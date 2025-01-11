All
NFL Wild-Card Weekend Betting Notebook

2YC7T4Y Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By Ben Linsey

I’ve been putting together notes for every game that Judah Fortgang and I touch on during the betting episode of the PFF NFL Show each week, and I’ve since extended that to game-by-game betting notes for the full slate each week.

The idea is to put my research and thoughts onto paper in a quick-hitting, bulleted format to help myself work through what bets I want to place each week. Hopefully, you’re able to get similar betting value from this article as you work through your decision-making process. 

Each game will include data-driven and contextual notes for both sides of the ball with an “Angles I Like” summary at the end that quickly summarizes how I’m most likely to bet the game from spreads, totals and player props perspectives. 

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (CHARGERS -3, 42.5 TOTAL)

  • The Texans were able to get a touchdown drive out of their starting offense in Week 18 against the Titans before shutting that group down, but that doesn’t necessarily overwrite the fact that their offense was limping into the playoffs after rough performances against Miami, Kansas City and Baltimore in Weeks 15-17.

