Seahawks suffered from a quintessential post-Super Bowl exodus, losing a bevy of impact players at multiple positions. No position was impacted more than running back, where Kenneth Walker III headed for Kansas City. Seattle has its presumptive RB1 in Zach Charbonnet, but his torn ACL suffered in the divisional round renders Emanuel Wilson (73.9 PFF rushing grade on 126 attempts) as the team’s current starter. In turn, general manager John Schneider will presumably try to find another explosive rusher to fill Walker’s shoes.

The Buccaneers’ defense declined in a big way last season, and the team could still use more help along its front. While Vita Vea remained an effective pass-rusher, his 62.5 PFF run-defense grade was his lowest in three years. Further, he and Calijah Kancey will be free agents at the season’s end, which makes securing a long-term starter paramount. On top of that, Tampa Bay would be wise to pursue another edge defender with Yaya Diaby — the only Buccaneers edge rusher with over 35 pressures — also on an expiring deal.

Tennessee Titans: Edge defender

The Titans face the conundrum of whether to select Jeremiyah Love or a decorated pass-rusher with the fourth overall pick — and if the selection were based on pure need, edge defender would probably win. Tennessee did reunite Jermaine Johnson II with Robert Saleh, but the former Jet produced just a 10.3% pass-rush win rate in his return from an Achilles tear. On top of that, second-year product Femi Oladejo earned a meager 52.4 PFF pass-rush grade. Tennessee must find more pass-rush acumen next to Jeffery Simmons and newcomer John Franklin-Myers.

Washington Commanders: Wide receiver

It would be hard to fault the Commanders for selecting another blue-chip defender with the seventh overall pick. But in light of their defensive spending spree totaling almost $200 million, the team’s wide receiver room is comparably thinner. Washington does bring back Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey — who each earned 72.2-plus PFF receiving grades last year — but both missed significant time with injury. Jayden Daniels needs another reliable, chunk-play weapon given that signings Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson are depth.