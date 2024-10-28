NFL Week 8: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• For the brand: Fittingly, on National Tight Ends Day, George Kittle delivered his best performance of the season. He averaged 4.57 yards per route run and ranked behind only CeeDee Lamb and Calvin Ridley in receiving yards for the week.
• Chargers dominate the line of scrimmage: The Chargers' offensive line allowed just four pressures in their win over the Saints.
Week 8
PFF's NFL Week 8 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Rams
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
WR: Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Flex: WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
LT: Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
LG: Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears
C: Aaron Brewer, Miami Dolphins
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
RT: Mike McGlinchey, Denver Broncos
Defense
EDGE: Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings
EDGE: Dayo Odeyingbo, Indianapolis Colts
DI: Shy Tuttle, Carolina Panthers
DI: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
CB: Renardo Green, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Ja'Sir Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers
S: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons
S: Ji'Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers
Flex: CB Michael Carter II, New York Jets
Special teams
K: Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals
P: JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers
K/PR: Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions
ST: Noah Sewell, Chicago Bears
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
DEFENSIVE PLAYER AND ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: CB Renardo Green, San Francisco 49ers
On the field for 33 coverage snaps in Week 8, the 49ers rookie cornerback allowed just two receptions into his coverage. He finished the game with two defensive stops and forced a fumble.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers' offensive line allowed just four pressures in their win over the Saints. The tackles were especially impressive, with neither left tackle Rashawn Slater nor right tackle Joe Alt surrendering a pressure across 41 pass-blocking snaps each.