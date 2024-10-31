2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 9

• Stock up for A.J. Brown: The Eagles star dominated the Bengals, catching five passes for 84 yards.

• More rookies crack the rankings after Week 8: Carolina's Jalen Coker and Buffalo's Keon Coleman made this week's list.

Collins remains on IR with his hamstring injury. There is optimism that he could return as soon as Week 10 against Detroit.

Brown recorded five catches for 84 yards against Cincinnati, with three gains of 15-plus yards. He averaged 5.2 yards after the catch per reception and 4.00 yards per route run.

Brown has been on a tear since returning from injury. He’s caught 16 of 20 targets for 289 yards in his last three games, first among receivers with at least 10 targets in that span. He’s moved the chains 13 times and has five catches of 20-plus yards.

Jefferson opened up Thursday night with three catches for 44 yards on the first drive of the game and five catches in the first quarter. He finished the evening with a season-high eight catches for 115 yards and six first downs (T-2nd). Jefferson had four explosive gains on the night, including a one-handed juggling catch along the sideline for 27 yards to move Minnesota inside the Rams’ 5-yard line.

Jefferson remains one of the hardest receivers to slow down. He ranks top-two in receiving yards against single (284) and double coverage (307) and seventh in yards against zone coverage (331).