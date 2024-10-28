NFL Week 8: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• For the brand: Fittingly, on National Tight Ends Day, George Kittle delivered his best performance of the season. He averaged 4.57 yards per route run and ranked behind only CeeDee Lamb and Calvin Ridley in receiving yards for the week.

• Chargers dominate the line of scrimmage: The Chargers' offensive line allowed just four pressures in their win over the Saints.

• PFF Premium Stats has everything you need: Click here to access all the grades and data that make PFF's rankings possible.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PFF's NFL Week 8 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

To unlock full access to PFF's player grades, Premium Stats 2.0 and much more, subscribe to PFF+.

Offense

QB: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Rams

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

WR: Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Flex: WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

LT: Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

LG: Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears

C: Aaron Brewer, Miami Dolphins

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

RT: Mike McGlinchey, Denver Broncos

Defense

EDGE: Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings

EDGE: Dayo Odeyingbo, Indianapolis Colts

DI: Shy Tuttle, Carolina Panthers

DI: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

LB: Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles

LB: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

CB: Renardo Green, San Francisco 49ers

CB: Ja'Sir Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers

S: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons

S: Ji'Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers

Flex: CB Michael Carter II, New York Jets

Special teams

K: Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals

P: JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers

K/PR: Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions

ST: Noah Sewell, Chicago Bears

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Fittingly, on National Tight Ends Day, George Kittle delivered his best performance of the season. He averaged 4.57 yards per route run and ranked behind only CeeDee Lamb and Calvin Ridley in receiving yards for the week.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER AND ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: CB Renardo Green, San Francisco 49ers

On the field for 33 coverage snaps in Week 8, the 49ers rookie cornerback allowed just two receptions into his coverage. He finished the game with two defensive stops and forced a fumble.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers' offensive line allowed just four pressures in their win over the Saints. The tackles were especially impressive, with neither left tackle Rashawn Slater nor right tackle Joe Alt surrendering a pressure across 41 pass-blocking snaps each.